Has something untoward gone on?



They signed a new team manager last year and apparently she and Eberl got together, which was revealed in October. In January she left the club and it is said that a lot of the players were not happy with things, because they were afraid she'd basically be a spy for Eberl and would tell him what was going on in the dressing room because of her job. Not sure, whether that played a part in Gladbach's problems, but it's probably not helping when the players don't feel comfortable.