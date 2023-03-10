Köln are a bit toothless but Bochum have defended well.
We should be all over Wirtz mate, as I said previosly. I think he's going to be really, really good.
Is Sean Dundee a regular on the comms?
Finally a big Bayern v Dortmund game after the break, if Dortmund win it they should win the league. Big if though but massive opportunity for them, Bayern need a new manager in the summer.
It'll be a big what if for Dortmund now if they can't win the title this season, might not get a better chance for a while. Can see Bayern making the change in the summer if they don't win this or the Champions League. I thought when they appointed him he wouldn't be the one if you wanted in Europe and can't imagine I'll be proven wrong. He makes some mad decisions.
Nagelsman is shite. No way they're beating City. Looks like Dortmund's title if they can get a result against them.
Romano reporting that Nagelsmann is getting sacked imminently and being replaced by Thomas Tuchel.Didn't see that coming, I have to say.
