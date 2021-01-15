Oh I was depressed about Bayern winning again but at least Arsenal bottled it before the last day. Would have been even worse City win it like Bayern did today.



The great thing about this outcome is that you can laugh at both teams. At Dortmund for bottling it and at Bayern for the league win not changing anything and them still being in full FC Hollywood-mode as shown by Kahn whining about not being able to celebrate the win with the team. And this will continue as Tuchel will stay in charge at least until the winter break. It's all pretty hilarious...