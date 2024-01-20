

Fuckin love him What a coach, what a man.



One of a number of coaches in Germany this week to speak out against the far right AfD party in Germany.



Clip of Streich talking here about it, worth a listen, hes such a good man:

https://x.com/dw_sports/status/1748043744211824651?s=20



Wow, just seen this. What a heartfelt speech, just fantastic that he (and others) see the right-wing risk and call it out for the danger it is. Just wish some PL managers would have the nerve to say these things, the right-wing threat is just as palpable here - they've been in fucking government for the past 13 years, so it's not as if no-one's noticed.But if, just for example, Jürgen were to come out and say this (as I'm sure he would), the Mail, Express, Telegraph and the pretend socialist likes of Sky's own(ed) Gary Neville would be up in arms and telling him to keep out of politics. Just look at the shit Lineker gets for saying what he believes.