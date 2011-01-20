« previous next »
I cant think of a game Id want to watch less than this Friday night offering.

And I fully expect Fürth to be straight back down again with one of the lowest points total in Bundesliga. No offence to them or anything, but no one expected them to be promoted in the first place  ;D  Just another example of the weirdness that is 2. Bundesliga.
I cant think of a game Id want to watch less than this Friday night offering.

And I fully expect Fürth to be straight back down again with one of the lowest points total in Bundesliga. No offence to them or anything, but no one expected them to be promoted in the first place  ;D  Just another example of the weirdness that is 2. Bundesliga.
It was an eyebrow raiser and they looked limited in 2. Bundesliga from the small selection of their games I saw last season. Only one point so far, which they got against a poor Arminia side with 10 men, it's looking brutal, their goal difference already makes you wince. This evening could be brutal.

I'm looking forward to Leverkusen v Mainz the most this weekend. Mainz are wily, you can't give anything up against them and Leverkusen most certainly throw the other teams chances in abundance. Not as bad as Dortmund for it but it will stop them achieving anything meaningful this season.
Just noticed that Bayern are playing Greuter Furth in the league today. Who? So I looked them up, and this is their second ever season in the top tier (having been relegated the last time they were promoted). Looking at their wiki entry, there isn't a single player that I've heard of among their notable former players and coaches. However, they do have a notable fan: Henry Kissinger, whose hometown club this is.

Well....better than Mao or Kim Jong Un or George Bush.....



Well....better than Mao or Kim Jong Un or George Bush.....



TBF, Kissinger used to watch Furth in the 1930s, before his parents left Germany in 1938.
TBF, Kissinger used to watch Furth in the 1930s, before his parents left Germany in 1938.

Not really sure how that makes any difference.  Since he was just a child then and not a grown man responsible for untold death and misery?
Imagine if these are the ones to break Lewandowski's 19 game scoring streak though!
Not really sure how that makes any difference.  Since he was just a child then and not a grown man responsible for untold death and misery?

Just thought it was a really unexpected factoid involving an obscure club I'd never heard of before today, who seem to be as obscure as Bundesliga clubs go.
And after the last 5 minutes of entertainment in the Man Utd vs Villa game, time to cheer on Mainz who are away vs Leverkusen  ;D

Going to be a tough game.
Florian Wirtz is something special for sure.

Such a composed finish to give Leverkusen a deserved lead.

And hes the youngest player to score 10 Bundesliga goals.
