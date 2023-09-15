What's the deal with Tuchel?
I've heard he's a nasty piece of work which is why it always ends sour for him, but have never read or heard any evidence for it.
he just has a rep of being a really difficult bloke to work with, been that way since he was at Mainz. A really intense perfectionist, rather socially awkward with it, who tends to really rub people up the wrong way. Big ego, out for himself (not that this is unusual in the sport!) and will fall out with whoever to get there, and step on whoever he has to in the process.