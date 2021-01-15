Fuckin hell Dortmund, only needed to win the last match of the season at home to win the Bundesliga, go 2-0 down & miss a penalty in 25 minutes, & scrape a 2-2 draw which wasn't enough, talk about bottle job, the Arsenal of Germany.
No excusing what BVB did today, it was terrible, to have the title in their hands, and to not be able to beat Mainz at home, no suger coating that.
BUT BVB as a club are far removed from Arsenal, for one thing they have won the European Cup, for another, their fans are amazing and loyal and back them through it all, something Arsenal fans dont have any idea about. Whereas the team let them down today the fans where utterly amazing, the sight of the yellow wall jam pack full AFTER the final whistle, basically trying to comfort their team, that had really let them down, was incredible.
As witnessed here: https://twitter.com/ftamsut/status/1662529030992560128?s=20