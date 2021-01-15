« previous next »
Author Topic: Bundesliga Thread  (Read 891498 times)

Offline koptommy93

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18000 on: Yesterday at 05:15:53 pm »
Gutted for dortmund but they fucked it completely.
Offline Caligula?

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18001 on: Yesterday at 05:16:50 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:13:11 pm
He's off in the next few weeks.

Come home, Sadio.
Offline StevoHimself

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18002 on: Yesterday at 05:20:47 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 05:15:35 pm
I rather think that what happened on the night in Paris gave people a perspective to be honest. It certainly did me, we were lucky we didn't see a full scale disaster who cares about the result of the game itself.

I think it just made me feel even more deflated. Things like that should not be happening full stop.
Offline jillc

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18003 on: Yesterday at 05:23:42 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 05:20:47 pm
I think it just made me feel even more deflated. Things like that should not be happening full stop.

Everyone is different hey. I got over it pretty quickly all in all, once it's gone its gone. Look forward to the next season.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18004 on: Yesterday at 05:25:43 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 05:10:55 pm
Why have him sitting on the bench then? He should have been in the stands instead.

You get 9 subs in the Bundesliga I don't think it was a major issue.
Offline darragh85

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18005 on: Yesterday at 05:41:22 pm »
I've no sympathy for Dortmund. All they seem to do is strengthen or rivals despite their connection to our manager.

Also, they have been bottling it for the past 2 months. No surprise really.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18006 on: Yesterday at 05:52:34 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 05:41:22 pm
I've no sympathy for Dortmund. All they seem to do is strengthen or rivals despite their connection to our manager.

Also, they have been bottling it for the past 2 months. No surprise really.
They need to mix it up a bit with more experienced players. It's not surprising that a team of young players struggles under pressure.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18007 on: Yesterday at 05:59:35 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 05:52:34 pm
They need to mix it up a bit with more experienced players. It's not surprising that a team of young players struggles under pressure.

Hummels? Reus? Sule? Can? Guerreiro? Wolf? Brandt? Haller?

All over 28 and all played today with all but one starting.
Offline child-in-time

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18008 on: Yesterday at 06:01:10 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 05:52:34 pm
They need to mix it up a bit with more experienced players. It's not surprising that a team of young players struggles under pressure.
In their starting line-up today, only Malen and Adeyemi were below 25 years of age. They have some really experienced played like Hummels and Sule at the back, Can and Brandt in midfield, even Reus came in as a sub. Its players who are used to winning trophies regularly that they are missing. If you take out Hummels, Sule, Can and Haller, none of the players who featured today have won a league title as a starter.
Offline Gili Gulu

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18009 on: Yesterday at 06:01:35 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 04:55:26 pm
He was the water boy ...



I think it's a thing in German football that the youngest player on the bench carries water bottles etc. I know Klopp has the same thing at Liverpool, I've seen Elliot carrying water bottles.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18010 on: Yesterday at 06:03:02 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 06:01:35 pm
I think it's a thing in German football that the youngest player on the bench carries water bottles etc. I know Klopp has the same thing at Liverpool, I've seen Elliot carrying water bottles.

Bellingham wasn't the youngest.

I just don't think there was any intention for him to play in anything other than a cameo role if they were winning comfortably.
Offline Fromola

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18011 on: Yesterday at 06:10:40 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 04:44:19 pm
exactly. Bayern are tedious as fuck, but again, it isnt just them at fault as we saw today. The chances have been there this and last season.

Also today was anything but boring.  4 of the Euro places and relegation also determined on the final day.

Bayern pissed 10 in a row but did their best to let Dortmund in this year.

I could see Leipzig winning it next year and most Germans would rather Bayern even win it than them.
Offline Samie

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18012 on: Yesterday at 06:10:57 pm »
 ;D

Why are we never this ruthless?  ;D

Quote
Official: Bayern confirm that Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidić are sacked with immediate effect.
Online stoa

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18013 on: Yesterday at 06:14:54 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:10:57 pm
;D

Why are we never this ruthless?  ;D


Ruthless would have been to sack those idiots the moment they even thought about replacing Nagelsmann with Tuchel...
Offline child-in-time

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18014 on: Yesterday at 06:15:14 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:10:40 pm
Bayern pissed 10 in a row bt did their best to let Dortmund in this year.

I could see Leipzig winning it next year and most Germans would rather Bayern even win it than them.
Can't see it happening. Bayern poached away one of their players already... Konrad Laimer. And Nkunku is leaving for Chelsea too. To top that, they were not really impressive this season to begin with.
Offline Fromola

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18015 on: Yesterday at 06:15:20 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 04:57:18 pm
Peak Dortmund that. They will mess up just about anything they possibly can mess up.

It's German football though. Only Bayern have a winning mentality.

The likes of Schalke and Hamburg massive clubs but a laughing stock, at least Dortmund compete a bit.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18016 on: Yesterday at 06:16:06 pm »
Quote from: child-in-time on Yesterday at 06:01:10 pm
In their starting line-up today, only Malen and Adeyemi were below 25 years of age. They have some really experienced played like Hummels and Sule at the back, Can and Brandt in midfield, even Reus came in as a sub. Its players who are used to winning trophies regularly that they are missing. If you take out Hummels, Sule, Can and Haller, none of the players who featured today have won a league title as a starter.
You are right. That winning experience is lacking. They don't just strike me as a team that believes they can win big trophies. Also, they didn't lose it just today because threw good opportunities to extend their lead.
Offline Fromola

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18017 on: Yesterday at 06:19:08 pm »
Quote from: child-in-time on Yesterday at 06:15:14 pm
Can't see it happening. Bayern poached away one of their players already... Konrad Laimer. And Nkunku is leaving for Chelsea too. To top that, they were not really impressive this season to begin with.

True. Just based on the way they've finished the season.
Offline S

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18018 on: Yesterday at 06:30:22 pm »
Feel for Reus but Dortmund didnt deserve the title if they couldnt win that one.
Online RedG13

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18019 on: Yesterday at 08:37:20 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 04:56:54 pm
Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidić sacked by Bayern according to Kicker.
That been coming for weeks now
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18020 on: Yesterday at 09:22:07 pm »
Hope Mainz are happy.

Hallers penalty too - if youre a goalkeeper facing a high-stakes penalty always dive to the opposite side of the penalty takers foot (i.e. if theyre right-footed dive to your left). Dont know why they always seem to insist in placing it.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18021 on: Yesterday at 10:36:41 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 09:22:07 pm
Hope Mainz are happy.

Hallers penalty too - if youre a goalkeeper facing a high-stakes penalty always dive to the opposite side of the penalty takers foot (i.e. if theyre right-footed dive to your left). Dont know why they always seem to insist in placing it.

Dont see why they wouldnt be like, been a solid season for the Zero Fivers  8) 
Online disgraced cake

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18022 on: Yesterday at 11:22:11 pm »
Didn't know Dortmund were the 2nd most successful Bundesliga side with only 5 wins. Thomas Muller alone has won 12 for fucks sake  ;D
Offline Statto Red

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18023 on: Yesterday at 11:53:14 pm »
Fuckin hell Dortmund, only needed to win the last match of the season at home to win the Bundesliga, go 2-0 down & miss a penalty in 25 minutes, & scrape a 2-2 draw which wasn't enough, talk about bottle job, the Arsenal of Germany. :butt
Online Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18024 on: Yesterday at 11:55:47 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 09:22:07 pm
Hope Mainz are happy.

Hallers penalty too - if youre a goalkeeper facing a high-stakes penalty always dive to the opposite side of the penalty takers foot (i.e. if theyre right-footed dive to your left). Dont know why they always seem to insist in placing it.

I believe they are happy because they won a football match. You can't really blame Mainz for that.
Offline B0151?

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18025 on: Today at 12:02:12 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 11:53:14 pm
Fuckin hell Dortmund, only needed to win the last match of the season at home to win the Bundesliga, go 2-0 down & miss a penalty in 25 minutes, & scrape a 2-2 draw which wasn't enough, talk about bottle job, the Arsenal of Germany. :butt
Oh I was depressed about Bayern winning again but at least Arsenal bottled it before the last day. Would have been even worse City win it like Bayern did today.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18026 on: Today at 12:12:19 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Yesterday at 11:55:47 pm
I believe they are happy because they won a football match. You can't really blame Mainz for that.

Drew to be fair but yeah
Online Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18027 on: Today at 12:21:36 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 11:53:14 pm
Fuckin hell Dortmund, only needed to win the last match of the season at home to win the Bundesliga, go 2-0 down & miss a penalty in 25 minutes, & scrape a 2-2 draw which wasn't enough, talk about bottle job, the Arsenal of Germany. :butt

No excusing what BVB did today, it was terrible, to have the title in their hands, and to not be able to beat Mainz at home, no suger coating that.

BUT BVB as a club are far removed from Arsenal, for one thing they have won the European Cup, for another, their fans are amazing and loyal and back them through it all, something Arsenal fans dont have any idea about. Whereas the team let them down today the fans where utterly amazing, the sight of the yellow wall jam pack full AFTER the final whistle, basically trying to comfort their team, that had really let them down, was incredible.

As witnessed here: https://twitter.com/ftamsut/status/1662529030992560128?s=20
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18028 on: Today at 12:46:30 am »
Gutting for Dortmund and their supporters but more so for the integrity of the league. It's not healthy one club winning the league every year.

Same in Austria, Scotland & France and going the same way in England too
Online stoa

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #18029 on: Today at 12:48:56 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 12:02:12 am
Oh I was depressed about Bayern winning again but at least Arsenal bottled it before the last day. Would have been even worse City win it like Bayern did today.

The great thing about this outcome is that you can laugh at both teams. At Dortmund for bottling it and at Bayern for the league win not changing anything and them still being in full FC Hollywood-mode as shown by Kahn whining about not being able to celebrate the win with the team. And this will continue as Tuchel  will stay in charge at  least until the winter break.  It's all pretty hilarious...  :lmao
