Just me who thinks this Kane business isn't good business?



He's in his 30s, can be injury prone, new league and it'll be the highest they've ever paid for a player who's also in the last year of his contract.



I ain't saying he ain't good cause he clearly is but it's something Chelsea or United would do.



Didn't realise Bayern had that type of money to spend on 30 year olds.



Must be someone younger out there who they could get 7-10 years out of surely.