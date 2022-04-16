« previous next »
Author Topic: Bundesliga Thread  (Read 775271 times)

Offline Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16640 on: April 16, 2022, 03:20:49 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on April 16, 2022, 03:18:32 pm
Dortmund could have used some of this earlier in the season

so true.

Infuriating team.

People concentrate too much on Bayern dominating, and giving a free pass to those below. Bayern havent dominated this season and have given Dortmund a few good chances to close the gap, but like clockwork Dortmund dont oblige  :butt
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16641 on: April 17, 2022, 12:43:49 pm »
The business end of 2. Bundesliga is quite the contest, incredibly tight and intriguing.

2 MASSIVE games today, 4 of the top 5 play each other.  Darmstadt vs Schalke, and Werder Bremen vs Nürnberg, which is what I am watching right now    8)

Got to think it is between the top 5, with Schalke and Werder both on 54 points. Then St Pauli on 53, Darmstadt on 52 and Nürnberg on 50 points.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16642 on: April 18, 2022, 11:45:47 am »
Its nicely poised, isnt it Dim?

I had Darmstadt v Schalke on in the background and it was a basketball game, Darmstadt took the lead early before Schalke equalised, Die Königsblauen then scored again, before Darmstadt quickly equalised. I though we had a 4-4 on our hands but Schalke were just far more clinical, as Bülter grabbed a hat trick. I only have really seen him as a mediocre wide player for Union. Darmstadt missed about 4 or 5 really presentable chances.

2 points in it at the top, set up great for Schalke v Werder next weekend.

Leipzigs form is great, theyve won again this weekend, away at Leverkusen 1-0 with Szoboszlai scoring. Hes quietly putting together a really promising season, still only 21 and has 13 combined G+A in 27 games.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16643 on: April 18, 2022, 11:59:03 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April 18, 2022, 11:45:47 am
Its nicely poised, isnt it Dim?

I had Darmstadt v Schalke on in the background and it was a basketball game, Darmstadt took the lead early before Schalke equalised, Die Königsblauen then scored again, before Darmstadt quickly equalised. I though we had a 4-4 on our hands but Schalke were just far more clinical, as Bülter grabbed a hat trick. I only have really seen him as a mediocre wide player for Union. Darmstadt missed about 4 or 5 really presentable chances.

2 points in it at the top, set up great for Schalke v Werder next weekend.

Thats going to be a massive one!  Schalke win that, and theyll be pretty much there, they have been on such a run. I know itll have been awful to be relgated, but this has probably (so long as they do get promoted), ended up being a hugely enjoyable and rejuvinating 2nd half of the season for the fans.

I hope Werder Bremen make it as well, nothing against St Pauli, but I love Werder.

Be a great achievement really for both IF they make it back straight away, as HSV are showing, its far too easy to get stuck.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16644 on: April 19, 2022, 10:27:11 pm »
Only caught a bit of the game as of course it mostly clashed with our game tonight, but FANTASTIC to see SC Freiburg make it to the DFB Pokal final  8) 8) 8) 

So deserved, Christian Streich is 2nd best German coach around.  The job hes done is simply sensational, and to get Freiburg to the cup final is a superb achievment. Wonderful stuff. 
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16645 on: April 20, 2022, 01:29:50 pm »
I doubt HSV ever anticipated they'd be in Bundesliga 2 for this long. Looks like at least one of Werder/Schalke should be back up
Offline afc turkish

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16646 on: April 20, 2022, 02:02:24 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on April 20, 2022, 01:29:50 pm
I doubt HSV ever anticipated they'd be in Bundesliga 2 for this long. Looks like at least one of Werder/Schalke should be back up

Every time I read about how skillfully German clubs managed to reorganize, build their youth programs, bring players through, be typically German and efficient, etc.

I always think about Hamburg.

Just like Ajax is not only a club that churns out players through their youth system but is also riven with competing factions about playing styles and transfers and less uniform and homogenous than is typically portrayed in the media, Hamburg is a German club that is intensely traditional but also very untypically German in the thoroughgoing incompetence of its competing board factions.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16647 on: April 22, 2022, 07:32:02 pm »
Looks like even the Wolfsburg fans don't want to watch Wolfsburg. We'll see how long I can stomach watching this myself.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16648 on: April 22, 2022, 07:55:17 pm »
I wonder if there is a way Mainz can walk off the pitch and pretend this game didnt start yet  :P

Not even shown up. Down to 10 and 2 down in 20 mins  ::)  At least its over early lol, save me the time.
 
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16649 on: April 23, 2022, 02:12:09 pm »
Schalke 0 Werder Bremen 4  :o :o (Still a few mins left).

Bremen now top by 1 point.

Big game later, St Pauli vs Dramstadt, a win for St Pauli puts them equal on points with Schalke. A win for Darmstadt lifts them up to 3rd above St Pauli.

Offline Elzar

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16650 on: April 23, 2022, 05:37:24 pm »
Commentary ahead of the picture on sky sports. Very annoying
Offline Elzar

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16651 on: April 23, 2022, 05:46:55 pm »
Bayern seem to score so many like that against Dortmund
Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16652 on: April 23, 2022, 05:48:18 pm »
Lovely finish by Gnabry
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16653 on: April 23, 2022, 07:19:29 pm »
Death, taxes and Dortmund getting tickled by Bayern. Allardyce could be in charger at Sabener Strasse and itd still make no difference to the outcome.
Offline CalgarianRed

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16654 on: April 23, 2022, 08:28:39 pm »
Hard not to see Bayern racking up 20 straight Bundesliga titles (10 already). They usually win it easy too with games to spare and without getting out of second gear.

Zero competition, a lack of second big club really hurts the league and even Bayern too in the CL (like PSG).

Juve's domination is over in Serie A and Spain has 3 big clubs who can win the league or CL. Wonder if Germany should scrap the 50+1 rule to make the league competitive?
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16655 on: April 23, 2022, 09:06:02 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on April 23, 2022, 08:28:39 pm
Hard not to see Bayern racking up 20 straight Bundesliga titles (10 already). They usually win it easy too with games to spare and without getting out of second gear.

Zero competition, a lack of second big club really hurts the league and even Bayern too in the CL (like PSG).

Juve's domination is over in Serie A and Spain has 3 big clubs who can win the league or CL. Wonder if Germany should scrap the 50+1 rule to make the league competitive?

You better go ask the fans of the actual clubs. Ill give you a hint though, they dont want 50+1 scrapped, they dont want to see happen in Germany what has happened in the PL with club after club losing its soul, and fans getting priced out and losing a lot of links they had with clubs. I get the feeling its outsiders who dont actually follow the league that closely who want it scrapped and maybe dont understand the significance.  Not to say that a few things cant be improved on of course, but scrapping it is not something that would sit well with the actual supporters, and I doubt theyd let it happen anyway.

Of cousre, itd be nice if a couple other clubs would get their act together (as they are more to blame than Bayern at this point, as Bayern really havent been impressive this season). But it doesnt hurt the league as much as fans who dont actually support a team closely or follow the league closely think.  Go ask Freiburg fans or Union fans or Frankfurt fans or Leipzig fans or Effzeh fans how they are enjoying this season, again, I will give you a hint - they are LOVING it.

Again, more to a league than the team that lands up at the top. I barely watch Bayern, I didnt even know they won the league today till a few minutes ago. Only game I watched today was Freiburg vs Gladbach which was a fantastic game of football. It is still possible to enjoy the league ya know  ;D  Theres a reason why so many fans go watch the games there and watch it from afar.   
Offline mallin9

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16656 on: April 23, 2022, 10:29:32 pm »
What a great campaign Union are having. Turned Red Bull over today. 

Awoniyi is just one of the players who have left in recent years who show why other clubs are willing to pay top dollar for LFC talent. Guys like Harry Wilson, Solanke and Awoniyi spent varying time with the first team (for young Taiwo wasnt it pre season tours only, because of work permit?) and perhaps its just bias but it seems buying from LFC is a good idea because youre getting someone at minimum with right priorities and who knows what professional excellence looks like.

Its hardly the same situation but you just know Minamino is going to be class for his next team, hes being kept out of the team by a stream of world class players, no shame in it and Im sure scouts noticed he played really well when he got on the pitch. Nat Phillips, Rhy Williams, Origi, so many of our squad players are rightly highly valued. Klopp is a wizard.

Anyway, Union Berlin, having a great season.

Edit/ and what Dim said about 50+1. A family of humans can go to a bundesliga match without having to sell any organs. There are no despot rulers; Red Bull is the closest thing, and that sugar water can fuck right off. Bundesliga should be the model (well, Red Bull and Uli Hoeness and some other things could use a fix).
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16657 on: April 24, 2022, 10:49:35 pm »
Bayern have won the league 31 times out of the 58 times it's been played. The Germans clearly don't care that Bayern dominate the Bundesliga or something would have been done about it long ago. And since it's their league and their teams if that's what they want then who's to tell them otherwise? I can't speak to what a Leverkusen or Dortmund or Monchengladbach fan truly want but it seems clear they don't have any issues with the status quo. And based on the prices it costs to go to a game and get a pint then I guess who's to blame them? Certainly couldn't get away with that here in the US for long or I'm sure many other leagues where the costs are much more exorbitant.

What I would say as a neutral though is it's been a bit of shame to see the quality of the league fall to this level. In years past yes Bayern would still win the league but there were interesting teams with good managers playing good and at times brilliant football that would make you want to watch regardless. Now? In general the league seems terrible. I watched maybe 45 minutes of Wolfburg and Mainz the other day and they could barely string 2 passes between them. Everton would probably be firmly mid-table if not challenging for a European spot based on the fleeting games I've seen over the season.  There's clearly been a talent drain from the league both in players and managers that's affecting it quite heavily in the most recent seasons. So the question for me is how do you stop this and make the Bundesliga interesting again? I honestly don't have an answer and while acknowledging all things are cyclical there is little short to medium term reason to believe this is changing anytime soon. If nobody really wants to watch but your hardcore fans is that a healthy league? I guess we'll see.

It's also why I would take any Haaland, Bellingham, Lewandowski transfer out of the Bundesliga with a heavy dose of skepticism about what it means at the top end. Yes they have CL track records but CL groups usually have a patsy or two as well. Just the level of play is so far below the PL that I don't think you should count on anywhere near the same production and there are recent transfer to support this as well.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16658 on: April 24, 2022, 11:08:03 pm »
Quote from: mallin9 on April 23, 2022, 10:29:32 pm
What a great campaign Union are having. Turned Red Bull over today. 

Awoniyi is just one of the players who have left in recent years who show why other clubs are willing to pay top dollar for LFC talent. Guys like Harry Wilson, Solanke and Awoniyi spent varying time with the first team (for young Taiwo wasnt it pre season tours only, because of work permit?) and perhaps its just bias but it seems buying from LFC is a good idea because youre getting someone at minimum with right priorities and who knows what professional excellence looks like.

Its hardly the same situation but you just know Minamino is going to be class for his next team, hes being kept out of the team by a stream of world class players, no shame in it and Im sure scouts noticed he played really well when he got on the pitch. Nat Phillips, Rhy Williams, Origi, so many of our squad players are rightly highly valued. Klopp is a wizard.

Anyway, Union Berlin, having a great season.

Edit/ and what Dim said about 50+1. A family of humans can go to a bundesliga match without having to sell any organs. There are no despot rulers; Red Bull is the closest thing, and that sugar water can fuck right off. Bundesliga should be the model (well, Red Bull and Uli Hoeness and some other things could use a fix).

Yeah Awoniyi was a work permit thing, hence his many loans! Great its worked out for him, been an excellent signing for Union.

And yep, I agree, few things the Bundesliga could fix  ;D  Thing is though, its the selective memory that is a bit tedious with all the bitching about Bayern and 50+1. If Dortmund hadnt botttled that 9 point lead 3 seasons ago, it wouldnt be half as big a deal. It isnt JUST big bad Bayern, its other teams, notably Dortmund most recently, who are also culpable.

I guess it just doesnt bother me that much as who wins the league is secondary for me, probably because of the teams me and my husband follow (Freiburg and Mainz!). So Im just not arsed. I get the feeling those who are bothered are those who follow the big teams in other leagues (especially the bandwagon fans who chose their teams because they win trophies), so Liverpool, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Man Utd, Chelsea fans for example, are more bothered than fans who actually count - i.e. the fans of Bundesliga teams!
Offline skipper757

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16659 on: April 25, 2022, 12:20:20 am »
The comparison people often make for football to American professional sport is not necessarily apt.  European football is more akin to American college sports, especially college football.  The teams play in different conferences (like different leagues in Europe), and local traditions are what matters the most.  College towns, the love of their schools, and the presence of massive (but relatively basic) stadiums that dwarf the populations of said college towns.  There's little historical parity in college football, and with more money in the game than ever before, it's all about the top teams and the newly-created playoff system (which is all about the top teams in top conferences).  Money's taken away a lot of the tradition in college football, but the local ties for many are still there.  Most teams not only never have a chance to win the national title but are unlikely to even win their conference title, but the fans are still engaged because of the love for their university.

My team is in a power conference but hasn't won it since the 90s and is unlikely to any time soon (though you never know I suppose!).  We're definitely not winning any national titles.  It's not really even a football school, and it's historically lacked engagement.  But my friends from school go all the time.  We've seen some really shit games.  Like really shit (as in losing by several touchdowns or playing dogshit football in downpour shit).  But we go anyway for the experience, the memories, and our connections to the school.  The goal isn't to win the conference or the national title.  How can you expect that from a school that's never really been successful?  We just want to beat our rival (which we rarely do anyway; that needs changing), maybe see a nice upset of a top team (which is unfortunately also rare), and make a decent bowl game (that can be achieved).  American pro sports are different as the salary cap means at least different teams can compete.  Tampa sports teams are the most successful in recent years in the pros.  It's hardly New York or LA.  College sports, though, is a different world.

European football doesn't have historical parity, so if you're a supporter of a successful club, you definitely want that.  It's hard to look at the Bundesliga and see it as fun.  Likewise, if you're a fan of American pro sports, it's hard to imagine teams these days (in the salary cap/free agency era) winning 9 or 10 league titles in a row.

But if you're a fan of American college sports, especially something like football, you perfectly understand why you're ok with your team never remotely competing for titles but yet are still engaged with the sport and your team.  I imagine some German football supporters feel that same way.  Sure, for Dortmund, they've tasted that success and they've come so close, I'd imagine they're frustrated.  Werder, Stuttgart, and Hamburg have had a lot of historical success, but they've been so poorly run that they know why they're not close to Bayern these days.  But even a club like Leverkusen have never won the title (despite coming close).  Schalke haven't won the league since what, 1957?  Teams like Leipzig and Hoffenheim are corporate-driven (you can say that about Leverkusen but Bayer was a century ago).

I think if Hamburg, Gladbach, Werder Bremen, and Stuttgart, in addition to Dortmund, were really close to Bayern but keep coming up short, maybe you'd see a different, frustrating sentiment, as these clubs have had periods of historical success and have beaten Bayern to titles before.  But as it stands, most of these "big" clubs are struggling anyway.  I doubt some of the overachievers in recent years like Union Berlin, Freiburg, and Eintracht Frankfurt are sitting there thinking about overhauling Bayern.  I think of Freiburg (my former German co-worker always liked to remind me they have the lowest budget in the league!  Not sure if that's true anymore) and Christian Streich as a comparison to a smaller American school (in terms of resources) that overachieves and earns plaudits.  They know they're not Alabama football or UNC basketball, but they love their coach and love their team.  It's a great story regardless of the fact that they're not winning titles.  A team like Eintracht Frankfurt making it to multiple Europa semi-finals and even beating Bayern in a German Cup is pretty incredible.  They've won one title, and I think they came up just short in the early 90s once, but that's about it.  It's hardly an expectation.  So I'm sure their supporters are loving their progress regardless of the gap to Bayern in the league.

When Bayern's won more than half fo the Bundesliga titles (with it even more skewed in recent years), and with some of their historical tough competition languishing, it's no surprise there doesn't seem to be that challenging spirit among the rest of the teams.  But as long as the supporters are engaged and the clubs are meeting their expectations, there's not going to be an overhaul.

But money always talks eventually (American college sports are grappling with this right now), so I can always see some things changing long-term.  But I get the sentiment in the Bundesliga and the excitement among supporters of many clubs even as Bayern romp every year.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16660 on: Yesterday at 07:47:52 pm »
Bonkers day in Bundesliga 2. Going right down to the wire for promotion
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16661 on: Yesterday at 08:30:23 pm »
Big win for Schalke. Least surprised person in the world that Terodde has scored so many for them, another season to remember for him. Has there ever been a second division goalscorer like him in any country? Do they stick with him in the first division I wonder?

Think them and Bremen go up automatically.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16662 on: Yesterday at 09:08:07 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 08:30:23 pm
Big win for Schalke. Least surprised person in the world that Terodde has scored so many for them, another season to remember for him. Has there ever been a second division goalscorer like him in any country? Do they stick with him in the first division I wonder?

He's the top scorer all-time in Bundesliga 2. He owns this division
Offline dalarr

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16663 on: Yesterday at 09:10:01 pm »
Dont know any of the players but a massive massive mistake just gifted Union Berlin the equalizer. Seldom that you see mistakes like that.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16664 on: Yesterday at 09:18:26 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on Yesterday at 09:10:01 pm
Dont know any of the players but a massive massive mistake just gifted Union Berlin the equalizer. Seldom that you see mistakes like that.

it was a shocker! Sven Michel is the player who capitalised on it!

Hopefully Fürth can just hold on the last few mins here.
Offline dalarr

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16665 on: Today at 08:29:14 am »
I lived in Berlin in the early 2000s and had a Hertha season ticket for two seasons. This was during the heydays of Leverkusen, Bremen, Stuttgart and and Schalke. I remember one year when Bayern won the league on goal difference, them and Leverkusen had 70 points. Think the GD was five or six goals, crazy.

Have completely lost interest now, havent watched a Bundesliga match since 2004. I was shocked to see HSV, Schalke, and Bremen in the second Bundesliga. Kaiserslautern and 1860 München in the third! What happened there? 
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16666 on: Today at 10:22:05 am »
Quote from: dalarr on Today at 08:29:14 am
I lived in Berlin in the early 2000s and had a Hertha season ticket for two seasons. This was during the heydays of Leverkusen, Bremen, Stuttgart and and Schalke. I remember one year when Bayern won the league on goal difference, them and Leverkusen had 70 points. Think the GD was five or six goals, crazy.

Have completely lost interest now, havent watched a Bundesliga match since 2004. I was shocked to see HSV, Schalke, and Bremen in the second Bundesliga. Kaiserslautern and 1860 München in the third! What happened there? 

Other clubs were run better. Bundesliga is still very fan-friendly, and the quality of football is good ...
