The comparison people often make for football to American professional sport is not necessarily apt. European football is more akin to American college sports, especially college football. The teams play in different conferences (like different leagues in Europe), and local traditions are what matters the most. College towns, the love of their schools, and the presence of massive (but relatively basic) stadiums that dwarf the populations of said college towns. There's little historical parity in college football, and with more money in the game than ever before, it's all about the top teams and the newly-created playoff system (which is all about the top teams in top conferences). Money's taken away a lot of the tradition in college football, but the local ties for many are still there. Most teams not only never have a chance to win the national title but are unlikely to even win their conference title, but the fans are still engaged because of the love for their university.



My team is in a power conference but hasn't won it since the 90s and is unlikely to any time soon (though you never know I suppose!). We're definitely not winning any national titles. It's not really even a football school, and it's historically lacked engagement. But my friends from school go all the time. We've seen some really shit games. Like really shit (as in losing by several touchdowns or playing dogshit football in downpour shit). But we go anyway for the experience, the memories, and our connections to the school. The goal isn't to win the conference or the national title. How can you expect that from a school that's never really been successful? We just want to beat our rival (which we rarely do anyway; that needs changing), maybe see a nice upset of a top team (which is unfortunately also rare), and make a decent bowl game (that can be achieved). American pro sports are different as the salary cap means at least different teams can compete. Tampa sports teams are the most successful in recent years in the pros. It's hardly New York or LA. College sports, though, is a different world.



European football doesn't have historical parity, so if you're a supporter of a successful club, you definitely want that. It's hard to look at the Bundesliga and see it as fun. Likewise, if you're a fan of American pro sports, it's hard to imagine teams these days (in the salary cap/free agency era) winning 9 or 10 league titles in a row.



But if you're a fan of American college sports, especially something like football, you perfectly understand why you're ok with your team never remotely competing for titles but yet are still engaged with the sport and your team. I imagine some German football supporters feel that same way. Sure, for Dortmund, they've tasted that success and they've come so close, I'd imagine they're frustrated. Werder, Stuttgart, and Hamburg have had a lot of historical success, but they've been so poorly run that they know why they're not close to Bayern these days. But even a club like Leverkusen have never won the title (despite coming close). Schalke haven't won the league since what, 1957? Teams like Leipzig and Hoffenheim are corporate-driven (you can say that about Leverkusen but Bayer was a century ago).



I think if Hamburg, Gladbach, Werder Bremen, and Stuttgart, in addition to Dortmund, were really close to Bayern but keep coming up short, maybe you'd see a different, frustrating sentiment, as these clubs have had periods of historical success and have beaten Bayern to titles before. But as it stands, most of these "big" clubs are struggling anyway. I doubt some of the overachievers in recent years like Union Berlin, Freiburg, and Eintracht Frankfurt are sitting there thinking about overhauling Bayern. I think of Freiburg (my former German co-worker always liked to remind me they have the lowest budget in the league! Not sure if that's true anymore) and Christian Streich as a comparison to a smaller American school (in terms of resources) that overachieves and earns plaudits. They know they're not Alabama football or UNC basketball, but they love their coach and love their team. It's a great story regardless of the fact that they're not winning titles. A team like Eintracht Frankfurt making it to multiple Europa semi-finals and even beating Bayern in a German Cup is pretty incredible. They've won one title, and I think they came up just short in the early 90s once, but that's about it. It's hardly an expectation. So I'm sure their supporters are loving their progress regardless of the gap to Bayern in the league.



When Bayern's won more than half fo the Bundesliga titles (with it even more skewed in recent years), and with some of their historical tough competition languishing, it's no surprise there doesn't seem to be that challenging spirit among the rest of the teams. But as long as the supporters are engaged and the clubs are meeting their expectations, there's not going to be an overhaul.



But money always talks eventually (American college sports are grappling with this right now), so I can always see some things changing long-term. But I get the sentiment in the Bundesliga and the excitement among supporters of many clubs even as Bayern romp every year.