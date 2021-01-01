Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Bundesliga Thread
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
450
451
452
453
454
[
455
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Bundesliga Thread (Read 912993 times)
IgorBobbins
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,824
BOBBINS!
Re: Bundesliga Thread
«
Reply #18160 on:
Today
at 09:35:53 pm »
Has he touched the ball yet?
Logged
Anthony
Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United!!!
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,100
We don't need anyone to tell us this is golden...
Re: Bundesliga Thread
«
Reply #18161 on:
Today
at 09:38:13 pm »
Gespursen it!
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars"
- Gérard Houllier 2001
Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen for taking us to Heaven!
"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said"
- Sports Illustrated/AP 2007
Claire.
RAWK Staff.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 19,834
Re: Bundesliga Thread
«
Reply #18162 on:
Today
at 09:39:12 pm »
After missing all those chances, didnt create a single thing after bringing Kane on ☺️
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
450
451
452
453
454
[
455
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Bundesliga Thread
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.8]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2