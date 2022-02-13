« previous next »
Bundesliga Thread

Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,898
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 13, 2022, 09:19:12 am
What a waste of money Upamecano is. Rubbish player.
Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,304
  • An absolute p***k
Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 13, 2022, 10:13:11 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 13, 2022, 09:16:44 am
And hes properly brilliant, Wirtz. I actually do think hes a better prospect than Havertz who I rated very highly and still think would be better for someone like us than he has been for Chelsea. Elite player as a teenager, quality footballer.

Was a very savvy signing by Bayer; they and Koeln have a "truce" where they've agreed to not pinch each other's youth players. They got around that with Wirtz by signing him as a first-team player, albeit it was clear he was already good enough to be playing in the Bundesliga.
Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,846
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Yesterday at 03:14:16 pm
Quote from: Red Cactii on February 13, 2022, 10:13:11 am
Was a very savvy signing by Bayer; they and Koeln have a "truce" where they've agreed to not pinch each other's youth players. They got around that with Wirtz by signing him as a first-team player, albeit it was clear he was already good enough to be playing in the Bundesliga.
I never knew that! Genuinely thought he'd come out of Leverkusen's own youth setup, like Havertz.
Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,437
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Yesterday at 05:39:27 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on February 13, 2022, 09:19:12 am
What a waste of money Upamecano is. Rubbish player.

Yeah, he's pretty awful, and it's been plain to see for a while - well, for those who actually watched him, not judged him on a FIFA card.
RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 06:11:28 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on February 13, 2022, 09:19:12 am
What a waste of money Upamecano is. Rubbish player.
Bayern Picked going after him over Konate. :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,448
  • Grew up with Houllier and Rafa teams
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 01:25:24 pm
Why am I reading ideas about a Bundesliga playoff system today? ;D

Bayern walking it every year is not the way to go to increase global interest, but neither is that.
Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,437
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 02:25:38 pm
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Today at 01:25:24 pm
Why am I reading ideas about a Bundesliga playoff system today? ;D

Bayern walking it every year is not the way to go to increase global interest, but neither is that.

How would this be any different than the DFB-Pokal, though?
