I put a 100 quid bet on with my old man who think's Xabi will become our next manager whenever Kloppo leaves. I told him Xabi's not good enough (Yet) to manage us but he wouldn't have it. So DN how good is XabiBall?



not seen them a huge amount, but did watch them vs Mainz last week, and they where deservedly beaten, entertaining game, but not great signs of a team moving places fast! Im more of a Bo Svensson fan than a Xabi Alonso fan when it comes to Buli coachesLeverkusen have improved some though, but are still wildly inconsistant and are leaking quite a few goals in recent weeks. Long way to go Id say for him and the team! They are a talented squad still underperforming. But its early days - not that clubs can afford to be overly patient of course. They wont be in Europe next season, so time to get their shit together league wise!