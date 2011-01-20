I cant think of a game Id want to watch less than this Friday night offering.



And I fully expect Fürth to be straight back down again with one of the lowest points total in Bundesliga. No offence to them or anything, but no one expected them to be promoted in the first place Just another example of the weirdness that is 2. Bundesliga.



It was an eyebrow raiser and they looked limited in 2. Bundesliga from the small selection of their games I saw last season. Only one point so far, which they got against a poor Arminia side with 10 men, it's looking brutal, their goal difference already makes you wince. This evening could be brutal.I'm looking forward to Leverkusen v Mainz the most this weekend. Mainz are wily, you can't give anything up against them and Leverkusen most certainly throw the other teams chances in abundance. Not as bad as Dortmund for it but it will stop them achieving anything meaningful this season.