Author Topic: Bundesliga Thread  (Read 884431 times)

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17520 on: Today at 05:17:47 pm »

The 'Felix Uduokhai (Augsburg) straight red card against Dortmund' on 39 mins - https://streamin.me/v/2dee191f/
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17521 on: Today at 05:42:20 pm »
Come on Dortmund, step it up.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17522 on: Today at 05:45:27 pm »
Can hitting the post with a shot from outside the box.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17523 on: Today at 05:48:37 pm »
yesss!
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17524 on: Today at 05:48:59 pm »
Get in!
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17525 on: Today at 05:49:28 pm »
Could be the moment that wins it for them, but you never know with Dortmund's defending.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17526 on: Today at 05:49:43 pm »
Yes!!!!
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17527 on: Today at 05:53:24 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 05:49:28 pm
Could be the moment that wins it for them, but you never know with Dortmund's defending.
;D
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17528 on: Today at 06:00:28 pm »
Dortmund look nervous
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17529 on: Today at 06:00:54 pm »
Dortmund really trying their hardest to bottle this.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17530 on: Today at 06:11:45 pm »

Emre Can (Dortmund) hits the post against Augsburg 54' - https://streamin.me/v/8320ed5d/


Augsburg 0 - [1] Dortmund; Sebastien Haller goal on 59' - https://streamin.me/v/bdbc505a & https://twitter.com/vartatico/status/1660327110932660224

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17531 on: Today at 06:11:47 pm »
There's only one more weekend's games in the Bundesliga? Yeah? They only play 34?
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17532 on: Today at 06:14:27 pm »
Boom!

Now dont fuck it up next weekend lads.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17533 on: Today at 06:14:51 pm »
That should do it.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17534 on: Today at 06:14:58 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 06:11:47 pm
There's only one more weekend's games in the Bundesliga? Yeah? They only play 34?

Yes mate  :thumbup


Augsburg 0 - [2] Dortmund; Sebastien Haller goal on 84' - https://streamin.one/v/2ddcdf54 & https://twitter.com/vartatico/status/1660333451835330560
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17535 on: Today at 06:15:00 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 06:11:47 pm
There's only one more weekend's games in the Bundesliga? Yeah? They only play 34?

Yeah, 18 teams.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17536 on: Today at 06:16:50 pm »
 ;D Bayern management and Tuchel ;D
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17537 on: Today at 06:16:53 pm »
Great stuff Haller and Dortmund.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17538 on: Today at 06:17:25 pm »
Buzzing for Dortmund!! Got a soft spot for them.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17539 on: Today at 06:18:10 pm »
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17540 on: Today at 06:19:10 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 06:17:25 pm
Buzzing for Dortmund!! Got a soft spot for them.

We all have mate.

One game to win 🤩
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17541 on: Today at 06:21:07 pm »
Would Bellingham stay if they win the league? Or leave on a high?
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17542 on: Today at 06:22:40 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 06:21:07 pm
Would Bellingham stay if they win the league? Or leave on a high?

I think the Madrid transfer is done just hasnt been announced yet in respect to Dortmunds title challenge, imo.

Would love to see him stay another season though.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17543 on: Today at 06:26:14 pm »
Cracking result.

Let's hope they don't f*ck it up next week.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17544 on: Today at 06:27:16 pm »

Augsburg 0 - [3] Dortmund; Julian Brandt goal on 90+4' - https://streamin.me/v/74fc9805 & https://twitter.com/vartatico/status/1660335962055143425?

0-3; full-time. ;D


Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen v Borussia Mönchengladbach should be a decent game. 6.30pm kick off.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17545 on: Today at 06:29:54 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 06:22:40 pm
Would love to see him stay another season though.
Same. He's young enough to get his big money move next year.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17546 on: Today at 06:31:21 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 06:27:16 pm
Augsburg 0 - [3] Dortmund; Julian Brandt goal on 90+4' - https://streamin.me/v/74fc9805 & https://twitter.com/vartatico/status/1660335962055143425?

0-3; full-time. ;D


Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen v Borussia Mönchengladbach should be a decent game. 6.30pm kick off.
Here. Bayer-BMG.


https://headlines.footybite.to/6-augsburg-vs-borussia/
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17547 on: Today at 06:31:47 pm »
Wildest thing is Dortmund are going to win the league without having anybody in the top 10 list of scorers. Bremen meanwhile are going to have the top scorer and Ducksch in 7th and are in 12th.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17548 on: Today at 06:41:05 pm »
I was thinking it might be fun to go out to a pub and watch this with Ze Boston Germans next Saturday but 9.30 kick off bit to early for me.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17549 on: Today at 06:43:24 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 06:27:16 pm
Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen v Borussia Mönchengladbach should be a decent game. 6.30pm kick off.

I expect a Leverkusen win. They want to secure their European place, whereas BM have nothing to play for, and I expect wont be particularly motivated knowing their manager is gone in the summer.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17550 on: Today at 06:46:07 pm »
Leverkusen, 1-0. 2-0 now.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17551 on: Today at 06:53:13 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 06:21:07 pm
Would Bellingham stay if they win the league? Or leave on a high?

Don't really see why he would stay for another year just because they've won the league? On the contrary, winning the league would be a perfect way for him to ask for a transfer and leave on a high. He can go to a club now who's competing for titles (including the CL) on a regular basis. Dortmund isn't that kind of club. They might win the German cup and once every blue moon they could compete for the league. However, to be able to do that, they need Bayern to stay in this mess they've created for themselves this season. Bayern has been a complete shitshow this season and they can still win the title. That's all you need to know about how powerful a club they are...
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17552 on: Today at 06:59:46 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 06:19:10 pm
We all have mate.

One game to win 🤩

Home to Mainz, a little bit poetic.

And we all have indeed I think. Theyve been my second team (if such a thing exists) since the 97 European cup final and getting a dodgy knock off jersey off a market stall in Santa Ponsa.

Great club
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17553 on: Today at 07:46:45 pm »
Dortmund just need one more win to end Bayern's streak.
