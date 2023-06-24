« previous next »
Author Topic: Bundesliga Thread  (Read 1015968 times)

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18760 on: Today at 06:47:48 pm »
Yep, fully sold on Xabi.

Wirtz is a generational talent too. Loved watching him this year.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18761 on: Today at 06:48:10 pm »

Bayer Leverkusen [1] - 0 Bayern Munich; Josip Stanisic 18‎'‎ - https://streamin.one/v/db8f86b0 & https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1756377476412891336

Bayer Leverkusen [2] - 0 Bayern Munich; Alex Grimaldo 50‎'‎ - https://streamin.one/v/cd9cf5b6 & https://twitter.com/TransferSector/status/1756389202453729306
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18762 on: Today at 06:48:15 pm »
That goal was right out of the Rafa school.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18763 on: Today at 06:48:45 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:46:54 pm
I'm beginning to think Samie actually wants Xavi.  :D
Hes on his own there.

Why is the Co commentator on about NSync
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18764 on: Today at 06:48:46 pm »
Quote from: Carras Left Foot on Today at 06:47:48 pm
Yep, fully sold on Xabi.

Wirtz is a generational talent too. Loved watching him this year.

If they lose 3-2 will you not want him?
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18765 on: Today at 06:48:53 pm »
Theyve worked so many of these moments where theyre 4 on 4.

Bayern are all over the place.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18766 on: Today at 06:48:56 pm »
Just hope they win the league now
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18767 on: Today at 06:49:22 pm »
When will Harry ever get his hands on some silverware ? He's the footballing equivalent of an albatross. It's got to be a Spurs curse.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18768 on: Today at 06:50:18 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 06:49:22 pm
When will Harry ever get his hands on some silverware ? He's the footballing equivalent of an albatross. It's got to be a Spurs curse.
The curse of Kane. It's hilarious and long may it continue.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18769 on: Today at 06:50:21 pm »
Bayern bringing in the likes of Dier and Kane into the team, what did they expect?  :P
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18770 on: Today at 06:50:48 pm »
They are getting Bayern in such a tangle defensively.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18771 on: Today at 06:51:20 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:50:21 pm
Bayern bringing in the likes of Dier and Kane into the team, what did they expect?  :P

They obviously didn't watch Spurs.  ;D
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18772 on: Today at 06:52:02 pm »
Shame Leverkusen aren't in CL. Only team (along with us) who might have stopped City.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18773 on: Today at 06:52:26 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:50:21 pm
Bayern bringing in the likes of Dier and Kane into the team, what did they expect?  :P
If only theyd got Trippier too
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18774 on: Today at 06:55:49 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:52:02 pm
Shame Leverkusen aren't in CL. Only team (along with us) who might have stopped City.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18775 on: Today at 06:59:37 pm »
They look extremely well organised on both sides of the ball. Very impressive.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18776 on: Today at 07:00:13 pm »
How the fuck do you nearly score direct from an outswinging corner
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18777 on: Today at 07:00:15 pm »
Hard to tell if Bayer are really good or Bayern are just pretty shit. Think that its a bit of both.

Bayern are 3rd favourites for the Champions League!

Slightly off topic but that competition is a farce now - I miss the days when there was excitement about facing a European team like Barca / Juve / Benfica etc  now the Champions League is all about who can stop the cheats!


Anyway- Xabi passing the audition at present- hope he wins it and comes to us!
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18778 on: Today at 07:00:52 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 06:59:37 pm
They look extremely well organised on both sides of the ball. Very impressive.

this is what's sticking out the most to me. very impressed
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18779 on: Today at 07:01:39 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 07:00:13 pm
How the fuck do you nearly score direct from an outswinging corner
Never seen anything like it to be honest.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18780 on: Today at 07:01:47 pm »
this grimaldo 👀
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18781 on: Today at 07:03:23 pm »
Quote from: Gerry83 on Today at 07:00:15 pm
Hard to tell if Bayer are really good or Bayern are just pretty shit. Think that its a bit of both.

Bayern are 3rd favourites for the Champions League!

Slightly off topic but that competition is a farce now - I miss the days when there was excitement about facing a European team like Barca / Juve / Benfica etc  now the Champions League is all about who can stop the cheats!


Anyway- Xabi passing the audition at present- hope he wins it and comes to us!

CL is a joke at the moment. City had a free run last season and will again now. Shame we're not in it as Klopp's last game would have likely been the final.

Yes Bayern are shit. Leverkusen about the only good team outside the PL at the moment. Madrid possibly.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18782 on: Today at 07:03:47 pm »
Grimaldo defo up there with the best free transfers of recent seasons. Quality player, having the season of his life.,
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18783 on: Today at 07:03:56 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 06:59:37 pm
They look extremely well organised on both sides of the ball. Very impressive.
agreed.  hope someone takes them out of the Europa for us  :)
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18784 on: Today at 07:05:23 pm »
That was cool defending. 😄
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18785 on: Today at 07:09:07 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:03:47 pm
Grimaldo defo up there with the best free transfers of recent seasons. Quality player, having the season of his life.,

I remember watching him for Barca when he was young and he looked the part. Would have broke through but had a run of bad injuries.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18786 on: Today at 07:09:11 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 06:59:37 pm
They look extremely well organised on both sides of the ball. Very impressive.
They are mate. I'm really enjoying this watch. Bayer are working so hard.
I half feel lousy for them that we'll snatch their manager, but hey ho they've had a wonderful season.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18787 on: Today at 07:10:30 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:09:11 pm
They are mate. I'm really enjoying this watch. Bayer are working so hard.
I half feel lousy for them that we'll snatch their manager, but hey ho they've had a wonderful season.

You know something we don't John  ;)
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18788 on: Today at 07:11:07 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:09:11 pm
They are mate. I'm really enjoying this watch. Bayer are working so hard.
I half feel lousy for them that we'll snatch their manager, but hey ho they've had a wonderful season.

If it's not us it'll be someone else. Alonso won't be there next year.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18789 on: Today at 07:11:29 pm »
Great bit of play there tricking Sane.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18790 on: Today at 07:11:48 pm »
Bayern cant get the ball off them. Totally outworked them all night
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18791 on: Today at 07:12:31 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:09:07 pm
I remember watching him for Barca when he was young and he looked the part. Would have broke through but had a run of bad injuries.

he was very good for Benfica for so long too, but didnt get a chance with Spain until very recently and he finally has got that first cap.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18792 on: Today at 07:12:44 pm »
Noyer making mistakes now.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18793 on: Today at 07:12:46 pm »
Xabi's team look like us vs Chelsea last week.  hugely impressive display. BM can't get the ball off them.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18794 on: Today at 07:13:58 pm »
Im sold.
Klopp who?
😁
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18795 on: Today at 07:16:30 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 07:13:58 pm
Im sold.
Klopp who?
😁

Unfortunately we are going to have loads of fans who will expect Xabi to come in and immediately be brilliant.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18796 on: Today at 07:17:04 pm »
I'm beginning to suspect that Tommy Tuchel isn't a good manager.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18797 on: Today at 07:18:10 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 07:16:30 pm
Unfortunately we are going to have loads of fans who will expect Xabi to come in and immediately be brilliant.
worse than that ....
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 07:16:30 pm
we are going to have loads of fans who will expect Xabi to come in
and will go apeshit when he doesn't

