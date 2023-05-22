« previous next »
Author Topic: Bundesliga Thread  (Read 886766 times)

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17560 on: May 22, 2023, 01:06:17 pm »
Imagine being able to win a league with 73 points from 102
If I hadn't seen such riches I could live with being poor.

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17561 on: May 22, 2023, 01:10:45 pm »
Mad to think Dortmund are 1 win away from a title when they haven't won a single away game since February

It really boggles the mind seeing a league that hasn't been took over by sports washers (not in the same fashion and extent at least)
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17562 on: May 23, 2023, 10:17:59 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on May 22, 2023, 12:54:57 pm
No, it should have happened when Favre was there, but Dortmund blew a 9 point lead very late in the season.  Last season was also a great chance for a team to take advantage, but they didnt, fingers need pointing away form Bayern sometimes! Plus theyve gone through multiple coaches in the last few years, the club has been all over the place at times (FC Hollywood x100), theres been chances there for teams to take advantage.
It should have happened but it hasn't. I wasn't saying that Bayern have been utterly dominant but other teams haven't been good enough. It will have taken Bayerns worst season in 12 years for them to have lost it, and that's only if Dortmund can creep over the line.

Bundesliga has big enough clubs for someone else to have won it the past 10 years however don't think this season does much to allay a fear ot could it easily be another 10 years. We can say oh its a competitive league top to bottom but aside from Frankurt in Europa last season that hasn't been reflected in Europe. I do think even if its an entertaining league it's fair to ask more of the big clubs.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17563 on: May 23, 2023, 11:29:22 am »
good grief, BVB about to win the league, and still people going on about Bayern winning it next season :lmao

Ive mentioned over and over that fingers need pointing at the likes of BVB in the past few years, rather than just at Bayern, but like most of what I say it gets ignored, so you aint saying anything new  ;D

Enjoy the ride.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17564 on: May 23, 2023, 11:36:07 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on May 23, 2023, 11:29:22 am
good grief, BVB about to win the league, and still people going on about Bayern winning it next season :lmao

Ive mentioned over and over that fingers need pointing at the likes of BVB in the past few years, rather than just at Bayern, but like most of what I say it gets ignored, so you aint saying anything new  ;D

Enjoy the ride.
I didn't claim I was saying anything profound. Just you seemed to take issue with me saying that its taken an exceptionally awful season from Bayern for someone else to finally do it. Which I don't know why if you agree.

Hopefully I'm wrong about the another 10 years thing and other clubs can take confidence from this. And not having a go at all but just because others have criticism for Bundesliga don't mean we don't have even more for other leagues, PL most of all of course.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17565 on: May 23, 2023, 01:20:43 pm »
Can't imagine some point next weekend when Dortmund won't be brown-shorting this opportunity... but god I hope they do it.
« Reply #17566 on: May 23, 2023, 01:29:44 pm »
So with all the Bellingham leaving stuff and in light of them possibly sealing the title in the last game, has there been any talk avout who they will get to replace him at CM
« Reply #17567 on: May 23, 2023, 03:06:37 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on May 23, 2023, 01:29:44 pm
So with all the Bellingham leaving stuff and in light of them possibly sealing the title in the last game, has there been any talk avout who they will get to replace him at CM

Edson Alvarez from Ajax.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17568 on: May 23, 2023, 04:25:34 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on May 20, 2023, 10:52:20 pm
Is he going be sacked in the sumemr?
The fingers will be pointed at Kahn and Salihamidzic who have overseen this downfall in standards across the last 24 months.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17569 on: May 24, 2023, 02:50:27 pm »
Good to see that German clubs have voted against private investment into the league.
Its been a big story in Buli last few months, with fans protesting at matches against it.  Vote today went against the league - they didnt get the majority needed from the club vote.

German fan protests: What is the Bundesliga's investor plan?

The Bundesliga is hoping to secure a multi-billion-euro investment deal with private equity firms. Opposed to further commercialization, German fans are up in arms. What are the fans so mad about?

Towering above the city of Dortmund and dominating the skyline is a huge, yellow letter "U," perched atop the building which once housed the "Dortmunder Union" brewery.

On Saturday, however, the phrase "Dortmunder Union" took on a different meaning as supporters of Borussia Dortmund and Union Berlin united in a joint protest against the German Football League (DFL).

"No to investors in the DFL!" read the huge yellow and black banner across the front of the famous "Südtribüne" (or south stand) at the start of the second half, backed up by dozens of similar messages held up across terrace, some more polite in tone than others.

"Stop the marketing madness!" was the corresponding message in red and white from the away end.

The banners were part of a coordinated nationwide protest by German football supporters against the DFL's latest plans to boost investment in the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 and enable German clubs to better compete internationally. Supporters fear another step in what they perceive as the over-commercialization of the game.

Particularly in terms of broadcasting rights, the Bundesliga lags well behind England's Premier League, whose current international rights deal  6.3 billion ($6.9 billion) between 2022 and 2025  dwarfs that of Germany's top flight, which sits at 170 million ($187 million) per year.

Just last month, Borussia Dortmund's Champions League defeat to Premier League side, Chelsea, a club which has this season spent more (611.5 million, $672 million) than the entire Bundesliga combined (555 million), demonstrated the financial gulf between the two leagues.

Now, under the stewardship of new supervisory board chairman Hans-Joachim Watzke and interim chief executives, Oliver Leki and Axel Hellmann, the DFL is pushing forward with its plans to sell shares in its broadcasting revenues to an investor.

rest of the article here

And today:
Breaking: German clubs have voted against the DFL's plans to enter into a partnership with a private equity investor.
https://twitter.com/matt_4d/status/1661363862040346625?s=20

« Reply #17570 on: May 24, 2023, 08:13:19 pm »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on May 23, 2023, 04:25:34 pm
The fingers will be pointed at Kahn and Salihamidzic who have overseen this downfall in standards across the last 24 months.
Are they even gong to be sacked
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17571 on: May 24, 2023, 08:42:19 pm »
So wtf two yellow cards for diving reverted by VAR and instead two penalties awarded for Leverkusen - https://twitter.com/i/status/1661401269758488585
« Reply #17572 on: May 24, 2023, 08:46:29 pm »
Quote from: plura on May 24, 2023, 08:42:19 pm
So wtf two yellow cards for diving reverted by VAR and instead two penalties awarded for Leverkusen - https://twitter.com/i/status/1661401269758488585
It the same player too. The first one I totally get why the ref called it like that. 2nd one didnt look like a dive right away.
« Reply #17573 on: Yesterday at 08:26:58 pm »
https://twitter.com/letsgomathias/status/1662111803457847296

Bayern publishing an interview with Henry Kissinger is most certainly one of the things that has happened
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17574 on: Yesterday at 09:43:47 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 08:26:58 pm
https://twitter.com/letsgomathias/status/1662111803457847296

Bayern publishing an interview with Henry Kissinger is most certainly one of the things that has happened

FC Hollywood always find a way to stoop even lower.

As the late great Anthony Bourdain said:
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17575 on: Yesterday at 10:35:34 pm »
Quote from: plura on May 24, 2023, 08:42:19 pm
So wtf two yellow cards for diving reverted by VAR and instead two penalties awarded for Leverkusen - https://twitter.com/i/status/1661401269758488585

Love how the ref is laughing and seems to have a mood like "Ah well fair play, guess I was wrong again, sorry about that"
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17576 on: Yesterday at 10:56:19 pm »
Big day tomorrow, I'm very excited i'm not gonna lie. Come on Dortmund!
« Reply #17577 on: Today at 12:14:08 pm »
For those watching on Sky, Bundesliga appears to be on sky sports Arena (408)

Was searching round for it for a while as it isn't on the football channels but it is on
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17578 on: Today at 12:39:59 pm »
.
Decent article up on The Grauniad...


'Dortmund 90 minutes away from ending decade of Bayern dominance' - by Jonathan Liew:-

The club are not only developing bankable young talent but now finally on the verge of delivering on their title ambitions

www.theguardian.com/football/2023/may/26/dortmund-bayern-munich-90-minutes-bundesliga-title


Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17579 on: Today at 12:46:53 pm »
.
All 9 Bundesliga matches are 2.30pm kick offs (UK time)...

www.flashscore.co.uk/football/germany/bundesliga - for live scores, fixtures & results, live league tables, line-ups, substiutions, in-match text commentaries etc



Borussia Dortmund v Mainz

Dortmund XI:
Mainz XI:

The match is live in the UK on... Sky Sports Mix & Sky Sports Football YouTube

The match being shown live on TV around the world (+great for I{TV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/match/4362646/borussia-dortmund-vs-mainz-05

Streams: tba...



FC Köln v Bayern Munich 

Koln XI:
Bayern XI:

The match is live in the UK on... Sky Sports Arena & Sky Sports Football YouTube

The match being shown live on TV around the world (+great for I{TV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/match/4362649/koln-vs-bayern-m-nchen

Streams: tba...

