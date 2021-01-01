« previous next »
Bundesliga Thread

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #18960
tennis balls in Mainz  ;D

and still no football, both teams have gone to the dressing rooms lol.

Tennis balls raining down.  This is a looooooooooong delay.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #18961
Gettttt the fuck in!!

Having been a lifelong Leverkusen fan this means so much, we are so close.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #18962
Leverkusen make finding space look like the easiest thing in the world.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #18963
Wirtz is the best chance we'll have of finding a De Bruyne quality attacking midfielder player. Get it done Xabi.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #18964

Heidenheim 0 - [2] Bayer Leverkusen; Amine Adli 82' - https://streamin.one/v/daaffcbb & https://twitter.com/centregoals/status/1758887704086053239

Heidenheim [1] - 2 Bayer Leverkusen; Marvin Pieringer 87' - https://streamin.one/v/def199a5
