the Curse of Sir Harold of Kane 😬
making a c*nting mess of a list, like c*nts on a bike trying to win the Tour de France...
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
great from Bochum there, keeping possession.
I'm beginning to suspect that Tommy Tuchel isn't a good manager.
Only downside to Munich falling apart is youd imagine theyd be in hard for Xabi in the summer
At this point Leverkusen would need to fall apart to lose it.
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.31]