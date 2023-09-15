When do fixtures get confirmed? Bayern are playing home against Darmstadt in last weekend of October. What's easiest way of getting tickets for that game if possible?



They do have ticket re-sales on their website where people can sell their season (regular) ticket, if they can't attend. Looks like the Darmstadt game is already on there, but no idea if you can already purchase tickets for that. Worth having a look. You have to register, but it's free. Just couldn't be arsed trying it myself. Also no idea, how likely it is that you get tickets there, but Darmstadt is probably one of the more likely games a season ticket holder might want to skip.