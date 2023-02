7 draws and 2 losses in 21 games for Bayern, anyone crying about them walking to leagues, needs to turn their attention to the clubs who DON’T TAKE ADVANTAGE OF IT! Looking at you mostly Borussia Dortmund. It’s happened 3 or 4 times in the last few seasons, Bayern stumble and the teams close to them them invariably choke.



No excuses right now, BVB and Union need to take advantage today and tomorrow with their easy home games.



Don't think it's fair to include Union in this given how unexpected it is for them to be where they are! But fully agree with the rest. Dortmund should have at least one league title post-Klopp, and Leipzig haven't really kicked on since first coming to the fore.My main issue with it being seen as a one-team league is that Bayern's main rivals just constantly sell them players. Just stop it!