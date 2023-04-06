« previous next »
Bundesliga Thread

Elzar

Re: Bundesliga Thread
April 6, 2023, 08:43:53 am
Quote from: RedG13 on April  6, 2023, 07:09:51 am
Dortmund Played a MF of Guerreiro, Can, Ozcan. Jude was on the bench.
Why is Guerreiro playing MF

He is a player with good attacking ability and creativity but is a bit of a liability defending at left back. They moved him into midfield to try give him a spot still.

Sounds like a familiar idea to be fair...
elsewhere

Re: Bundesliga Thread
April 12, 2023, 08:29:45 am
They sacked Nagelsmann because they wanted to win treble and they are out of 2 cups in a week, Bayern management now looks like a bunch of clowns ;D
elsewhere

Re: Bundesliga Thread
April 13, 2023, 11:01:14 am
So what's next for Mane if he is out this summer?
Elzar

Re: Bundesliga Thread
April 13, 2023, 11:27:45 am
Quote from: elsewhere on April 13, 2023, 11:01:14 am
So what's next for Mane if he is out this summer?

He'll have plenty of offers, Italian teams, English teams.

Be interesting to see where he feels comfortable joining next, as I can't see any of the top clubs in Europe going for him.
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
April 13, 2023, 11:40:50 am
Quote from: Elzar on April 13, 2023, 11:27:45 am
He'll have plenty of offers, Italian teams, English teams.

Be interesting to see where he feels comfortable joining next, as I can't see any of the top clubs in Europe going for him.

Yeah, be interesting for sure.

I know hes beloved here and a since his struggles became apparent in Germany, and now this, loads are saying bring him home, but I think we also all know that is out of sentimentality!

I mean, he could stay in Bundesliga, there is a suggestion he was confortable going back to that part of the Europe, having been in Austria a while. But of course, no team is going to pay him the huge wages Bayern are paying him. If money is the biggest motivation, then yeah, back to the prem maybe.  Otherwise, take a huge paycut and world is his oyster basically!

After his very settled and successful years here, where he was a star and had a fantastic relationship with his manager, this move must have brought him down to earth with an almighty bang.  I always presumed he went there seeing it as a good way to extend his careeer in a less physical league, and yes get a great contract from a massively succesful and rich club! But hes just struggled. There was talk he had a big argument with Nagelsmann too, and their fans are hugely blah about him too.
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
April 13, 2023, 02:17:10 pm
And just reported in the German press, Mane's been suspended by Bayern till further notiche.
RMG

Re: Bundesliga Thread
April 13, 2023, 05:48:53 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on April 13, 2023, 02:17:10 pm
And just reported in the German press, Mane's been suspended by Bayern till further notiche.

What a transfer that is turning out to be.
Scottymuser

Re: Bundesliga Thread
April 13, 2023, 05:49:28 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on April 13, 2023, 02:17:10 pm
And just reported in the German press, Mane's been suspended by Bayern till further notiche.

Apparently for punching Sane in the face in the dressing room!  Bloody hell, that is one way to get a ban from your own team!
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
April 13, 2023, 06:34:45 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on April 13, 2023, 05:49:28 pm
Apparently for punching Sane in the face in the dressing room!  Bloody hell, that is one way to get a ban from your own team!

yeah, theres been a fair bit of chat about it on the Mane thread in the former players forum!

It will only be a game or two ban I think, but yeah, not a great look!
DelTrotter

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 09:36:35 am
That was some fuck up by Dortmund, fucking hell. Opportunities you just can't miss.
Crosby Nick

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 09:39:55 am
Is Dortmund German for Spurs? Shocker from them yesterday to blow it not once but twice.
Fromola

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 09:58:18 am
Looks like Bayern are going to keep letting them in though if they can try and hold their nerve.
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 11:57:24 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:39:55 am
Is Dortmund German for Spurs? Shocker from them yesterday to blow it not once but twice.

But spurs not the best comparison, Dortmund are a big club and have won things in recent years, and also have a CL title to their name!

People need to point fingers at Dortmund again this season instead of crying about big bad Bayern.

Pathetic from them. 

And as for Bayern, what arrogance from the dickheads in charge, sack Nagelsmann to keep their hopes of the treble intact, now under Tuchel, they are out 2 competitions and only just ahead in the league due to the epic incompetence and lack of nerve of Dortmund. 
rafathegaffa83

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 12:01:27 pm
Amazing how HSV have thrown away automatic promotion over the past few weeks
