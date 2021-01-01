Would Bellingham stay if they win the league? Or leave on a high?



Don't really see why he would stay for another year just because they've won the league? On the contrary, winning the league would be a perfect way for him to ask for a transfer and leave on a high. He can go to a club now who's competing for titles (including the CL) on a regular basis. Dortmund isn't that kind of club. They might win the German cup and once every blue moon they could compete for the league. However, to be able to do that, they need Bayern to stay in this mess they've created for themselves this season. Bayern has been a complete shitshow this season and they can still win the title. That's all you need to know about how powerful a club they are...