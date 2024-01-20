« previous next »
Bundesliga Thread

RJH

Re: Bundesliga Thread
January 20, 2024, 06:49:24 pm
Leverkusen had been all over them at the start of the 2nd half, but it was a good counter by Leipzig. Whoever the player was on the right did well to put it back across with his first touch.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Bundesliga Thread
January 20, 2024, 06:51:14 pm
Poor goal to concede from Leverkusen point of view.
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
January 20, 2024, 06:54:30 pm
Tah makes it 2-2, better corner this time  ;D
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Bundesliga Thread
January 20, 2024, 06:54:34 pm
Quote from: RJH on January 20, 2024, 06:49:24 pm
Leverkusen had been all over them at the start of the 2nd half, but it was a good counter by Leipzig. Whoever the player was on the right did well to put it back across with his first touch.

Olmo with the assist but Xavi opened it all up.

2-2
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Bundesliga Thread
January 20, 2024, 06:58:57 pm
Oh man, like Wirtz so much. Not only a fantastic player but has that devil in him
afc tukrish

Re: Bundesliga Thread
January 20, 2024, 07:08:51 pm
Quote from: RJH on January 20, 2024, 06:49:24 pm
Leverkusen had been all over them at the start of the 2nd half, but it was a good counter by Leipzig. Whoever the player was on the right did well to put it back across with his first touch.

Was a superb ball... can't stand Leipzig for what they represent, but they play attractive football...
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Bundesliga Thread
January 20, 2024, 07:21:42 pm
Hincapie!
The G in Gerrard

Re: Bundesliga Thread
January 20, 2024, 07:21:46 pm
Hincapie winner surely for Leverkusen!
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
January 20, 2024, 07:22:22 pm
Yeeeeesss!!

Way things are going, its like a sign, it could be their season! Late goals all over the place.
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Bundesliga Thread
January 20, 2024, 07:23:02 pm
Wow! Leverkusen keep on rolling
The G in Gerrard

Re: Bundesliga Thread
January 20, 2024, 07:25:43 pm
Alonso still looking a cool mofo.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Bundesliga Thread
January 20, 2024, 07:27:18 pm
Leverkusen go 7 points ahead of Bayern Munich. Played two games more.
Yorkykopite

Re: Bundesliga Thread
January 20, 2024, 07:27:28 pm
Thoroughly deserved. What a superbly coached team.

Leipzig played like the away team.
afc tukrish

Re: Bundesliga Thread
January 20, 2024, 07:29:00 pm
Couple clips of last two goals, Jase?
mobydick

Re: Bundesliga Thread
January 20, 2024, 07:33:36 pm
Fantastic. I thought it might be really, really difficult after the breakaway goal but Xabis got this. Well in Bayer.
oojason

Re: Bundesliga Thread
January 20, 2024, 07:44:42 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on January 20, 2024, 07:29:00 pm
Couple clips of last two goals, Jase?

Chips were calling mate ;D


RB Leipzig 2 - [2] Bayer Leverkusen; Jonathan Tah 64' - https://streamin.one/v/142f48a9 & https://twitter.com/FootColic/status/1748781236548522260

RB Leipzig 2 - [3] Bayer Leverkusen; Piero Hincapie 90+1' - https://streamin.one/v/fe305804 & https://twitter.com/musibauafeez10/status/1748793154373853383

'Xabi Alonso celebrates Leverkusen's winner' - https://v.redd.it/34smc5cccndc1 (I think he may have remembered he was on a yellow card; 34 mins - still great to see)

8 minute highlights: https://hoofoot.com/?match=RB_Leipzig_vs_Bayer_Leverkusen_2024_01_20


'[OptaFranz] 27 - Bayer 04 Leverkusen remain unbeaten in their last 27 games across all competitions (W24 D3) - among Bundesliga sides, only FC Bayern have enjoyed a longer unbeaten streak (32 games from 2019 to 2020). Invincible.' - https://twitter.com/optafranz/status/1748790528823451844



St Pauli vs Kaiserslautern; 3 minute highlights from earlier today - https://ourmatch.me/20-01-2024-st-pauli-vs-kaiserslautern

www.flashscore.co.uk/football/germany/2-bundesliga/ ;D

Currywurst

Re: Bundesliga Thread
January 20, 2024, 08:21:41 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on January 20, 2024, 04:34:12 pm

Fuckin love him  ;D  What a coach, what a man.

One of a number of coaches in Germany this week to speak out against the far right AfD party in Germany.

Clip of Streich talking here about it, worth a listen, hes such a good man:
https://x.com/dw_sports/status/1748043744211824651?s=20

Wow, just seen this. What a heartfelt speech, just fantastic that he (and others) see the right-wing risk and call it out for the danger it is. Just wish some PL managers would have the nerve to say these things, the right-wing threat is just as palpable here - they've been in fucking government for the past 13 years, so it's not as if no-one's noticed.

But if, just for example, Jürgen were to come out and say this (as I'm sure he would), the Mail, Express, Telegraph  and the pretend socialist likes of Sky's own(ed) Gary Neville would be up in arms and telling him to keep out of politics. Just look at the shit Lineker gets for saying what he believes.
afc tukrish

Re: Bundesliga Thread
January 20, 2024, 09:19:49 pm
Quote from: oojason on January 20, 2024, 07:44:42 pm
Chips were calling mate ;D


Chips are vital, no problem... ;D
gerrardisgod

Re: Bundesliga Thread
January 21, 2024, 03:51:49 pm
Bremen lead!
disgraced cake

Re: Bundesliga Thread
January 21, 2024, 03:52:11 pm
Bayern behind at home to Bremen, great goal! In a bit of trouble here are Bayern, over an hour played and already behind Leverkusen.
oojason

Re: Bundesliga Thread
January 21, 2024, 04:10:25 pm

Bayern Munich 0 - [1] Werder Bremen; Mitchell Weiser 59' - https://streamin.one/v/3ae3d9b6

stream for the remaining 10+ minutes: https://vipleague.im/football/bayern-munich-vs-werder-bremen-streaming-link-1


1-0 to Bremen; full-time (they were 15th at the start of play - www.flashscore.co.uk/football/germany/bundesliga/standings) ;D

10 minute highlights: https://ourmatch.me/21-01-2024-bayern-munich-vs-werder-bremen

afc tukrish

Re: Bundesliga Thread
January 21, 2024, 04:32:07 pm
Quote from: oojason on January 21, 2024, 04:10:25 pm
Bayern Munich 0 - [1] Werder Bremen; Mitchell Weiser 59' - https://streamin.one/v/3ae3d9b6

stream for the remaining 10+ minutes: https://vipleague.im/football/bayern-munich-vs-werder-bremen-streaming-link-1


1-0 to Bremen; full-time (they were 15th at the start of play - www.flashscore.co.uk/football/germany/bundesliga/standings) ;D



Tuchel is a genius... ;D
Keith Lard

Re: Bundesliga Thread
January 21, 2024, 04:42:00 pm
Would be nuts if Kane doesnt even win a shiny pot at Bayern
Kopenhagen

Re: Bundesliga Thread
January 23, 2024, 02:47:12 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on January 21, 2024, 04:42:00 pm
Would be nuts if Kane doesnt even win a shiny pot at Bayern

It would be very funny, yes.

Looks like the players hate playing for that odious gremlin Tuchel, once again. He'll be living on that CL fluke for the rest of his career.
afc tukrish

Re: Bundesliga Thread
January 23, 2024, 04:50:07 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on January 23, 2024, 02:47:12 pm
It would be very funny, yes.

Looks like the players hate playing for that odious gremlin Tuchel, once again. He'll be living on that CL fluke for the rest of his career.

'Odious gremlin,' nicking that for a bit of later banter... :D
CortexVortex

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Yesterday at 02:02:39 pm
Hopefully Union can somehow get a draw tonight  ;D
rob1966

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 08:18:26 am
Eric Dier being interviewed after the game, he's gone all Schteve McLaren and was speaking English in a German accent :lmao
killer-heels

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 08:22:58 am
Quote from: Currywurst on January 20, 2024, 08:21:41 pm
Wow, just seen this. What a heartfelt speech, just fantastic that he (and others) see the right-wing risk and call it out for the danger it is. Just wish some PL managers would have the nerve to say these things, the right-wing threat is just as palpable here - they've been in fucking government for the past 13 years, so it's not as if no-one's noticed.

But if, just for example, Jürgen were to come out and say this (as I'm sure he would), the Mail, Express, Telegraph  and the pretend socialist likes of Sky's own(ed) Gary Neville would be up in arms and telling him to keep out of politics. Just look at the shit Lineker gets for saying what he believes.

Doubt it. Its one thing picking on Lineker who hardly has a big fan following and its another thing picking on Klopp knowing the support he has in Liverpool. Lets not forget he has hammered Brexit a few times.
