Three straight red cards in the first half of the Bayern game. WTF?
all for denying goal scoring opportunities I believe! And the two Darmstadt ones where harsh I think. Nothing violent about any of them. But it does mean Kimmich misses the game vs BVB next week.
Outrageous second half from Bayern, I was sitting level to Kane for his 2nd from the half way line
Looking forward to Bielefeld - HSV tonight.With our recent away form that could turn out more stressful than necessary.Stuttgart - Union could be fun as well.Hope its okay to talk about the German cup in this thread and not just about the Bundesliga itself.
of course it is! Anything German footy goes in here!Im not sure which Pokal game to watch, not sure if I can catch one of the early ones, tempted by St. Pauli (sorry!) vs Schalke to be honest.Either the Lautern vs Köln or Bielefeld vs HSV would be my picks of the later ones.
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.32]