« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 471 472 473 474 475 [476]   Go Down

Author Topic: Bundesliga Thread  (Read 1025500 times)

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,550
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19000 on: Today at 06:36:47 pm »
Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,966
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19001 on: Today at 06:37:54 pm »

Bochum 3 - [2] Bayern Munich; Harry Kane 87' - https://streamin.one/v/a1dd2193
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online wheresnemeth

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,459
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19002 on: Today at 06:42:25 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 06:05:14 pm
the Curse of Sir Harold of Kane 😬
He's Spursed it in Munich. You can take the player out of Spurs but you can't take Spurs out of the player.
Logged
Quote from: red mongoose on March 13, 2015, 04:44:32 pm
making a c*nting mess of a list, like c*nts on a bike trying to win the Tour de France...

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,966
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19003 on: Today at 06:43:35 pm »

Quality save from Neuer there on 94' - doh! https://v.redd.it/peg12nds3ejc1

« Last Edit: Today at 06:50:29 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,803
  • YNWA
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19004 on: Today at 06:44:18 pm »
This has been a thrilling game
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,003
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19005 on: Today at 06:47:13 pm »
great from Bochum there, keeping possession.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,003
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19006 on: Today at 06:47:52 pm »
Jaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa :lmao
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,672
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19007 on: Today at 06:47:53 pm »
Nice attempt by Kane to con the ref, not bought by the ref unlike the PGMOL lot
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,672
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19008 on: Today at 06:47:56 pm »
Flick back to bayern hopefully
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,672
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19009 on: Today at 06:48:13 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:47:13 pm
great from Bochum there, keeping possession.
yeah that was fantastic fair play
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,966
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19010 on: Today at 06:48:16 pm »

3-2; full-time ;D

Well in Bochum. Quality game too.

'[Squawka] Bayern have lost back-to-back Bundesliga games for the first time since December 2019.' - https://twitter.com/squawka/status/1759288956229652912

Leverkusen now 8 points clear.


« Last Edit: Today at 06:52:36 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,803
  • YNWA
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19011 on: Today at 06:48:19 pm »
Bochum hadn't sat back at all. They smelled blood and went for it.

Big advantage for Leverkusen and probably the end for Tuchel?
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,672
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19012 on: Today at 06:49:01 pm »
Harry looks distraught 🤣🤣
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,488
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19013 on: Today at 06:50:30 pm »
12 games left.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,265
  • Truthiness
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19014 on: Today at 06:51:10 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on February 10, 2024, 07:17:04 pm
I'm beginning to suspect that Tommy Tuchel isn't a good manager.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Rosario

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,478
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19015 on: Today at 06:53:23 pm »
Thats a pretty significant lead for Leverkusen now. 8 points with 12 games left, its firmly in their hands now.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,767
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19016 on: Today at 06:56:48 pm »
Well done Leverkusen!
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,441
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19017 on: Today at 07:03:12 pm »
At this point Leverkusen would need to fall apart to lose it.
Logged

Offline TomDcs

  • Cross dressing, pant shitting, clothes thief
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,180
  • Six times...
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19018 on: Today at 07:10:20 pm »
Only downside to Munich falling apart is youd imagine theyd be in hard for Xabi in the summer
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,708
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19019 on: Today at 07:14:18 pm »
Quote from: TomDcs on Today at 07:10:20 pm
Only downside to Munich falling apart is youd imagine theyd be in hard for Xabi in the summer
If Liverpool wants him he will pick Liverpool over anybody else Im pretty confident in that.
Logged

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,935
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19020 on: Today at 07:14:47 pm »
Tuchel's made a success of being a freeloading b***ard riding off the work Klopp did. Glad he's been figured out, awful man, awful manager.
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,419
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19021 on: Today at 07:24:55 pm »
Quote from: TomDcs on Today at 07:10:20 pm
Only downside to Munich falling apart is youd imagine theyd be in hard for Xabi in the summer

We'll have gotten a head start on any negotiations you'd think, which is surely a positive.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,672
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19022 on: Today at 07:35:03 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:03:12 pm
At this point Leverkusen would need to fall apart to lose it.
yes barring an Arsenal level meltdown this one is done
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Pages: 1 ... 471 472 473 474 475 [476]   Go Up
« previous next »
 