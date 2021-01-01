Really what the fuck are Mainz doing? Is everyone not absolutely desperate to see Bayern fail? Why have Mainz turned up motivated to give them their 400th league title in a row? They need a shoeing for this. Youre midtable. Smash in 3 ogs.
Yep! And Bayern have been all over the place for weeks on end, Köln are more than capable of getting a draw there and helping BVB.
Ha to be fair they haven't really done anything or played that well. Just scored from a corner and then countered.
Classic Dortmund bottle job
Mané plays out of his skin, gets 290 odd points in 3 seasons wins 1 league Goes to Germany plays in worst BM side in a decade, hardly plays, China teZm mate and wins league You've got to LOL
Haven't even threatened the Mainz goal and I'm including the penalty in that.
They just did before.
It's why it made sense going there. Just pick up some easy trophies
I'm a little behind.
Is this just Dortmund's level and they're only challenging because Bayern have had a shocker of a season by their usual standards?
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
Page created in 0.025 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.43]