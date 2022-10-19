« previous next »
Author Topic: Bundesliga Thread  (Read 833660 times)

Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17080 on: October 19, 2022, 06:30:49 pm »
Are Dortmund trying to kill Bellingham? I think theyd play him against Rot Weiss Essen U13s
Online Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17081 on: October 21, 2022, 08:06:37 pm »
Mainz are flying, 2-0 up within 35 mins vs Effzeh, who are down to 10 men.

 8)
Offline dalarr

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17082 on: October 21, 2022, 08:34:05 pm »
Someone at work mentioned that Union Berlin is top of the Bundesliga by five points. I havent even bothered checking the table because I know its not true
Online Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17083 on: October 21, 2022, 08:42:57 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on October 21, 2022, 08:34:05 pm
Someone at work mentioned that Union Berlin is top of the Bundesliga by five points. I havent even bothered checking the table because I know its not true

you are right it isnt true. Its by 4 points.

Amazingly if Mainz can score a coiple more tonight theyd go 3rd on goal difference till tomorrow.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17084 on: October 22, 2022, 03:12:46 pm »
If Musiala decided to play for England him and Bellingham in midfield wouldve been sensational.
Offline NativityinBlack

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17085 on: October 22, 2022, 04:11:29 pm »
Bellingham is amazing. Such a rare, rare talent.
Online Coolie High

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17086 on: October 22, 2022, 06:12:07 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on October 22, 2022, 03:12:46 pm
If Musiala decided to play for England him and Bellingham in midfield wouldve been sensational.

Yep, two of the best talents in the world.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17087 on: October 29, 2022, 04:31:28 pm »
Another loss for Leverkusen, only 2 points off the drop zone (they are in the playoff spot).

Xabi Alonso needs to start getting some results - stating the obvious I know!
Offline mobydick

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17088 on: October 29, 2022, 04:34:39 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on October 29, 2022, 04:31:28 pm
Another loss for Leverkusen, only 2 points off the drop zone (they are in the playoff spot).

Xabi Alonso needs to start getting some results - stating the obvious I know!

Difficult place to go though when the results are not going for you. First half was a bit iffy but second half Bayer played better. Some must wins coming up though if they want to move up the table a bit before the WC.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17089 on: October 29, 2022, 04:37:22 pm »
Quote from: mobydick on October 29, 2022, 04:34:39 pm
Difficult place to go though when the results are not going for you. First half was a bit iffy but second half Bayer played better. Some must wins coming up though if they want to move up the table a bit before the WC.

yeah for sure a tough place. Its mad they got into this mess, they have a good team. But yes, if they can get up the table a bit before the break, at least that will calm their nerves!
Offline sinnermichael

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17090 on: October 29, 2022, 06:43:36 pm »
Bellingham. Again.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17091 on: October 29, 2022, 10:11:19 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on October 29, 2022, 06:43:36 pm
Bellingham. Again.

Feels like he's getting a further away from us every week. We're going in opposite directions at the moment.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17092 on: November 4, 2022, 07:56:53 pm »
Thuram and Plea rolling back the years.

Edit: Also what a great Ref performance. I may not care much for the Bundesliga but they can certainly turn out some decent refs.

Edit2: He'll probably call some bullshit second half though, lol.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17093 on: November 5, 2022, 04:02:04 pm »
My god Robin Zetner, what a ridiculous goal to concede  ::)  Mainz dominated most of the game - certainly the first half, playing some very good stuff, but cant score. Now Zetner just somehow misjudged the flight of what should be an easy take from a harmless free kick from distance. And it floats into the back of the net. Wolfsburg have got this one sewn up.
Offline Elzar

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17094 on: November 6, 2022, 04:19:24 pm »
Leverkusen pull out a 5-0 win against union. It was 0-0 at half time!
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17095 on: Today at 05:34:26 pm »
Wolfsburg vs Dortmund, cracking start.

Wolfsburg almost scored in the 3rd minute.
Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17096 on: Today at 05:36:43 pm »
Wolfsburg 1- 0..
Online Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17097 on: Today at 05:37:39 pm »
Not liking the uniform choices in this game. Bit clashy from a distance!
Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17098 on: Today at 05:42:04 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:37:39 pm
Not liking the uniform choices in this game. Bit clashy from a distance!

Yep.. bad choice by Dortmund to play in their traditional kit.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17099 on: Today at 05:49:07 pm »
I cant believe top clubs are okay with the shape Sule is in. Hes so huge its ridiculous. He should be playing in the second row for Saracens.
Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17100 on: Today at 05:49:53 pm »
Lmao.. he looks like a barroom brawler.
Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17101 on: Today at 05:51:11 pm »
Bellingham is the real deal. Worth the ridiculous fees being bandied about.

Unlike Rice who is a fraud.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17102 on: Today at 05:51:28 pm »
Sules ridiculous, and the fact hes playing full back makes it even more noticable.

Hes always been massive, but he looks like a tank out there these days, he must have an xxxxxxxl size shirt on.

Great effort that from Malen, good save too.
Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17103 on: Today at 05:53:32 pm »
Dortmund starting to dominate.

Why do clubs forget how to keep the ball after taking the lead?

Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17104 on: Today at 05:55:26 pm »
Wolves getting opportunities to counter though.

Online Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17105 on: Today at 06:00:51 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 05:53:32 pm
Dortmund starting to dominate.

Why do clubs forget how to keep the ball after taking the lead?

Kinda how Id expect a Kovac team to be, more comfortable a lot of the time againt the ball. 

Hopefully Dortmund can strike back before the half is done.

But Wolfsburg for sure look they can nick another too. And now have had 2 more chances.  Good defending by Sule though.
Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17106 on: Today at 06:01:32 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:00:51 pm
Kinda how Id expect a Kovac team to be, more comfortable a lot of the time againt the ball. 

Hopefully Dortmund can strike back before the half is back.

But Wolfsburg for sure look they can nick another too.

Just scored again.. almost
Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17107 on: Today at 06:03:04 pm »
This ref looks to be favouring Dortmund.

Online Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17108 on: Today at 06:04:34 pm »
Seems to have been loads of chances this half, honestly could have been a few more goals in it!
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17109 on: Today at 06:08:19 pm »
Dortmund just look insipid. So many talented boys this year but its miserable football. Bellingham and Moukoko have been carrying them.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17110 on: Today at 06:11:26 pm »
Another couple chances go just wide of the post.  Been such an open half.

Wolfsburg got well back into it after Dortmund had that spell.
Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17111 on: Today at 06:15:57 pm »
Looks like I jinxed Bellingham. Gave the ball away cheaply twice already..
Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17112 on: Today at 06:17:22 pm »
Dortmund again threatening.

Wide open game this.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17113 on: Today at 06:17:29 pm »
Sule with a great effort, off the post.

He may be built like a tank, but he can play footy  ;D  Hes been BVBs best player that half.

Mad this is only 1-0 at HT.
Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17114 on: Today at 06:20:13 pm »
Wouldn't want to get into a fight with Sule, that is for sure.

Sule = 3 of me.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17115 on: Today at 06:21:57 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 06:20:13 pm
Wouldn't want to get into a fight with Sule, that is for sure.

Sule = 3 of me.

youd probably be able to duck and dive and run through his legs to freedom  :P
Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17116 on: Today at 06:23:06 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:21:57 pm
youd probably be able to duck and dive and run through his legs to freedom  :P
;D

The guy is a throwback to the 90s..
