Big cup final tonight, Leipzig vs Frankfurt. Two attacking teams with plenty of goals in them. Leipzig won it last year but Frankfurt have had success in knockout competitions themselves in recent years. I think Frankfurt just about missed out on European football in the league but could join us in pot 1 of the Europa League next season with a win here, Leipzig already have CL football in the bag. Should be a decent game.



Interesting to see if Kolo Muani can end the year how he's deserved it with silverware.