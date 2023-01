Fucking hell, imagine how angry you'd be if you were a Bayern fan or worked for the club! I suppose he's done enough for them on the field over the years though.



Interesting to see how it affects the rest of his career. He's already about 36/37 so I imagine they'll be looking into a long term replacement now. What does Oliver Kahn get up to these days?



Kahn is CEO at Bayern doing the job Karl-Heinz Rummenigge used to do. Not sure people would be angry at Neuer as going skiing is pretty much an everyday thing for people in Bavaria and that region. Was kind of surprised though that Bayern seem to allow their players to do that kind of stuff as there's quite an injury risk attached to it especially this early in winter. As far as looking for a successor for Neuer is concerned it'll probably depend on what Neuer's plans are. It's not like Bayern can sign a guy who's good enough to replace him, play him for a few months and then have him sit on the bench again until Neuer retires. They'll probably deal with the replacement thing once Neuer decides to call it at day, so they can bring in a new keeper and have him be their number one right away...