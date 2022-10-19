« previous next »
Author Topic: Bundesliga Thread  (Read 832309 times)

Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17080 on: October 19, 2022, 06:30:49 pm »
Are Dortmund trying to kill Bellingham? I think theyd play him against Rot Weiss Essen U13s
Online Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17081 on: October 21, 2022, 08:06:37 pm »
Mainz are flying, 2-0 up within 35 mins vs Effzeh, who are down to 10 men.

Offline dalarr

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17082 on: October 21, 2022, 08:34:05 pm »
Someone at work mentioned that Union Berlin is top of the Bundesliga by five points. I havent even bothered checking the table because I know its not true
Online Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17083 on: October 21, 2022, 08:42:57 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on October 21, 2022, 08:34:05 pm
Someone at work mentioned that Union Berlin is top of the Bundesliga by five points. I havent even bothered checking the table because I know its not true

you are right it isnt true. Its by 4 points.

Amazingly if Mainz can score a coiple more tonight theyd go 3rd on goal difference till tomorrow.
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17084 on: October 22, 2022, 03:12:46 pm »
If Musiala decided to play for England him and Bellingham in midfield wouldve been sensational.
Offline NativityinBlack

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17085 on: October 22, 2022, 04:11:29 pm »
Bellingham is amazing. Such a rare, rare talent.
Offline Coolie High

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17086 on: October 22, 2022, 06:12:07 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on October 22, 2022, 03:12:46 pm
If Musiala decided to play for England him and Bellingham in midfield wouldve been sensational.

Yep, two of the best talents in the world.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17087 on: October 29, 2022, 04:31:28 pm »
Another loss for Leverkusen, only 2 points off the drop zone (they are in the playoff spot).

Xabi Alonso needs to start getting some results - stating the obvious I know!
Offline mobydick

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17088 on: October 29, 2022, 04:34:39 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on October 29, 2022, 04:31:28 pm
Another loss for Leverkusen, only 2 points off the drop zone (they are in the playoff spot).

Xabi Alonso needs to start getting some results - stating the obvious I know!

Difficult place to go though when the results are not going for you. First half was a bit iffy but second half Bayer played better. Some must wins coming up though if they want to move up the table a bit before the WC.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17089 on: October 29, 2022, 04:37:22 pm »
Quote from: mobydick on October 29, 2022, 04:34:39 pm
Difficult place to go though when the results are not going for you. First half was a bit iffy but second half Bayer played better. Some must wins coming up though if they want to move up the table a bit before the WC.

yeah for sure a tough place. Its mad they got into this mess, they have a good team. But yes, if they can get up the table a bit before the break, at least that will calm their nerves!
Offline sinnermichael

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17090 on: October 29, 2022, 06:43:36 pm »
Bellingham. Again.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17091 on: October 29, 2022, 10:11:19 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on October 29, 2022, 06:43:36 pm
Bellingham. Again.

Feels like he's getting a further away from us every week. We're going in opposite directions at the moment.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17092 on: Today at 07:56:53 pm »
Thuram and Plea rolling back the years.

Edit: Also what a great Ref performance. I may not care much for the Bundesliga but they can certainly turn out some decent refs.

Edit2: He'll probably call some bullshit second half though, lol.
