Brilliant little clip of the penalty award
.Kane instinctively goes to argue with the ref about it, realises he cant speak German and just stands there https://twitter.com/spursjourno/status/1690456612727656448?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg
If only there were a word or phrase in German to describe the pleasure felt at anothers despair and failure.
Danny Olmo is one of the most underrated players in europe
The Borussia Dortmund dressing room is glad that Jude Bellingham is no longer there. His transfer was probably beneficial for the climate within the dressing room. A kind of mood has built up against the Englishman. Above all, these 3 points massively disturbed a part of the team: - One of the biggest issues is that Bellingham often waited after games for the team to thank the fans for their support. Only then did he make his way to the stands to receive applause on his own. This is said to have started in the 2021/22 season when Bellingham felt Erling Haaland was outranking him with the fans. After the Norwegian's transfer, Bellingham made his rounds alone.In the dressing room it is said that the Englishman wants to be the centre of attention and that his teammates are only secondary. - The words Bellingham used towards the team did not suit some of the players. Some of these words came out when Bellingham insulted Nico Schulz during the match against Glasgow Rangers. Apparently this continued last season. Especially during training or at half-time in the dressing room, he is said to have been abusive towards his teammates. Last season Bellingham was third captain and also on the team council. But he rarely did justice to the role. Because he was rarely the contact person for his teammates, took little leadership and was always moody internally.[@SPORTBILD]
Just looking at the Bayern starting 11. Who's their captain? Don't see much leadership in that team other than Kane? I guess he's not a leader as he doesn't speak the language!I'm guessing it's Kimmich but wasn't a move away on the cards? https://twitter.com/FCBayernEN/status/1692588017871933787?s=20
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
