So only one man has stopped the Bayern machine in Germany... The same man who has managed to stop Pep's Man Citymust be a pretty decent manager
Oh look, Borussia Dortmund are doing Borussia Dortmund things everyone.
Heidenheim did it 2 goals in stoggage time to win 3-2 away and get automatic promotion to Bunedesliga and as champions of BuLi 2.Playoff for HSV.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Hamburg have had a few relegation/promotion/play off things go against them in recent times havent they?
Last day drama in BuLi 2, HSV are at the moment promoted, but Heidenheim just get a goal back to make it 2-2 vs Ragensburg, there was 11 mis of stoppage time. A couple mins left for them to find 1 more goal.
Big cup final tonight, Leipzig vs Frankfurt. Two attacking teams with plenty of goals in them. Leipzig won it last year but Frankfurt have had success in knockout competitions themselves in recent years. I think Frankfurt just about missed out on European football in the league but could join us in pot 1 of the Europa League next season with a win here, Leipzig already have CL football in the bag. Should be a decent game.Interesting to see if Kolo Muani can end the year how he's deserved it with silverware.
Is it on Sky? Might watch what this Szoboszlai is all about.
Big cup final tonight, Leipzig vs Frankfurt. Two attacking teams with plenty of goals in them.
And then concede a couple of minutes in the second half. Soft goal to give away.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Marco Reus relinquished the captaincy at Dortmund.Vid - https://twitter.com/BVB/status/1676976799438508033?s=20
interestingWho likelyy taking over captain or no clue right now?
Süle or Emre Can would be my guess. Kobel as an outside bet!
The transfers so far are suggesting a Bayern title win with ease. Only Tommy Tuchel would mess that up.Everyone else feels like they are just trying to keep up with their squad replacements. Leverkusen maybe the only team to have improved so far.
Just me who thinks this Kane business isn't good business? He's in his 30s, can be injury prone, new league and it'll be the highest they've ever paid for a player who's also in the last year of his contract. I ain't saying he ain't good cause he clearly is but it's something Chelsea or United would do. Didn't realise Bayern had that type of money to spend on 30 year olds. Must be someone younger out there who they could get 7-10 years out of surely.
