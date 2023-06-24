I'm beginning to think Samie actually wants Xavi.
Yep, fully sold on Xabi. Wirtz is a generational talent too. Loved watching him this year.
When will Harry ever get his hands on some silverware ? He's the footballing equivalent of an albatross. It's got to be a Spurs curse.
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close
Bayern bringing in the likes of Dier and Kane into the team, what did they expect?
Shame Leverkusen aren't in CL. Only team (along with us) who might have stopped City.
They look extremely well organised on both sides of the ball. Very impressive.
How the fuck do you nearly score direct from an outswinging corner
Hard to tell if Bayer are really good or Bayern are just pretty shit. Think that its a bit of both. Bayern are 3rd favourites for the Champions League!Slightly off topic but that competition is a farce now - I miss the days when there was excitement about facing a European team like Barca / Juve / Benfica etc
now the Champions League is all about who can stop the cheats!Anyway- Xabi passing the audition at present- hope he wins it and comes to us!
Grimaldo defo up there with the best free transfers of recent seasons. Quality player, having the season of his life.,
They are mate. I'm really enjoying this watch. Bayer are working so hard.I half feel lousy for them that we'll snatch their manager, but hey ho they've had a wonderful season.
I remember watching him for Barca when he was young and he looked the part. Would have broke through but had a run of bad injuries.
Im sold.Klopp who?😁
Unfortunately we are going to have loads of fans who will expect Xabi to come in and immediately be brilliant.
