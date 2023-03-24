« previous next »
Bundesliga Thread

Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 24, 2023, 07:36:55 am
At least Bayern have a chance now against City if they appoint Tuchel. Nagelsman is crap.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 24, 2023, 11:10:19 am
He's clearly not crap ;D
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 24, 2023, 11:12:42 am
Nagelsmann will come again, Im sure of that. He just needs to work on a few things and hell be stronger and more ready for a gig like that. I will also defend him a bit and say this is undoubtedly the worst squad Bayern have had for a good few years and its lacking real elite talent in too many areas to have the expectations they do.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 24, 2023, 12:04:15 pm
Its still a really strong squad though, I guess you can say with a large Lewandowski sized hole mind!

But theyve still been scoring.

I would say though that some of their signigns in the summer havent really clicked, or worked yet, not that Nagelsmann had a say in them of course. Mane and Gravenberch being the 2 obvious ones, Mazraoui too. Mane was a vanity signing above all though, again, very Bayern. 

I think Nagelsmann has found, like others before him (Kovac and Ancelotti in recent years), that there are many coaches/managers in the dressing room too, and if they dont like some of the stuff you are doing or not doing, then your days are numbered.

Youd think he steps back for a bit, then takes on his next job next season, hell get plenty of offers.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 24, 2023, 12:28:43 pm
Still, it wasn't an entirely unsuccessful spell for Nagelsmann at Bayern.  He did manage to begin a relationship with one of Bild's Bayern reporters - and then dumping his wife for her. Swings and roundabouts really.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 24, 2023, 12:34:12 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on March 24, 2023, 12:04:15 pm
Its still a really strong squad though, I guess you can say with a large Lewandowski sized hole mind!

But theyve still been scoring.

I would say though that some of their signigns in the summer havent really clicked, or worked yet, not that Nagelsmann had a say in them of course. Mane and Gravenberch being the 2 obvious ones, Mazraoui too. Mane was a vanity signing above all though, again, very Bayern. 

I think Nagelsmann has found, like others before him (Kovac and Ancelotti in recent years), that there are many coaches/managers in the dressing room too, and if they dont like some of the stuff you are doing or not doing, then your days are numbered.

Youd think he steps back for a bit, then takes on his next job next season, hell get plenty of offers.

Its a good squad but Neuer and Sommer are not young any longer or at the peak of their powers, neither of their CBs convince me, short of a real top class RB and no high calibre CF.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 24, 2023, 12:35:38 pm
Quote from: Ray K on March 24, 2023, 12:28:43 pm
Still, it wasn't an entirely unsuccessful spell for Nagelsmann at Bayern.  He did manage to begin a relationship with one of Bild's Bayern reporters - and then dumping his wife for her. Swings and roundabouts really.
What a Muppet, disgraceful behaviour.

That's terrible PR on the club, I'm sure that played a part in the sacking.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 24, 2023, 12:40:46 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on March 24, 2023, 12:04:15 pm
Its still a really strong squad though, I guess you can say with a large Lewandowski sized hole mind!

But theyve still been scoring.

I would say though that some of their signigns in the summer havent really clicked, or worked yet, not that Nagelsmann had a say in them of course. Mane and Gravenberch being the 2 obvious ones, Mazraoui too. Mane was a vanity signing above all though, again, very Bayern. 

I think Nagelsmann has found, like others before him (Kovac and Ancelotti in recent years), that there are many coaches/managers in the dressing room too, and if they dont like some of the stuff you are doing or not doing, then your days are numbered.

Youd think he steps back for a bit, then takes on his next job next season, hell get plenty of offers.

Could see him at Chelsea.

Potter will be shot into the sun soon enough.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 24, 2023, 12:41:29 pm
Quote from: Ray K on March 24, 2023, 12:28:43 pm
Still, it wasn't an entirely unsuccessful spell for Nagelsmann at Bayern.  He did manage to begin a relationship with one of Bild's Bayern reporters - and then dumping his wife for her. Swings and roundabouts really.

Quote from: RedSince86 on March 24, 2023, 12:35:38 pm
What a Muppet, disgraceful behaviour.

That's terrible PR on the club, I'm sure that played a part in the sacking.

thats defo part of the angle the Bayern led media are taking to stick the boot in!

From Claudio Catuogno - for Munich based daily newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung:

"Julian Nagelsmann may be great at explaining football, but he often got on the nerves of the players. A photo of the young coach on Ski Holiday with his girlfriend was taken by one of Nagelsmann's favorite tabloid journalists. Anyone wondering why Bayern are now ready to part company with a coach they once spent a record sum on and were recently quite proud of can find answers therein."

"One couldn't really tell whether Nagelsmann was a footballing teacher or a celebrity for the tabloid columns anymore. Everything one hears from Bayern management leads one to the conclusion that the coach's dismissal was not a spur-of-the-moment decision or panic action ahead of the coming league duel against Borussia Dortmund. Gradual problems were building up over time."

"The relationship was one of many break-ups and make-ups until the lingering doubts finally prevailed. Nagelsmann only won one of three potential trophies [league champions despite failing in the Pokal and Champions' League] and that was not forgotten at this critical turning point. And in the current campaign, the ups-and-downs continued. Three titles are still in reach. A change was needed."

"The 'Mia-san-Mia' spirit was missing. Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic have gone back-and-forth themselves in recent weeks. The victory over PSG in Champions' League round-of-16  gave the head-coach a positive credit in his "trust bank account". Then came the hapless loss against Leverkusen in which the squad was barely trying."

"The respectable win against Paris proved an outlier for this strangely erratic team. One had to ask the question, 'do they produce such fickle and moody performances because their coach is so fickle and moody?'. One a coach - as the cliché goes - 'loses the locker room', a separation is inevitable. Not a [Biblical reference] 'fisher of humans' like predecessor Hansi Flick, Nagelsmann overcomplicated matters."

"He lectured his players. He chose tabloid FCB correspondent as his partner. Bayern players now wondered if critical tabloid headlines directed at them were sourced by Nagelsmann himself. Those used to football stardom may have already known that such stories needn't have originated from the coach, but it still wasn't a favorable situation. Moreover, an opportunity presented itself."

"After being sacked by Chelsea, Tuchel moved back to Munich. he was being courted by several clubs, including previous station PSG. For Salihamidzic, there might have been some deja vu in the situation. He had once wished to bring in the former Dortmund trainer in 2018 before then personnel boss Uli Hoeneß nixed the idea. Tuchel would eventually sign for PSG that time, but not this time."
Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 24, 2023, 02:37:37 pm
Fabrizio Romano
@FabrizioRomano

Julian Nagelsmann has arrived at Bayern HQ to receive official communication: he is gonna be sacked. 🚨🔴 #FCBayern

Nagelsmanns gonna be on the clubs payroll until 2026  or until he finds new club.

🎥 : @linner_nicolas

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1639270734835904514?s=20

One of the Tap In's most laughable tweets. Utter clown. :lmao
Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 24, 2023, 06:24:16 pm
Now Bayern make it official.

Just over a 2 year contract for Tuchel:

Thomas Tuchel will receive a contract until 30th June 2025 and will supervise squad training for the first time on Monday.
https://twitter.com/FCBayernEN/status/1639313383857197056?s
Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 24, 2023, 06:30:38 pm
Nagelsmann is a lock for being the next Chelsea or Spurs manager
Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 24, 2023, 06:37:50 pm
Kind of hilarious "tail wagging the dog" situation where it was Tuchel saying he wouldn't wait around that really led to this when Tuchel himself has such a shit personality that it won't be long before they're right back where they started. Bayern's performances have been fine to where if you had to let go Nagelsmann for it then there's no manager in the world that wouldn't also always be at risk of getting fired. What a stupid way to run the club. Not that I think Nagelsmann is amazing or anything but he's perfectly fine and this is crazy.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 24, 2023, 06:58:02 pm
Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 24, 2023, 07:08:44 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on March 24, 2023, 06:58:02 pm

Yikes that's a sackable offence, won't get that from Tuchel he looks like a man not to be messed with.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 24, 2023, 07:58:47 pm
I hope we dont see Nagelsman in the premier league. Its bad enough seeing Guardiolas touchline attire, let alone his.

Surely Tuchel and Bayern is a pretty combustible mix?
Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 24, 2023, 09:16:10 pm
Hed be a good hire for a top club in Europe. His credibility was higher than Ten Haags this summer, for instance.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 25, 2023, 12:54:11 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on March 24, 2023, 12:34:12 pm
Its a good squad but Neuer and Sommer are not young any longer or at the peak of their powers, neither of their CBs convince me, short of a real top class RB and no high calibre CF.
It good, RB fine to be with how it was used with more tucking in to help protect the counter and one of the winger provide width.
CBs dont disagree and yea CF, probably helps with Mane healthy but there super creative, can score welll. Defense is the issue more then anything
Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 25, 2023, 01:25:49 am
Quote from: elsewhere on March 24, 2023, 06:30:38 pm
Nagelsmann is a lock for being the next Chelsea or Spurs manager

Real Madrid have a longstanding interest in him. He'll have his pick of jobs.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 25, 2023, 01:48:06 am
Sacking him for his annoying, combatative personality would make more sense if his replacement wasn't Tuchel...
Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 25, 2023, 07:53:44 am
Quote from: Kopenhagen on March 24, 2023, 06:58:02 pm


I did find this an utterly stupid comment. He's fucking 35 years old, the goalkeeper is older than him. They've got all these parasitic ex-players in Exec and Director roles who should be "father figures" to the squad if they miss their daddies so much.

They've made up reasons to sack him.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 25, 2023, 08:52:20 am
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on March 25, 2023, 07:53:44 am
I did find this an utterly stupid comment. He's fucking 35 years old, the goalkeeper is older than him. They've got all these parasitic ex-players in Exec and Director roles who should be "father figures" to the squad if they miss their daddies so much.

They've made up reasons to sack him.

He looks cool as f*ck there ^ to be honest.  :D
Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 25, 2023, 09:10:09 am
35's too old to be skateboarding
Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 25, 2023, 11:08:21 am
Quote from: A Red Abroad on March 25, 2023, 08:52:20 am
He looks cool as f*ck there ^ to be honest.  :D

If it wasn't an electric skatboard, maybe...

Poser...
Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 25, 2023, 01:50:15 pm
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on March 25, 2023, 07:53:44 am
I did find this an utterly stupid comment. He's fucking 35 years old, the goalkeeper is older than him. They've got all these parasitic ex-players in Exec and Director roles who should be "father figures" to the squad if they miss their daddies so much.

They've made up reasons to sack him.
Also something that should have been pretty obvious to them when they got him. How fucking dare he drive a motorcycle though!
Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 25, 2023, 02:13:40 pm
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on March 25, 2023, 07:53:44 am
I did find this an utterly stupid comment. He's fucking 35 years old, the goalkeeper is older than him. They've got all these parasitic ex-players in Exec and Director roles who should be "father figures" to the squad if they miss their daddies so much.

They've made up reasons to sack him.
yeh that's properly funny - so conservative of them too. they were shocked to learn the guy in their 30s that they hired was not in fact old
Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 25, 2023, 02:22:21 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on March 24, 2023, 11:12:42 am
Nagelsmann will come again, Im sure of that. He just needs to work on a few things and hell be stronger and more ready for a gig like that. I will also defend him a bit and say this is undoubtedly the worst squad Bayern have had for a good few years and its lacking real elite talent in too many areas to have the expectations they do.

He may improve but he's very tactically naive/limited, particularly in Europe. A bit of a Villas Boas or a Rodgers. Way too soon for him to get a top job.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 26, 2023, 04:39:06 am
Quote from: Kopenhagen on March 24, 2023, 06:58:02 pm


I actually agree with this. He does look like someone who says the word "dude" a lot.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 26, 2023, 07:58:52 am
Düde!
Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 26, 2023, 12:07:02 pm
Ravishing Rick's screen name change is glorious... ;D
Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 27, 2023, 12:14:28 am
Quote from: Fromola on March 25, 2023, 02:22:21 pm
He may improve but he's very tactically naive/limited, particularly in Europe.

I don't know how this idea has taken hold.

2019/20 - He took Leipzig to the semi-finals beating Spurs and Atletico Madrid along the way, losing to PSG. They topped a competitive group featuring Benfica, Zenit and Lyon

2020/21 - Leipzig finished 2nd in a group with PSG and Man Utd despite losing 5-0 away to Man Utd. They were knocked out by Liverpool in the Round of 16, which would have been expected

2021/22 - Bayern top a group featuring Benfica and Barcelona scoring 22 times and conceding three. They batter Barcelona home and away. They lose to Villarreal in the QFs, which is an upset, but Villarreal did knock out Juventus in the prior round and finished ahead of Atalanta in their group.

2022/23 - Bayern win all six matches in the group stage scoring 18 and conceding twice despite having Inter Milan and Barcelona in their group.  Bayern also beat PSG home and away in the Round of 16

Considering he's only 35, he's done quite well in Europe, even if last season Bayern should have beaten Villarreal.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 28, 2023, 07:43:31 am
Quote from: afc turkish on March 26, 2023, 12:07:02 pm
Ravishing Rick's screen name change is glorious... ;D

I just noticed it  ;D
Re: Bundesliga Thread
March 28, 2023, 12:00:25 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on March 28, 2023, 07:43:31 am
I just noticed it  ;D

It's the little touches of humo(u)r that makes these boards worth coming back to... :D
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 04:42:13 pm
Xabi's doing a fine job with Leverkusen. Wonder if he's one Bayern look at in the future with him now Knowing The League and the club. Don't think Tuchel's necessarily meant to last long with the same club.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 04:47:45 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:42:13 pm
Xabi's doing a fine job with Leverkusen. Wonder if he's one Bayern look at in the future with him now Knowing The League and the club. Don't think Tuchel's necessarily meant to last long with the same club.

Hes only been here 5 minutes. Its his first gig as trainer of a bigger club. Perhaps Real are having a look too, he does speak Spanish after all.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 05:08:03 pm
.
Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund - a 5.30pm kick off. 2nd vs 1st; 1 point in it...


Bayern XI: Sommer; Pavard, De Ligt, Upamecano, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Muller, Coman; Choupo-Moting.
Dortmund XI: Kobel; Wolf, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Ryerson; Can, Bellingham, Guerreiro; Reus, Brandt; Haller.


Match is live in the UK on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports Football YouTube - www.live-footballontv.com

Live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/match/4362574/bayern-m-nchen-vs-borussia-dortmund


Streams: https://gs.freestreams-live1.tv/abc-usa & https://gs.freestreams-live1.tv/sky-sports-football-uk & https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?135 & https://elixx.xyz/adortmund.html

https://sportshub.stream/event/b%D0%B0y%D0%B5rn_mun%D1%96%D1%81h_d%D0%BErtmund_123434704/?date=1680386400
