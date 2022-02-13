And hes properly brilliant, Wirtz. I actually do think hes a better prospect than Havertz who I rated very highly and still think would be better for someone like us than he has been for Chelsea. Elite player as a teenager, quality footballer.



Was a very savvy signing by Bayer; they and Koeln have a "truce" where they've agreed to not pinch each other's youth players. They got around that with Wirtz by signing him as a first-team player, albeit it was clear he was already good enough to be playing in the Bundesliga.