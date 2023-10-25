Looking forward to Bielefeld - HSV tonight.

With our recent away form that could turn out more stressful than necessary.



Stuttgart - Union could be fun as well.



Hope its okay to talk about the German cup in this thread and not just about the Bundesliga itself.



of course it is! Anything German footy goes in here!Im not sure which Pokal game to watch, not sure if I can catch one of the early ones, tempted by St. Pauli (sorry!) vs Schalke to be honest.Either the Lautern vs Köln or Bielefeld vs HSV would be my picks of the later ones.