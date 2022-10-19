Someone at work mentioned that Union Berlin is top of the Bundesliga by five points. I havent even bothered checking the table because I know its not true
If Musiala decided to play for England him and Bellingham in midfield wouldve been sensational.
Another loss for Leverkusen, only 2 points off the drop zone (they are in the playoff spot). Xabi Alonso needs to start getting some results - stating the obvious I know!
Difficult place to go though when the results are not going for you. First half was a bit iffy but second half Bayer played better. Some must wins coming up though if they want to move up the table a bit before the WC.
Bellingham. Again.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Not liking the uniform choices in this game. Bit clashy from a distance!
Dortmund starting to dominate.Why do clubs forget how to keep the ball after taking the lead?
Kinda how Id expect a Kovac team to be, more comfortable a lot of the time againt the ball. Hopefully Dortmund can strike back before the half is back. But Wolfsburg for sure look they can nick another too.
Wouldn't want to get into a fight with Sule, that is for sure.Sule = 3 of me.
youd probably be able to duck and dive and run through his legs to freedom
