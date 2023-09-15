« previous next »
Author Topic: Bundesliga Thread  (Read 931621 times)

Quote from: Dim Glas on September 15, 2023, 09:29:26 pm
That was a cracking Friday night Buli match.

Bayern fans will not show much patience with Tuchel, they alreayd arent fond of his footy!
Yea fun game.
Wont shock me if tuchel get sacked, seems to be getting on the wrong side of some players already
Quote from: tubby on September 15, 2023, 09:31:53 pm
Thought the commentary was pretty bad on Sky.  Both of them.

It was horrible.

Some idiot on the mike had the nerve to describe Leverkusen's attacking play as being "flowery and overcomplicated."
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

What's the deal with Tuchel?

I've heard he's a nasty piece of work which is why it always ends sour for him, but have never read or heard any evidence for it.
Quote from: mattD on September 15, 2023, 09:39:19 pm
What's the deal with Tuchel?

I've heard he's a nasty piece of work which is why it always ends sour for him, but have never read or heard any evidence for it.

he just has a rep of being a really difficult bloke to work with, been that way since he was at Mainz. A really intense perfectionist, rather socially awkward with it, who tends to really rub people up the wrong way.  Big ego, out for himself (not that this is unusual in the sport!) and will fall out with whoever to get there, and step on whoever he has to in the process. 
Quote from: Dim Glas on September 15, 2023, 09:52:04 pm
he just has a rep of being a really difficult bloke to work with, been that way since he was at Mainz. A really intense perfectionist, rather socially awkward with it, who tends to really rub people up the wrong way.  Big ego, out for himself (not that this is unusual in the sport!) and will fall out with whoever to get there, and step on whoever he has to in the process. 

It was fun to watch him shake hands with the match officials while clearly accusing them of mistakes during the match as he turned and stalked off...

Tuchel is a whiny little bitch...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

12 minute highlights of Bayern 2 - 2 Leverkusen: https://yoursoccerdose.com/matches/18863217/fc-bayern-munchen-vs-bayer-04-leverkusen

Well in, Alonso ;D
.
After that lovely LFC win, watching Freiburg v BVB now. Freiburg just equalised late in the 1st half, with a lovely backward flicked header from Lucas Höler  8)
make that 2-1 Freiburg just on half time  ;D  Another great header.
When do fixtures get confirmed? Bayern are playing home against Darmstadt in last weekend of October. What's easiest way of getting tickets for that game if possible?
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on September 20, 2023, 01:30:31 am
When do fixtures get confirmed? Bayern are playing home against Darmstadt in last weekend of October. What's easiest way of getting tickets for that game if possible?

They do have ticket re-sales on their website where people can sell their season (regular) ticket, if they can't attend. Looks like the Darmstadt game is already on there, but no idea if you can already purchase tickets for that. Worth having a look. You have to register, but it's free. Just couldn't be arsed trying it myself. Also no idea, how likely it is that you get tickets there, but Darmstadt is probably one of the more likely games a season ticket holder might want to skip.

https://tickets.fcbayern.com/internetverkaufzweitmarkt/EventList.aspx
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 09:47:15 pm
They do have ticket re-sales on their website where people can sell their season (regular) ticket, if they can't attend. Looks like the Darmstadt game is already on there, but no idea if you can already purchase tickets for that. Worth having a look. You have to register, but it's free. Just couldn't be arsed trying it myself. Also no idea, how likely it is that you get tickets there, but Darmstadt is probably one of the more likely games a season ticket holder might want to skip.

https://tickets.fcbayern.com/internetverkaufzweitmarkt/EventList.aspx
Nah Darmstadt isn't on there yet. It does give option to sell your tickets but that must be to members first. The date for game hasn't been confirmed yet. How far in advance is that normally?
