Boston always unofficial

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #17360 on: Today at 05:44:04 pm
The fuck the keeper do there :o,
oojason

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #17361 on: Today at 05:44:58 pm

Bayern Munich [1] - 0 Dortmund; Dayot Upamecano 13' - https://streamsc.co/Kd_GhxZQ1 & https://streamin.me/v/ae9fc7a2
mobydick

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #17362 on: Today at 05:45:08 pm
Fucking hell. What a dick
oojason

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #17363 on: Today at 05:48:40 pm

Bayern Munich [2] - 0 Dortmund; Thomas Müller 18' - https://streamff.com/v/080jJk0vQY & https://streamin.me/v/c0f444f6
jillc

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #17364 on: Today at 05:49:03 pm
Yet another Bayern win. Sigh.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #17365 on: Today at 05:50:16 pm
Dortmund behaviour.
mobydick

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #17366 on: Today at 05:51:33 pm
Dortmund were well into this game and had started well. Their goalkeeper will not be sleeping well tonight, his balls up started the nervousness.
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #17367 on: Today at 05:51:36 pm
Not that Im watching, but Im guessing its how very Dortmund.

disgraced cake

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #17368 on: Today at 05:52:36 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:51:36 pm
Not that Im watching, but Im guessing its how very Dortmund.

Think Kobel set the tone for the remainder of this with his howler. Completely thrown it away already. Bayern's lead at the top only slender but reckon they'll see it out from here.
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #17369 on: Today at 05:54:20 pm
yeah, its done. Dortmund needed to get a point from this one.  And now a big thrashing will maybe have lasting effects too.
mobydick

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #17370 on: Today at 05:55:14 pm
Who picked the clown in goal?
b_joseph

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #17371 on: Today at 05:55:17 pm
Jude is great. But one person just isnt enough...Dortmund look like us. Mistakes everywhere
oojason

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #17372 on: Today at 05:55:35 pm

Bayern Munich [3] - 0 Dortmund; Thomas Muller 24' - https://streamsc.co/wk_kfJ63R & https://streamff.com/v/22SQe6BT3W
jillc

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #17373 on: Today at 05:58:03 pm
Quote from: b_joseph on Today at 05:55:17 pm
Jude is great. But one person just isnt enough...Dortmund look like us. Mistakes everywhere

All the leagues in Europe appear to be the same now, dominated by certain clubs. Yes, others can challenge from time to time but overall certain types of super teams have taken over now and it risks competition overall.
disgraced cake

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #17374 on: Today at 05:59:51 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:58:03 pm
All the leagues in Europe appear to be the same now, dominated by certain clubs. Yes, others can challenge from time to time but overall certain types of super teams have taken over now and it risks competition overall.

Thing is this season a few different teams could win their leagues. Arsenal top in the Prem, Napoli basically winners already in Italy, Feyenoord looking good in Holland too. I actually thought Bayern would drop it too this season but looking favourites again now. Can't really include Barca in that despite a few poor years, they've still been the dominant side in domestic football for the last twenty years.
b_joseph

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #17375 on: Today at 06:00:56 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:58:03 pm
All the leagues in Europe appear to be the same now, dominated by certain clubs. Yes, others can challenge from time to time but overall certain types of super teams have taken over now and it risks competition overall.
Not even sure what could be done about it at this point. A version of superleague seems inevitable. Bayern, PSG and City can sleep walk to winning leagues

On a lighter note. The Allianz looks beautiful
mobydick

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #17376 on: Today at 06:41:06 pm
Clever goal. Thats that then.
oojason

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #17377 on: Today at 06:42:23 pm

Bayern Munich [4] - 0 Borussia Dortmund; Kingsley Coman 51 - https://streamin.me/v/acf91b0a
jillc

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #17378 on: Today at 06:42:28 pm
Quote from: b_joseph on Today at 06:00:56 pm
Not even sure what could be done about it at this point. A version of superleague seems inevitable. Bayern, PSG and City can sleep walk to winning leagues

On a lighter note. The Allianz looks beautiful

Too late to close the stable door sadly, the horse has already bolted as they say.
