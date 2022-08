https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CDtF2EUean0 - Every goal Lewandowski ever scored in the league for Dortmund and Bayern



I think whatever you think of Bayern you won't find many who don't respect how good he's been for Bayern. Seems it might have ended a bit sourly but 10 titles in 12 years in Germany is crazy.



Will be keen to see how he does at Barca. It's clearly not their best ever team but he's a supreme goalscorer so would expect him to still bang them in. Had he left a couple of years ago after winning the Champions League it would have been even more interesting with a couple more years elsewhere in his prime but you'd still back him to carry on for a few more years.



All those titles in all those years is not at all crazy in Germany though - if you play for Bayern. They are basically league winners before the first ball of the season has been kicked in most years. Not to take away that Lewandowski has achieved big things in his career, but he was also never really attached to Munich as a club. He went there for the easy trophies and money, which of course from his point of view worked out perfectly.Also, all the best to Sébastien Haller. Terrible news for him and his family. Hopefully he will beat this and make a full recovery.