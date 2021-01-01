All the leagues in Europe appear to be the same now, dominated by certain clubs. Yes, others can challenge from time to time but overall certain types of super teams have taken over now and it risks competition overall.



Thing is this season a few different teams could win their leagues. Arsenal top in the Prem, Napoli basically winners already in Italy, Feyenoord looking good in Holland too. I actually thought Bayern would drop it too this season but looking favourites again now. Can't really include Barca in that despite a few poor years, they've still been the dominant side in domestic football for the last twenty years.