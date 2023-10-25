« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 454 455 456 457 458 [459]   Go Down

Author Topic: Bundesliga Thread  (Read 946664 times)

Offline Red-4-Ever

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 237
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18320 on: October 25, 2023, 07:07:05 pm »
Ah! Thanks!
Logged

Offline Red-4-Ever

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 237
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18321 on: October 27, 2023, 03:01:19 pm »
We got sorted through the FC Bayern official site; were all in different blocks but in all the same  :scarf
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,960
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18322 on: October 28, 2023, 02:31:55 pm »
Gonna watch a bit of Bremen vs FC Union.

Union have really hit the skids this season, 9 losses in a row   :o   

They and Bremen are on the exact same record this season, 2 wins, 1 draw, 6 losses, even their goal difference is the same.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,546
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18323 on: October 28, 2023, 02:33:48 pm »
What is Micoud up to these days? Is Diego still on their books? What is he 50 now?
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,960
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18324 on: October 28, 2023, 03:11:04 pm »
Bad to worse for Union, Robin Knoche with one hell of an own goal to give Bremen the lead. A bullet header.
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18325 on: October 28, 2023, 03:18:07 pm »
Three straight red cards in the first half of the Bayern game. WTF?
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,960
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18326 on: October 28, 2023, 03:31:40 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on October 28, 2023, 03:18:07 pm
Three straight red cards in the first half of the Bayern game. WTF?

all for denying goal scoring opportunities I believe!  And the two Darmstadt ones where harsh I think.

Nothing violent about any of them. But it does mean Kimmich misses the game vs BVB next week.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,960
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18327 on: October 28, 2023, 03:51:03 pm »
Oooooooof, what a reckless high challenge from Rani Khedira, bad to worse for Union, now down to 10 men
Logged

Offline Red-4-Ever

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 237
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18328 on: October 28, 2023, 05:03:48 pm »
Outrageous second half from Bayern, I was sitting level to  Kane for his 2nd from the half way line :shocked
Logged

Offline Red-4-Ever

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 237
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18329 on: October 28, 2023, 05:04:18 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on October 28, 2023, 03:31:40 pm
all for denying goal scoring opportunities I believe!  And the two Darmstadt ones where harsh I think.

Nothing violent about any of them. But it does mean Kimmich misses the game vs BVB next week.

Both looked harsh alright!
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,173
  • Seis Veces
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18330 on: October 28, 2023, 06:25:56 pm »
Kane could do 40 in the league in his first season you know, madness.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,678
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18331 on: October 29, 2023, 12:20:36 am »
Serhou Guirassy is absolutely tearing it up. 13 goals in 7 games, some ludicrous finishes.
Logged
JFT97

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,239
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18332 on: Yesterday at 05:55:45 pm »
Quote from: Red-4-Ever on October 28, 2023, 05:03:48 pm
Outrageous second half from Bayern, I was sitting level to  Kane for his 2nd from the half way line :shocked
I was in the end with all the flags. He's far too good for this level.
Logged

Online CortexVortex

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 12
  • I'm so glad that Jürgen is a Red
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18333 on: Today at 08:34:51 am »
Looking forward to Bielefeld - HSV tonight.
With our recent away form that could turn out more stressful than necessary.

Stuttgart - Union could be fun as well.

Hope its okay to talk about the German cup in this thread and not just about the Bundesliga itself.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,960
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18334 on: Today at 02:20:58 pm »
Quote from: CortexVortex on Today at 08:34:51 am
Looking forward to Bielefeld - HSV tonight.
With our recent away form that could turn out more stressful than necessary.

Stuttgart - Union could be fun as well.

Hope its okay to talk about the German cup in this thread and not just about the Bundesliga itself.

of course it is! Anything German footy goes in here!

Im not sure which Pokal game to watch, not sure if I can catch one of the early ones, tempted by St. Pauli (sorry!) vs Schalke to be honest.

Either the Lautern vs Köln or Bielefeld vs HSV would be my picks of the later ones.
Logged

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,783
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18335 on: Today at 05:49:21 pm »
Didn't know there were cup games on.St Pauli down 1-0 almost half time.Just gotta stream up.
Logged

Online CortexVortex

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 12
  • I'm so glad that Jürgen is a Red
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18336 on: Today at 06:28:55 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:20:58 pm
of course it is! Anything German footy goes in here!

Im not sure which Pokal game to watch, not sure if I can catch one of the early ones, tempted by St. Pauli (sorry!) vs Schalke to be honest.

Either the Lautern vs Köln or Bielefeld vs HSV would be my picks of the later ones.

Hah nice.
I think St Pauli will win it in the end. Incredible season from them so far.

Yeah both later games should be fun to watch.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,960
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18337 on: Today at 06:58:43 pm »
I ended up sticking the Stuttgart game on. They are through, 11 straight defeat for FC Union  :o :o

Now I can watch the extra time of the St Pauli - Schalke game!
Logged

Online CortexVortex

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 12
  • I'm so glad that Jürgen is a Red
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18338 on: Today at 07:07:39 pm »
Yeah since Bonucci arrived all went downhill for Union. :o

Btw crazy that Homburg actually made it through haha
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,960
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18339 on: Today at 08:05:22 pm »
Lautern take the lead vs Effzeh. Been a very lively game so far, its rocking there, no surprise with those fans.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 454 455 456 457 458 [459]   Go Up
« previous next »
 