Someone at work mentioned that Union Berlin is top of the Bundesliga by five points. I havent even bothered checking the table because I know its not true
If Musiala decided to play for England him and Bellingham in midfield wouldve been sensational.
Another loss for Leverkusen, only 2 points off the drop zone (they are in the playoff spot). Xabi Alonso needs to start getting some results - stating the obvious I know!
Difficult place to go though when the results are not going for you. First half was a bit iffy but second half Bayer played better. Some must wins coming up though if they want to move up the table a bit before the WC.
Bellingham. Again.
