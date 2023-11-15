Leverkusen are probably getting about 25 wins minimum, at the rate they're going even more. They can beat Bayern to the title because I think they look a bit soft at times despite Kane's superb start.



I actually think Alonso should do at least one more year there. See how they perform in the Champions League and try to win them the title of course. Europa League is a great platform for them this season too but ideally their league form causes them to take an eye off things in Europe ... potentially aiding us.



Madrid might want him next year but it'd be nice if he's gone after two years or something, just coinciding for the sad, inevitable day when Klopp goes. Well away from that happening but he's looking to be a great manager in the making.