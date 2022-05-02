« previous next »
Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 2, 2022, 09:18:38 pm
Looks like theyre going to do it.

A few years ago I thought Elvedi might get a big move. I suppose hes still only what? 25 or 26 so he can still make it to a top side. He wont get the chance if he plays like he has tonight but I really do quite like him. Always thought hed have been a good signing for Man Utd.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 2, 2022, 09:20:34 pm
great news for Glasgow Rangers this, leipzig went strong for this game, and as they want to get that 4th place without relying on Europa. Been a tough game for them.

And Rangers with a day extra rest too.

Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 2, 2022, 09:25:44 pm
A welcome win for Gladbach at least, I hope their luck changes for the better now.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 3, 2022, 03:20:46 pm
I see Thomas Muller has signed a new contract at Bayern. If they're tying down the likes of Neuer and Kimmich aswell, I could see Lewandowski leaving.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 7, 2022, 02:34:05 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on April 20, 2022, 01:29:50 pm
I doubt HSV ever anticipated they'd be in Bundesliga 2 for this long. Looks like at least one of Werder/Schalke should be back up

4 wins on the bounce has them provisionally in 2nd, win their final match and theyll have a promotion play-off spot at minimum. Absolutely bizarre season with a DFB Pokal Semi Final appearance included.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 7, 2022, 03:07:45 pm
Bundesliga 2 is beyond mad with this promotion race  ;D

Freiburg been shat on big time today by the officials  :no What looked a blatant penalty ignored, and then a goal dissalowed for a handball which was a very harsh call. And now losing 2-0  :wanker
Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 7, 2022, 03:35:49 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on May  7, 2022, 03:07:45 pm
Bundesliga 2 is beyond mad with this promotion race  ;D

Freiburg been shat on big time today by the officials  :no What looked a blatant penalty ignored, and then a goal dissalowed for a handball which was a very harsh call. And now losing 2-0  :wanker

Now 0-3 👍 suits me.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 7, 2022, 04:24:45 pm
Quote from: Red Cactii on May  7, 2022, 02:34:05 pm
4 wins on the bounce has them provisionally in 2nd, win their final match and theyll have a promotion play-off spot at minimum. Absolutely bizarre season with a DFB Pokal Semi Final appearance included.

One of the maddest divisions in Europe
Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 8, 2022, 07:52:28 pm
2 more for Nkunku,on 20 league goals now.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 8, 2022, 08:56:27 pm
Decent piece on how Schalke got their shit together off the pitch
https://www.dw.com/en/how-schalke-reinvented-themselves-to-get-back-to-the-bundesliga/a-61724384

Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 8, 2022, 09:18:42 pm
spectacular fall from St.Pauli first place to nowhere,sniffin glue,punk rock footy.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 9, 2022, 01:59:55 pm
Adeyemi from Salzburg to replace Haaland by the sound of it.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 9, 2022, 09:21:45 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on May  9, 2022, 01:59:55 pm
Adeyemi from Salzburg to replace Haaland by the sound of it.

This is kind of everything wrong with Dortmund in a nut shell. Haaland is clearly an outlier but the normal plan of getting someone that "could" become "world class" to just sell explains why Dortmund don't really go anywhere. I know that they've tried to have a more blended plan in the past mixing youth and experience that didn't go well but there's got to be a better plan than this. £30-40m for just potential is just not really great business unless he's so good that you have to sell him soon thereafter.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16733 on: Yesterday at 11:50:41 pm »
Mainz home kit for next season

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16734 on: Today at 12:08:36 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 11:50:41 pm
Mainz home kit for next season



The Ukraine YNWA message is just a limited edition one.

But its a wonderful thing to do from Mainz.  10 euros from every one sold goes the Better World foundation in aid of Ukraine.

Moussa Niakhaté has been wearing his Peace For All armband for weeks now. Hes a class act, wonderful captain and a very good player.
