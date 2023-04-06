« previous next »
April 6, 2023, 08:43:53 am
Quote from: RedG13 on April  6, 2023, 07:09:51 am
Dortmund Played a MF of Guerreiro, Can, Ozcan. Jude was on the bench.
Why is Guerreiro playing MF

He is a player with good attacking ability and creativity but is a bit of a liability defending at left back. They moved him into midfield to try give him a spot still.

Sounds like a familiar idea to be fair...
Yesterday at 08:29:45 am
They sacked Nagelsmann because they wanted to win treble and they are out of 2 cups in a week, Bayern management now looks like a bunch of clowns ;D
Today at 11:01:14 am
So what's next for Mane if he is out this summer?
Today at 11:27:45 am
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 11:01:14 am
So what's next for Mane if he is out this summer?

He'll have plenty of offers, Italian teams, English teams.

Be interesting to see where he feels comfortable joining next, as I can't see any of the top clubs in Europe going for him.
Today at 11:40:50 am
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:27:45 am
He'll have plenty of offers, Italian teams, English teams.

Be interesting to see where he feels comfortable joining next, as I can't see any of the top clubs in Europe going for him.

Yeah, be interesting for sure.

I know hes beloved here and a since his struggles became apparent in Germany, and now this, loads are saying bring him home, but I think we also all know that is out of sentimentality!

I mean, he could stay in Bundesliga, there is a suggestion he was confortable going back to that part of the Europe, having been in Austria a while. But of course, no team is going to pay him the huge wages Bayern are paying him. If money is the biggest motivation, then yeah, back to the prem maybe.  Otherwise, take a huge paycut and world is his oyster basically!

After his very settled and successful years here, where he was a star and had a fantastic relationship with his manager, this move must have brought him down to earth with an almighty bang.  I always presumed he went there seeing it as a good way to extend his careeer in a less physical league, and yes get a great contract from a massively succesful and rich club! But hes just struggled. There was talk he had a big argument with Nagelsmann too, and their fans are hugely blah about him too.
Today at 02:17:10 pm
And just reported in the German press, Mane's been suspended by Bayern till further notiche.
Today at 05:48:53 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:17:10 pm
And just reported in the German press, Mane's been suspended by Bayern till further notiche.

What a transfer that is turning out to be.
Today at 05:49:28 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:17:10 pm
And just reported in the German press, Mane's been suspended by Bayern till further notiche.

Apparently for punching Sane in the face in the dressing room!  Bloody hell, that is one way to get a ban from your own team!
Today at 06:34:45 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 05:49:28 pm
Apparently for punching Sane in the face in the dressing room!  Bloody hell, that is one way to get a ban from your own team!

yeah, theres been a fair bit of chat about it on the Mane thread in the former players forum!

It will only be a game or two ban I think, but yeah, not a great look!
