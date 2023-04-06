He'll have plenty of offers, Italian teams, English teams.



Be interesting to see where he feels comfortable joining next, as I can't see any of the top clubs in Europe going for him.



Yeah, be interesting for sure.I know hes beloved here and a since his struggles became apparent in Germany, and now this, loads are saying bring him home, but I think we also all know that is out of sentimentality!I mean, he could stay in Bundesliga, there is a suggestion he was confortable going back to that part of the Europe, having been in Austria a while. But of course, no team is going to pay him the huge wages Bayern are paying him. If money is the biggest motivation, then yeah, back to the prem maybe. Otherwise, take a huge paycut and world is his oyster basically!After his very settled and successful years here, where he was a star and had a fantastic relationship with his manager, this move must have brought him down to earth with an almighty bang. I always presumed he went there seeing it as a good way to extend his careeer in a less physical league, and yes get a great contract from a massively succesful and rich club! But hes just struggled. There was talk he had a big argument with Nagelsmann too, and their fans are hugely blah about him too.