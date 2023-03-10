Nagelsman is shite. No way they're beating City.



Looks like Dortmund's title if they can get a result against them.



The climate down at Bayern head office and the training ground will be rough and windy over the next two weeks, what with the International break and few players there. I think this pressure could work for Nagelsman, especially against City. Dont right them off yet, there will be immense pressure on him to right the ship, if that is good or bad remains to be seen though.