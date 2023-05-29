« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 447 448 449 450 451 [452]   Go Down

Author Topic: Bundesliga Thread  (Read 906477 times)

Online Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music! Missed the 'Saka is shite!' memo.
  • No new LFC topics
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,904
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18040 on: May 29, 2023, 05:46:03 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on May 28, 2023, 08:08:21 am
So only one man has stopped the Bayern machine in Germany...

The same man who has managed to stop Pep's Man City

must be a pretty decent manager ;)

Steve McClaren?
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,934
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18041 on: May 29, 2023, 08:43:49 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on May 27, 2023, 02:58:21 pm
Oh look, Borussia Dortmund are doing Borussia Dortmund things everyone.
Only just catching up on the thread while watching highlights now. Dortmund's 'death and taxes' three certainties:

-If there's a chance to mess something up, they'll find a way
-If there's a save for your strangely erratic keeper to mess up, he will
-If there's a runner to be tracked, Emre Can won'd remember to
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,595
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18042 on: May 29, 2023, 08:45:08 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on May 28, 2023, 04:36:13 pm
Heidenheim did it  ;D ;D ;D 2 goals in stoggage time to win 3-2 away and get automatic promotion to Bunedesliga and as champions of BuLi 2.

Playoff for HSV.

Hamburg have had a few relegation/promotion/play off things go against them in recent times havent they?
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,064
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18043 on: May 29, 2023, 09:13:11 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 29, 2023, 08:45:08 pm
Hamburg have had a few relegation/promotion/play off things go against them in recent times havent they?

Last season they played Hertha and won 1-0 in Berlin, before losing 2-0 in Hamburg.
They got relegated 4 years ago - and that was their first ever relegation in Bundesliga history - so 55 years, so not a huge amount of playoff heartbreak - yet, but last year was tough being as they won away first!

Its some matchup this season, two massive clubs in Stuttgart and HSV.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,183
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18044 on: May 30, 2023, 04:31:53 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on May 28, 2023, 04:36:13 pm
Heidenheim did it  ;D ;D ;D 2 goals in stoggage time to win 3-2 away and get automatic promotion to Bunedesliga and as champions of BuLi 2.

Playoff for HSV.
4th division 9 years ago and never been above before that irc.
Logged

Online calvin

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 250
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18045 on: May 30, 2023, 07:22:33 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on May 28, 2023, 04:27:32 pm
Last day drama in BuLi 2, HSV are at the moment promoted, but Heidenheim just get a goal back to make it 2-2 vs Ragensburg, there was 11 mis of stoppage time. A couple mins left for them to find 1 more goal.

Living in Hamburg and as a St. Pauli fan, that was one of the funniest things I've seen. There was a pitch invasion as the pitch announcer congratulated HSV on their promotion. They were partying on the pitch for a good 10 minutes before news of the 2 late goals.  Hopefully, Stuttgart can do the business in the relegation playoff. Kloppo's team..
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,393
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18046 on: May 31, 2023, 06:07:55 pm »
I was hoping St.Pauli were gonna make a  late push for promotion,  pre break form killed em,see loads of St.Pauli stickers around here more for the politics than the football i think.
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,799
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18047 on: June 1, 2023, 09:27:17 pm »
Hamburg conceded in the first minute, 3-0 down in the first leg...

Everything normal at Club Chaos...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,936
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18048 on: June 1, 2023, 11:40:25 pm »

VfB Stuttgart 3 - 0 Hamburg; Relegation Play-Off, 1st leg - 12 minute highlights: https://ourmatch.me/01-06-2023-vfb-stuttgart-vs-hamburger-sv


The 2nd leg is on Monday 5th June, a 7.45pm kick off.
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,255
  • Seis Veces
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18049 on: June 3, 2023, 06:16:46 pm »
Big cup final tonight, Leipzig vs Frankfurt. Two attacking teams with plenty of goals in them. Leipzig won it last year but Frankfurt have had success in knockout competitions themselves in recent years. I think Frankfurt just about missed out on European football in the league but could join us in pot 1 of the Europa League next season with a win here, Leipzig already have CL football in the bag. Should be a decent game.

Interesting to see if Kolo Muani can end the year how he's deserved it with silverware.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,352
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18050 on: June 3, 2023, 06:18:25 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on June  3, 2023, 06:16:46 pm
Big cup final tonight, Leipzig vs Frankfurt. Two attacking teams with plenty of goals in them. Leipzig won it last year but Frankfurt have had success in knockout competitions themselves in recent years. I think Frankfurt just about missed out on European football in the league but could join us in pot 1 of the Europa League next season with a win here, Leipzig already have CL football in the bag. Should be a decent game.

Interesting to see if Kolo Muani can end the year how he's deserved it with silverware.
Is it on Sky? Might watch what this Szoboszlai is all about.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,247
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18051 on: June 3, 2023, 06:41:22 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on June  3, 2023, 06:18:25 pm
Is it on Sky? Might watch what this Szoboszlai is all about.

Viaplay Xtra
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,936
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18052 on: June 3, 2023, 07:17:51 pm »
.



DFB Pokal Final : RB Leipzig v Eintracht Frankfurt - a 7pm kick off... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022%E2%80%9323_DFB-Pokal & https://twitter.com/DFB_Pokal


RB Leipzig XI: Blaswich, Henrichs, Klostermann, Orban, Halstenberg, Laimer, Haidara, Szoboszlai, Olmo, Nkunku, Werner.

Frankfurt XI: Trapp, Tuta, Hasabe, Ndicka, Buta, Sow, Max, Rode, Kamada, Gotze, Kolo Muani.


The match is live in the UK on... Viaplay Xtra - www.live-footballontv.com

The match is being show live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc): www.livesoccertv.com/match/4643451/rb-leipzig-vs-eintracht-frankfurt


Streams: https://vipleague.im/dfb-pokal-final-rb-leipzig-vs-eintracht-frankfurt-streaming-link-1 & https://totalsportk.org/soccer/rb-leipzig-eintracht-frankfurt/1136652 & https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?416 & https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?102 & https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?697 & https://elixx.xyz/lazio.html & https://techclips.net/2023/s4
& https://reddit1.sportshub.stream/event/rb_l%D0%B5%D1%96%D1%80z%D1%96g_%D0%B5%D1%96ntr%D0%B0%D1%81ht_137102248 (multiple links)

« Last Edit: June 3, 2023, 07:34:26 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,936
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18053 on: June 3, 2023, 08:22:50 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on June  3, 2023, 06:16:46 pm
Big cup final tonight, Leipzig vs Frankfurt. Two attacking teams with plenty of goals in them.

You jinxed it!!! (as of 60 minutes gone) ;D

You're forgiven mate... ;)


Leipzig [1] - 0 Frankfurt; Christopher Nkunku goal on 71' - https://v.redd.it/p3vqv64jvu3b1 & https://twitter.com/ViaplaySportsUK/status/1665080417735802880

« Last Edit: June 3, 2023, 08:41:06 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,613
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18054 on: June 3, 2023, 08:35:32 pm »
1-0 Leipzig.

Quite lucky there, the shot took a deflection off two defenders to wrong foot the keeper.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,255
  • Seis Veces
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18055 on: June 3, 2023, 08:48:04 pm »
2-0 Szoboszlai. I've seen enough, sign him up  :)
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,936
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18056 on: June 3, 2023, 08:53:47 pm »

Leipzig [2] - 0 Frankfurt; Dominik Szoboszlai goal on 85' - https://streamja.com/60OvV & https://twitter.com/ViaplaySportsUK/status/1665084117225185281?

2-0; full-time.


6 minute match highlights: https://yoursoccerdose.com/matches/18813154/rb-leipzig-vs-eintracht-frankfurt



'German commentator Oliver Schmidt during the DFB Pokal final: "RB Leipzig, that's not a football fairy tale for the heart. First there was the can and then came the club. It's an expensive product and project that many people view with skepticism and disapproval. A very successful sports project."':-

www.watson.de/sport/dfb-pokal/342800703-zdf-kommentator-stichelt-nach-dfb-pokalsieg-fies-gegen-rb-leipzig



'Only six million TV viewers watched the German DFB Pokal final - the weakest ratings this millennium. No final involving RB Leipzig broke the 10-million barrier':-

www.morgenpost.de/sport/article238585423/Schwache-TV-Quote-Sechs-Millionen-sehen-Pokalfinale.html

« Last Edit: June 4, 2023, 03:45:05 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,876
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18057 on: June 3, 2023, 09:27:34 pm »
I love Nkunku, absolutely heartbroken hes off to Chelsea. Would have loved to see him playing for us.
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,799
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18058 on: June 5, 2023, 08:31:59 pm »
Hamburg got one back in the first half...

Putting on the attacking pressure as the half closes...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,444
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18059 on: June 5, 2023, 08:57:24 pm »
And then concede a couple of minutes in the second half. Soft goal to give away.
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,799
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18060 on: June 5, 2023, 09:10:58 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on June  5, 2023, 08:57:24 pm
And then concede a couple of minutes in the second half. Soft goal to give away.

Keeper misplay howler, Hamburg are comical...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,444
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18061 on: June 5, 2023, 09:22:25 pm »
Awful. Were the fans chanting his name after?
Logged

Online calvin

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 250
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18062 on: June 5, 2023, 10:26:43 pm »
As a Pauli fan living in Hamburg, I'm more than a little pleased. HSV has become a running joke of a club. They have an arrogance not quite matching their current status. And there will be another Stadtderby next season.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,133
  • Bam!
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18063 on: July 4, 2023, 07:47:01 am »
Quite a lot of talented players leaving the league this summer. A bit worrying, but probably the combination of Bayerns constant dominance and the inability to pay higher wages.

They need to keep bringing through talented players to keep eyes on the league.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,064
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18064 on: July 7, 2023, 01:26:52 pm »
Marco Reus relinquished the captaincy at Dortmund.

Vid - https://twitter.com/BVB/status/1676976799438508033?s=20
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,183
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18065 on: July 8, 2023, 05:06:59 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on July  7, 2023, 01:26:52 pm
Marco Reus relinquished the captaincy at Dortmund.

Vid - https://twitter.com/BVB/status/1676976799438508033?s=20
interesting
Who likelyy taking over captain or no clue right now?
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,133
  • Bam!
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18066 on: July 8, 2023, 08:52:26 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on July  8, 2023, 05:06:59 am
interesting
Who likelyy taking over captain or no clue right now?

Youd expect one of the mainstays in the team, Sule, Brandt, Can. Doubt Hummels would be worth putting as captain
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,064
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18067 on: July 8, 2023, 11:58:21 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on July  8, 2023, 05:06:59 am
interesting
Who likelyy taking over captain or no clue right now?

Süle or Emre Can would be my guess. Kobel as an outside bet!

Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,183
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18068 on: July 8, 2023, 07:32:15 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on July  8, 2023, 11:58:21 am
Süle or Emre Can would be my guess. Kobel as an outside bet!
Yea that makes sense. I was thinking along those lines.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,516
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18069 on: July 18, 2023, 07:53:13 pm »
Bayern beat some random farmers 27-0 in their pre season friendly game today.  ;D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,516
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18070 on: July 18, 2023, 08:23:39 pm »
« Last Edit: July 18, 2023, 08:25:20 pm by Samie »
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,569
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18071 on: July 18, 2023, 11:42:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July 18, 2023, 08:23:39 pm


First Half (17 Goals) - 3,5,8,12,13,20,22,26,28,28,31,34,35,37,41,42,43
Second Half (10 Goals) - 60,64,66,71,74,84,84,86,90
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,133
  • Bam!
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18072 on: July 21, 2023, 10:44:08 am »
The transfers so far are suggesting a Bayern title win with ease. Only Tommy Tuchel would mess that up.

Everyone else feels like they are just trying to keep up with their squad replacements. Leverkusen maybe the only team to have improved so far.

Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18073 on: July 21, 2023, 11:41:36 am »
Quote from: Elzar on July 21, 2023, 10:44:08 am
The transfers so far are suggesting a Bayern title win with ease. Only Tommy Tuchel would mess that up.

Everyone else feels like they are just trying to keep up with their squad replacements. Leverkusen maybe the only team to have improved so far.
Their international TV deal only nets the league 200 million a year.

Bayern's dominance is killing that league's potential international growth and interest.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,412
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18074 on: Today at 09:44:37 am »
Harry Kane going to Bayern and then Dortmund winning the league would be the most Harry Kane thing ever.
Logged

Online RMG

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,025
  • YNWA
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18075 on: Today at 02:10:34 pm »
Just me who thinks this Kane business isn't good business?

He's in his 30s, can be injury prone, new league and it'll be the highest they've ever paid for a player who's also in the last year of his contract.

I ain't saying he ain't good cause he clearly is but it's something Chelsea or United would do.

Didn't realise Bayern had that type of money to spend on 30 year olds.

Must be someone younger out there who they could get 7-10 years out of surely.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,247
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18076 on: Today at 02:14:48 pm »
Quote from: RMG on Today at 02:10:34 pm
Just me who thinks this Kane business isn't good business?

He's in his 30s, can be injury prone, new league and it'll be the highest they've ever paid for a player who's also in the last year of his contract.

I ain't saying he ain't good cause he clearly is but it's something Chelsea or United would do.

Didn't realise Bayern had that type of money to spend on 30 year olds.

Must be someone younger out there who they could get 7-10 years out of surely.

For Bayern, I think its very unwise. Theyd win the Bundesliga standing on their head without him and as Ive said many times I think theyre a mile away from being as good as Man City or Real Madrid. Just setting fire to money to go nowhere.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 447 448 449 450 451 [452]   Go Up
« previous next »
 