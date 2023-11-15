Urs Fischer gone. Really the end of an era.
crazy how much can change in so little time!
I would guess that so many new players arriving has helped the freefall, ill-suited maybe to Fischers more rudimentary style of football, maybe theres been a wish to change the style somewhat and its just not going to happen, with that blend of players and coach.
A big task now to lift them off the bottom of the league. They do still have a chance of making Europa league from the CL groups too, but maybe swerving that would be best! Likely wont have to worry about CL football again for a bit after this season