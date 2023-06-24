Hard to tell if Bayer are really good or Bayern are just pretty shit. Think that its a bit of both.



Bayern are 3rd favourites for the Champions League!



Slightly off topic but that competition is a farce now - I miss the days when there was excitement about facing a European team like Barca / Juve / Benfica etc now the Champions League is all about who can stop the cheats!





Anyway- Xabi passing the audition at present- hope he wins it and comes to us!