Bundesliga Thread

Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 20, 2023, 11:09:03 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on February 20, 2023, 10:39:47 pm
Superb kit. Is it available to buy?

I think they where briefly! There was apparently about 200,000 people in a virtual queue waiting for hours to buy them the other day  :o  So now I presume they are going for silly money on the secondary market.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 24, 2023, 08:38:27 pm
Mainz deservedly 1-0 up at half time vs Gladbach. Now for the 2nd half...

And now a pause, because Gladbach fans have let off loads of smoke and pyro sending a huge cloud over the pitch :P

And now its 2-0  ;D ;D
Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 24, 2023, 09:35:49 pm
What a win for Mainz, 4-0, and totally deserved. Gladbach had no answer to Mainz pressing machine.  8) 8)

Bo Svensson is some coach, what hes done with that team is amazing.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 25, 2023, 10:54:33 am
You will not find a more feast or famine Team than Borussia Monchengladbach. A 4-0 kicking, a 4-1 kicking, a 3-2 win against Bayern and 4-1 win away from home just in the last 5 games. A team that lost 2-1 against Bochum and then beat Dortmund 4-2 the following week. A team that beat Leipzig 3-0 to get smashed 5-1 by Werder Bremen the next time out. Responded to that by beating Koln 5-2. To say theyre bipolar wouldnt even come close.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 25, 2023, 02:55:30 pm
Thats why Gladbach are called the Robin Hood of the Bundesliga, take from the rich, and give to the poor.

Anyway, time to watch a bit of Hoffenheim vs Dortmund.

Heja BVB!

0-0 so far though.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 25, 2023, 03:06:54 pm
Oliver Baumann rolling back the years here with 2 sensational saves on Seb Haller efforts.  Good game, Hoffenheim also getting a few chances, its been open.

Julian Brandt just backed Dortmund ahead  ;D  Great delivery from Reus and Brandt ducked and it went off his back and in.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 26, 2023, 01:34:16 pm
I put a 100 quid bet on with my old man who think's Xabi will become our next manager whenever Kloppo leaves. I told him Xabi's not good enough (Yet) to manage us but he wouldn't have it. So DN how good is XabiBall? ;D
Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 26, 2023, 01:40:48 pm
Quote from: Samie on February 26, 2023, 01:34:16 pm
I put a 100 quid bet on with my old man who think's Xabi will become our next manager whenever Kloppo leaves. I told him Xabi's not good enough (Yet) to manage us but he wouldn't have it. So DN how good is XabiBall? ;D

not seen them a huge amount, but did watch them vs Mainz last week, and they where deservedly beaten, entertaining game, but not great signs of a team moving places fast! Im more of a Bo Svensson fan than a Xabi Alonso fan when it comes to Buli coaches  ;D

Leverkusen have improved some though, but are still wildly inconsistant and are leaking quite a few goals in recent weeks.  Long way to go Id say for him and the team! They are a talented squad still underperforming. But its early days - not that clubs can afford to be overly patient of course. They wont be in Europe next season, so time to get their shit together league wise!
Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 26, 2023, 01:44:16 pm
Nice, I look forward to get some long overdue pocket money from the old man.  ;D
Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 26, 2023, 04:37:54 pm
Snowy pitch at Bayern. Muller just missed a sitter
Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 26, 2023, 05:00:11 pm
Quote from: Elzar on February 26, 2023, 04:37:54 pm
Snowy pitch at Bayern. Muller just missed a sitter

Now cleared up!

It was just about at the point that they needed a yellow ball  :P


Choupo Moting puts Bayern ahead on the half hour.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 26, 2023, 05:12:11 pm
Probably game over as Coman scores. Thought Union might struggle with European football added in on a thursday. They need to ensure this game doesnt derail their league season
Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 26, 2023, 05:18:07 pm
Another! Bayern playing well.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 26, 2023, 05:53:48 pm
No power in the Union today! Mane about to come on.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 07:14:40 pm
Dortmund game not on TV tonight?
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 07:31:38 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:14:40 pm
Dortmund game not on TV tonight?

It is here (US), not much help that I know  :P

Big big game this one no doubt, Dortmund win, and then they are very much set up for the battle for the league to the end - no sodding excuses this season!

But if Leipzig win, they are then back in it.

So heres to a BVB win!

Dortmund got their old style scoreboards tonight  8)
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 07:32:57 pm
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 07:44:13 pm
Julian Brandt is having some season, what a player.

1-0 BVB.

Scrap that, hand ball.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 07:45:08 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:44:13 pm
Julian Brandt is having some season, what a player.

1-0 BVB.

Lovely assist by our Jude too

Comms saying 5 in 5 for Brandt

Edit- disallowed for handball
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 07:45:18 pm
Get me Jude Bellingham!!

Genuinely think Dortmund kept the ball for about 2 mins before that goal, not sure I've ever seen that long before.

Ah VAR ruins football again, what a surprise
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 07:45:58 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 07:45:08 pm
Lovely assist by our Jude too

Comms saying 5 in 5 for Brandt

shame it didnt count! It was a lovely pass.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 07:50:07 pm
We should try and get Jude and Brandt, go for the 2 JBs  ;D

They have a very good understanding, another lovely pass there.

Penalty.

What a pass from Wolf that was.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 08:10:27 pm
Yeeessssssss Emre Can  ;D
Double bounce and in!

2-0 BVB.

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 08:14:00 pm
called it.meant it!!
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 08:23:07 pm
If they hold on to the win tonight it would be 11 wins on the bounce for Dortmund since the winter break.

At the moment they scored 30 and conceded 8 in the 10.5 games played.

Real tests are in this game and next 4. Chelsea and Bayern (both away) n 2 of the next 4 games. Could make or break their season.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 09:26:59 pm
good grief the end of that game  ;D  Schlotterbeck with a cleareance off the line from a Werner shot and Meyer with an instinctive save from a Forsberg strike.  Tense!
But Dortmund hang on in the end to win 2-1.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 09:28:13 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:26:59 pm
good grief the end of that game  ;D  Schlotterbeck with a cleareance off the line from a Werner shot and Meyer with an instinctive save from a Forsberg strike.  Tense!
But Dortmund hang on in the end to win 2-1.

Very good game.

And Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga table ...
