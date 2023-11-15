« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 456 457 458 459 460 [461]   Go Down

Author Topic: Bundesliga Thread  (Read 956177 times)

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,118
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18400 on: November 15, 2023, 04:15:49 pm »
Quote from: CortexVortex on November 15, 2023, 03:07:54 pm
Urs Fischer gone. Really the end of an era.

crazy how much can change in so little time!

I would guess that so many new players arriving has helped the freefall, ill-suited maybe to Fischers more rudimentary style of football, maybe theres been a wish to change the style somewhat and its just not going to happen, with that blend of players and coach.

A big task now to lift them off the bottom of the league. They do still have a chance of making Europa league from the CL groups too, but maybe swerving that would be best! Likely wont have to worry about CL football again for a bit after this season  :P
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,827
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18401 on: Yesterday at 07:31:23 pm »
And we're back... almost forgot  Koln v Bayern Munich.
Logged

Offline Brain Potter

  • Embarrassing. Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,577
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18402 on: Yesterday at 08:29:36 pm »
And Kane has scored again ..
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,154
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18403 on: Today at 01:21:39 am »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 08:29:36 pm
And Kane has scored again ..
scored more than 10 of the other 17 teams in the league now. feels like the league is really dropping down now in terms of competitiveness
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 456 457 458 459 460 [461]   Go Up
« previous next »
 