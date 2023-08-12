« previous next »
IgorBobbins

Re: Bundesliga Thread
August 12, 2023, 09:35:53 pm
Has he touched the ball yet?
Anthony

Re: Bundesliga Thread
August 12, 2023, 09:38:13 pm
Gespursen it!
Claire.

Re: Bundesliga Thread
August 12, 2023, 09:39:12 pm
After missing all those chances, didnt create a single thing after bringing Kane on ☺️
JRed

Re: Bundesliga Thread
August 12, 2023, 09:50:14 pm
Kane mustve been looking forward to finally getting his hands on a trophy tonight. Never mind.
ABZ Rover

Re: Bundesliga Thread
August 12, 2023, 10:17:25 pm
Oooops
TepidT2O

Re: Bundesliga Thread
August 12, 2023, 10:46:45 pm
Brilliant little clip of the penalty award.

Kane instinctively goes to argue with the ref about it, realises he cant speak German and just stands there

:lmao

https://twitter.com/spursjourno/status/1690456612727656448?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg
Hazell

Re: Bundesliga Thread
August 12, 2023, 10:50:57 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on August 12, 2023, 10:46:45 pm
Brilliant little clip of the penalty award.

Kane instinctively goes to argue with the ref about it, realises he cant speak German and just stands there

:lmao

https://twitter.com/spursjourno/status/1690456612727656448?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg

Drinks Sangria

Re: Bundesliga Thread
August 12, 2023, 11:12:07 pm
If only there were a word or phrase in German to describe the pleasure felt at anothers despair and failure.
Samie

Re: Bundesliga Thread
August 12, 2023, 11:12:48 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August 12, 2023, 11:12:07 pm
If only there were a word or phrase in German to describe the pleasure felt at anothers despair and failure.

Everton?
Gerry Attrick

Re: Bundesliga Thread
August 13, 2023, 03:15:14 am
Leipzig could be somewhat okay this season. Theyve retooled in attack with Openda, Sesko and Simons.
arfy05

Re: Bundesliga Thread
August 13, 2023, 03:19:43 am
Quote from: The North Bank on August 12, 2023, 08:37:55 pm
Danny Olmo is one of the most underrated players in europe
he is a false 9 version of Jota, brilliant player
[new username under construction]

Re: Bundesliga Thread
August 13, 2023, 08:04:45 am
Hedley Lamarr

Re: Bundesliga Thread
August 13, 2023, 08:09:06 am
The Curse Of Kane Continues.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Bundesliga Thread
August 13, 2023, 09:57:59 am
This is pretty good

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=t2LOIk_Yu84&pp=ygUVaGFycnkga2FuZSBidW5kZXNsaWdh

Don't know how to embed.

<a href="https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=t2LOIk_Yu84&amp;pp=ygUVaGFycnkga2FuZSBidW5kZXNsaWdh" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=t2LOIk_Yu84&amp;pp=ygUVaGFycnkga2FuZSBidW5kZXNsaWdh</a>
JRed

Re: Bundesliga Thread
August 13, 2023, 10:02:48 am
Imagine, after Bayern winning 11 titles in a row, they didnt win it this season. Would be hilarious.
Samie

Re: Bundesliga Thread
August 16, 2023, 01:31:41 am
Just some of the quotes about Bellingham from Dortmund camp.

https://twitter.com/bvbnewsblog/status/1691579606858387933


Quote
The Borussia Dortmund dressing room is glad that Jude Bellingham is no longer there. His transfer was probably beneficial for the climate within the dressing room.  A kind of mood has built up against the Englishman.


Above all, these 3 points massively disturbed a part of the team:

- One of the biggest issues is that Bellingham often waited after games for the team to thank the fans for their support. Only then did he make his way to the stands to receive applause on his own.

This is said to have started in the 2021/22 season when Bellingham felt Erling Haaland was outranking him with the fans. After the Norwegian's transfer, Bellingham made his rounds alone.

In the dressing room it is said that the Englishman wants to be the centre of attention and that his teammates are only secondary.

- The words Bellingham used towards the team did not suit some of the players.

Some of these words came out when Bellingham insulted Nico Schulz during the match against Glasgow Rangers. Apparently this continued last season. Especially during training or at half-time in the dressing room, he is said to have been abusive towards his teammates.

Last season Bellingham was third captain and also on the team council. But he rarely did justice to the role. Because he was rarely the contact person for his teammates, took little leadership and was always moody internally.

[@SPORTBILD]
 
sinnermichael

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 07:03:29 pm
Starts in a bit then.
Fabulous_aurelio

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 07:20:04 pm
Just looking at the Bayern starting 11. Who's their captain? Don't see much leadership in that team other than Kane? I guess he's not a leader as he doesn't speak the language!

I'm guessing it's Kimmich but wasn't a move away on the cards?


https://twitter.com/FCBayernEN/status/1692588017871933787?s=20
disgraced cake

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 07:24:13 pm
Never been able to decide if the Bundesliga trophy is either really good or really shit. None of the league trophies are anywhere near as good as the European ones.
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 07:31:30 pm
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 07:20:04 pm
Just looking at the Bayern starting 11. Who's their captain? Don't see much leadership in that team other than Kane? I guess he's not a leader as he doesn't speak the language!

I'm guessing it's Kimmich but wasn't a move away on the cards?


https://twitter.com/FCBayernEN/status/1692588017871933787?s=20

Neuer is the captain but hes injured.

I would say Goretzka and Kimmich would be the leaders of that lineup! I dont see Kane as a leader ever, hes just a selfish striker (as many of them are), with zero character.

Müller is another leader of course, but he is on the bench.
The North Bank

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 07:36:07 pm
Great goal, lovely link up by Kane
afc tukrish

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 07:37:55 pm
Tragically poor defending by Bremen, though. Watch the replay, defender played the pass, allowing a surging run of thrity or forty yards.

Comically bad decision...
Elzar

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 08:08:26 pm
No idea why Bayern are talked about as favourites for the Champions League with Tuchel in charge. Like his Chelsea, they look unable to create with individual magic, and scrappy in midfield.
Gazza-LFC

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 09:02:24 pm
Bayerns front 3 not clicking really so far. All seem to be getting in eachothers way.
RedG13

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 09:14:30 pm
Kane scored his first goal for Bayern.
