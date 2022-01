He may well be. It’s funny, as there is always that sort of disbelief that he’s the same Serge Gnabry who did nothing at Arsenal (despite only been young) and was sent out on some wacky loan. Arsenal’s loss though as they got rid of a gem who is far better than anything they have had since or now.



And I suppose his transfer was far less high profile than a few others in his position over the years at Bayern including the other wide forwards there now, who cost far more and where more high profile signings. Gnabry has just been consistantly very good since he’s been in Bundesliga. He’s a good few steps ahead of Sane and Coman.



Agreed. Every time I seem to watch Bayern (and admittedly, that's maybe only 6 or 7 times a season, as they don't massively interest me) he's the difference maker. He's just brilliant at causing havoc and creating confusion against the defences he plays against - he's good one on one and he is brilliant on the shoulder of the last man, timing his runs just right. These are mental qualities as opposed to physical. He's also got a brilliant habit of running inside to take the ball in stride having sent his marker wide, which is oddly something I associate more with an American football wide-receiver than a Football forward, as if he has these prescribed routes he wants to go through when in the final third. It works, either way.Look at his performance v an admittedly poor Stuttgart at the weekend - one brilliant curled, lifted finish into the far corner from the edge of the box, a lovely bit of tricky feet in a tight space to put the defender on the floor followed by a calm finish and an assist where he was really unselfish to lay a tap in on a plate rather than go for it himself. He's developed into a really mature, all round forward. He now has 5 years running of elite production.