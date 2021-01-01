Please
Author
Topic: Bundesliga Thread (Read 1023041 times)
Dim Glas
Die Nullfünfer.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 38,975
Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴
Re: Bundesliga Thread
«
Reply #18960 on:
Today
at 03:47:00 pm »
tennis balls in Mainz
and still no football, both teams have gone to the dressing rooms lol.
Tennis balls raining down. This is a looooooooooong delay.
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 03:55:06 pm by Dim Glas
»
Logged
DelTrotter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 11,795
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
«
Reply #18961 on:
Today
at 04:10:47 pm »
Gettttt the fuck in!!
Having been a lifelong Leverkusen fan this means so much, we are so close.
Logged
Bastion Of Invincibility
Anny Roader
Posts: 385
Re: Bundesliga Thread
«
Reply #18962 on:
Today
at 04:11:31 pm »
Leverkusen make finding space look like the easiest thing in the world.
Logged
disgraced cake
Legacy Fan
Posts: 10,161
Seis Veces
Re: Bundesliga Thread
«
Reply #18963 on:
Today
at 04:13:10 pm »
Wirtz is the best chance we'll have of finding a De Bruyne quality attacking midfielder player. Get it done Xabi.
Logged
oojason
The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 22,939
The Awkward Squad
Re: Bundesliga Thread
«
Reply #18964 on:
Today
at 04:15:14 pm »
Heidenheim 0 - [2] Bayer Leverkusen
; Amine Adli 82' -
https://streamin.one/v/daaffcbb
&
https://twitter.com/centregoals/status/1758887704086053239
Heidenheim [1] - 2 Bayer Leverkusen
; Marvin Pieringer 87' -
https://streamin.one/v/def199a5
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 04:18:03 pm by oojason
»
Logged
