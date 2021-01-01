« previous next »
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17720 on: Today at 03:30:45 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 03:29:22 pm
Really what the fuck are Mainz doing? Is everyone not absolutely desperate to see Bayern fail? Why have Mainz turned up motivated to give them their 400th league title in a row? They need a shoeing for this. Youre midtable. Smash in 3 ogs.
We beat Blackburn in 1995, which could have cost them the title, professional pride goes a long way.
Online jillc

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17721 on: Today at 03:31:41 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:28:54 pm
Yep! And Bayern have been all over the place for weeks on end, Köln are more than capable of getting a draw there and helping BVB.

Get an early goal, and I am still hoping for a late Reus winner.  :)
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17722 on: Today at 03:33:07 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 03:29:22 pm
Really what the fuck are Mainz doing? Is everyone not absolutely desperate to see Bayern fail? Why have Mainz turned up motivated to give them their 400th league title in a row? They need a shoeing for this. Youre midtable. Smash in 3 ogs.

Ha to be fair they haven't really done anything or played that well. Just scored from a corner and then countered.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17723 on: Today at 03:35:40 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:33:07 pm
Ha to be fair they haven't really done anything or played that well. Just scored from a corner and then countered.

Mainz have ran out of steam this season, theyve been fantastic, but last 4 match-days, its all caught up with them, so surprising really they where even in this, I expected them to really struggle today. So not the best look for BVB! But still time for them to change things, BVB have plenty of players capable of hitting the back of the net.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17724 on: Today at 03:38:43 pm »
Mainz could have had 2 more already this half
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17725 on: Today at 03:38:55 pm »
Just a matter of time before Mainz score again if this continues.
Online kennedy81

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17726 on: Today at 03:39:40 pm »
hard to see Dortmund not conceding again at some stage.
Online The North Bank

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17727 on: Today at 03:41:40 pm »
Fucking hell dortmund living the ultimate nightmare, i hope they can turn it around but they need a goal in the next 10 mins or its done
Online Red Cactii

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17728 on: Today at 03:43:24 pm »
That Orban own goal :lmao
Online Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17729 on: Today at 03:43:57 pm »
they are defo following the last minute equalizer from FC Köln game-plan.
Online red mongoose

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17730 on: Today at 03:44:12 pm »
Fucking hell. They are being sliced open on the counter. Dortmund look leggy.
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17731 on: Today at 03:45:14 pm »
Dortmund is doing a full Arsenal here.   :o
Online jillc

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17732 on: Today at 03:45:36 pm »
They just cant get those last passes to work Dortmund and Mainz are so deep now.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17733 on: Today at 03:46:21 pm »
Classic Dortmund bottle job
Online Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17734 on: Today at 03:49:09 pm »
Leverkusen having a nightmare today too, 2-0 down vs Bochum, and down to 10 men since the 8th min  ::)
Out of the Euro spots now, but I think theyd get in if Leipzig win the cup.
Online rushyman

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17735 on: Today at 03:49:18 pm »
Mané plays out of his skin, gets 290 odd points in 3 seasons wins 1 league

Goes to Germany plays in worst BM side in a decade, hardly plays, Chins team mate and wins league

You've got to LOL
Online a little break

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17736 on: Today at 03:49:28 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:46:21 pm
Classic Dortmund bottle job

Haven't even threatened the Mainz goal and I'm including the penalty in that.
Offline WorldChampions

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17737 on: Today at 03:49:45 pm »
This was always possible, they lost 2-0 to Chelsea FFS.
Online Chris~

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17738 on: Today at 03:50:11 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 03:49:18 pm
Mané plays out of his skin, gets 290 odd points in 3 seasons wins 1 league

Goes to Germany plays in worst BM side in a decade, hardly plays, China teZm mate and wins league

You've got to LOL
It's why it made sense going there. Just pick up some easy trophies
Online a little break

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17739 on: Today at 03:50:36 pm »
That's the chance. Not their day.

Put it in for fuck sake.
Online jillc

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17740 on: Today at 03:50:42 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 03:49:28 pm
Haven't even threatened the Mainz goal and I'm including the penalty in that.

They just did before.
Online tubby

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17741 on: Today at 03:50:44 pm »
Is this just Dortmund's level and they're only challenging because Bayern have had a shocker of a season by their usual standards?
Online a little break

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17742 on: Today at 03:51:30 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:50:42 pm
They just did before.

I'm a little behind.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17743 on: Today at 03:51:56 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 03:50:11 pm
It's why it made sense going there. Just pick up some easy trophies


is he that hollow a person lol. I saw it as him going to extend his career, going to a league with less games and less physical. I guess he didnt expect to struggle, and have the fans not want him there anymore, just a few months in.
Online jillc

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17744 on: Today at 03:51:58 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 03:51:30 pm
I'm a little behind.

You must be. 😀
Online Lone Star Red

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17745 on: Today at 03:52:21 pm »
I dont miss Emre Can.
Online stoa

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17746 on: Today at 03:52:31 pm »
Dortmund deserve that result just for the woolen turtleneck Watzke is wearing...
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17747 on: Today at 03:52:52 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:50:44 pm
Is this just Dortmund's level and they're only challenging because Bayern have had a shocker of a season by their usual standards?

Pretty much. If Bayern win they finish on 71 points which would be the lowest league winning tally since 2010.
Online 5_so_we_kept_it!

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17748 on: Today at 03:52:56 pm »
Dortmund appear to be playing like a pub side.
