« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 456 457 458 459 460 [461]   Go Down

Author Topic: Bundesliga Thread  (Read 958348 times)

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,203
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18400 on: November 15, 2023, 04:15:49 pm »
Quote from: CortexVortex on November 15, 2023, 03:07:54 pm
Urs Fischer gone. Really the end of an era.

crazy how much can change in so little time!

I would guess that so many new players arriving has helped the freefall, ill-suited maybe to Fischers more rudimentary style of football, maybe theres been a wish to change the style somewhat and its just not going to happen, with that blend of players and coach.

A big task now to lift them off the bottom of the league. They do still have a chance of making Europa league from the CL groups too, but maybe swerving that would be best! Likely wont have to worry about CL football again for a bit after this season  :P
Logged

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,842
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18401 on: November 24, 2023, 07:31:23 pm »
And we're back... almost forgot  Koln v Bayern Munich.
Logged

Offline Brain Potter

  • Embarrassing. Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,584
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18402 on: November 24, 2023, 08:29:36 pm »
And Kane has scored again ..
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,229
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18403 on: November 25, 2023, 01:21:39 am »
Quote from: Brain Potter on November 24, 2023, 08:29:36 pm
And Kane has scored again ..
scored more than 10 of the other 17 teams in the league now. feels like the league is really dropping down now in terms of competitiveness
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,424
  • Seis Veces
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18404 on: November 25, 2023, 03:04:16 pm »
Dortmund game has started well. Great goal from Fullkrug to level it at 2-2
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,258
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18405 on: November 25, 2023, 03:16:12 pm »
Frimpong has put Leverkusen up 2-0 away against Werder.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,424
  • Seis Veces
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18406 on: November 25, 2023, 03:24:01 pm »
Leverkusen are probably getting about 25 wins minimum, at the rate they're going even more. They can beat Bayern to the title because I think they look a bit soft at times despite Kane's superb start.

I actually think Alonso should do at least one more year there. See how they perform in the Champions League and try to win them the title of course. Europa League is a great platform for them this season too but ideally their league form causes them to take an eye off things in Europe ... potentially aiding us.

Madrid might want him next year but it'd be nice if he's gone after two years or something, just coinciding for the sad, inevitable day when Klopp goes. Well away from that happening but he's looking to be a great manager in the making.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,007
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18407 on: November 25, 2023, 03:42:11 pm »
Leverkusen need Schick to get properly fit, they will need him when Boniface is away for the African cup. Alonso is doing sterling work and I hope he can keep it up. No doubt Bayern will get up to their normal shenanigans at some point in the season. Hopefully Leverkusen remain impervious to their shite.
Logged

Offline CortexVortex

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 34
  • I'm so glad that Jürgen is a Red
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18408 on: November 29, 2023, 12:44:13 pm »
Hamburg derby on Friday.
Unfortunately I didn't get tickets but I will watch it my favourite pub and proudly wear my HSV jersey and scarf the whole day. It's gonna be an interesting game for sure as it's also 1st vs 2nd but I don't have a good feeling about this.
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,886
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18409 on: Today at 06:08:55 pm »
Probably one of the most comedy own goals in the history of the sport, jeez Hamburg though unlucky with that bounce.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,274
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18410 on: Today at 06:25:50 pm »

St. Pauli [1] - 0 Hamburg; Jackson Irvine 15' - https://streamin.one/v/a8491bd6

St. Pauli [2] - 0 Hamburg; Daniel Heuer Fernandes OG 27' - https://streamin.one/v/03690919

2-0; half-time...



'FULL MATCH! | St. Pauli vs Hamburg | 2. Bundesliga' - Sky Sports Football youtube channel:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/88_rICpQoCc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/88_rICpQoCc</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/88_rICpQoCc


or https://vipleague.im/football/st-pauli-vs-hamburg-sv-streaming-link-1 & https://dlhd.sx/stream/stream-5.php & https://dlhd.sx/stream/stream-556.php
 
& https://reddit2.sportshub.stream/event/st_%D1%80%D0%B0ul%D1%96_h%D0%B0mburg_172958489 (multiple links)

« Last Edit: Today at 06:27:56 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,886
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18411 on: Today at 06:54:20 pm »
Great comeback from Hamburg, good game this.
Logged

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,842
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18412 on: Today at 07:08:35 pm »
ooo it's snowing, :) Up The Punx!!
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,274
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18413 on: Today at 07:13:57 pm »

St. Pauli 2 - [1] Hamburg; Robert Glatzel 58' - https://streamin.one/v/aa6070cb

St. Pauli 2 - [2] Hamburg; Immanuel Pherai 60' - https://streamin.one/v/d492e419


Proper orange ball football now... ;D



^ or 'the thunerbastard' as anyone hit in the thigh (or in other more sensitive areas) will shudder at / remember when playing in the cold or snow...

« Last Edit: Today at 07:26:49 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,424
  • Seis Veces
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18414 on: Today at 07:50:22 pm »
That own goal from the Hamburg keeper ... I'm amazed I've never seen Pickford do that in a derby game yet
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.
Pages: 1 ... 456 457 458 459 460 [461]   Go Up
« previous next »
 