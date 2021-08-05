« previous next »
Bundesliga Thread

Re: Bundesliga Thread
August 5, 2021, 10:15:12 am
They'd better use Honigstein and Bundesliga experts instead of the normal shite pundits they have on Sky who couldn't name ten players in Germany outside of Bayern and Dortmund.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
August 5, 2021, 11:00:01 am
Quote from: sinnermichael on August  5, 2021, 10:15:12 am
They'd better use Honigstein and Bundesliga experts instead of the normal shite pundits they have on Sky who couldn't name ten players in Germany outside of Bayern and Dortmund.

The likes of Honegstein, Archie-Rhind Tutt and Andy Brassell would be good. Derek Rae commentating.

Sky being Sky they'll fill it with ex-players, so expect to see the likes of Hamann on there.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
August 5, 2021, 11:08:16 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on August  5, 2021, 09:09:34 am
Bundesliga to be shown live on Sky Sports for the next 4 seasons.
Thats good news. Suprised DAZN didn't get it as they have a lot of the rights in Germany and are looking to increase their content here.

But Sky have needed to add some more football for a while. Their second best league at the moment is the MLS.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
August 5, 2021, 11:15:06 am
If it's only one game a week it'd be disappointing, hopefully have a few on. When they had La Liga they used to actually show quite a lot of games, and it wasn't always Barca and Real.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
August 5, 2021, 11:25:00 am
ESPN/BT Sport would often have 3-4 games per weekend; plus Bundesliga 2, and the DFB Pokal. Nothing has been mentioned about the Bundesliga 2, which hopefully is an oversight.

As already said, they need proper experts, not the usual ex players.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
August 5, 2021, 12:09:38 pm
Quote from: Fromola on August  5, 2021, 11:00:01 am
The likes of Honegstein, Archie-Rhind Tutt and Andy Brassell would be good. Derek Rae commentating.

Sky being Sky they'll fill it with ex-players, so expect to see the likes of Hamann on there.

Honigstein was used by German Sky for Premier League matches from time to time. Not as a commentator, but he was in the stadium for some matches (probably for work purposes) and once or twice per match he was talking to the commentators on the phone telling them what was going on and what he had observed.

Quote from: Dull Tools on August  5, 2021, 11:08:16 am
Thats good news. Suprised DAZN didn't get it as they have a lot of the rights in Germany and are looking to increase their content here.

But Sky have needed to add some more football for a while. Their second best league at the moment is the MLS.

I hate that DAZN lost the PL rights in Germany to Sky two years ago. It's a great price and worked pretty well for me. Plus there's one commentator on German Sky I absolutely detest...
Re: Bundesliga Thread
August 5, 2021, 12:33:33 pm
Quote from: Fromola on August  5, 2021, 11:00:01 am
The likes of Honegstein, Archie-Rhind Tutt and Andy Brassell would be good. Derek Rae commentating.

Sky being Sky they'll fill it with ex-players, so expect to see the likes of Hamann on there.

Sky can keep their filthy mitts off Derek Rae   :P

He freelances I believe, so if Sky are using the world feed commentary for Bundesliga, then a very good chance you will get to hear his great enunciations on a frequent basis.  He does a lot of work for ESPN, so is a constant feature on Bundesliga here. The commentary crew and the world feed ones tend to be pretty good generally, so long as it isnt misery guts Taylor Twellman.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
August 5, 2021, 01:16:20 pm
Good point about Bundesliga 2 with Schalke/Bremen/Hamburg et al in that league. I'd be as interested in watching that as Bayern skipping to 10 in a row and a lot of smaller clubs in the top flight.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
August 5, 2021, 01:19:50 pm
You do know that who wins the league deosnt spoil the quality of other games right? I find it such an odd argument, but maybe thats because I support Mainz, whos goal is to just stay in the league  ;D 

I go into each season not even thinking about Bayern, or even watching them, its easy. There are better battles throughout a season that what Bayern are doing at the top.

Bundesliga 2 can be fun, but its not a patch on Bundesliga. Whoever the teams are. The only shame will be if Sky just constantly only shows Bayern games, thatd be dull as dishwater, and if I lived over there still, itd mean Id not watch the league. Thankfully that isnt a problem here, with them showing every game.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
August 5, 2021, 01:31:23 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on August  5, 2021, 01:19:50 pm
You do know that who wins the league deosnt spoil the quality of other games right? I find it such an odd argument, but maybe thats because I support Mainz, whos goal is to just stay in the league  ;D 

I go into each season not even thinking about Bayern, or even watching them, its easy. There are better battles throughout a season that what Bayern are doing at the top.

Bundesliga 2 can be fun, but its not a patch on Bundesliga. Whoever the teams are. The only shame will be if Sky just constantly only shows Bayern games, thatd be dull as dishwater, and if I lived over there still, itd mean Id not watch the league. Thankfully that isnt a problem here, with them showing every game.

It's a bit like Sky's La Liga coverage though when Barca and Real were dominating. The narrative in the coverage was dominated by that. Sky do tend to focus heavily on the top of the table.

I'll still watch it, but it's a bit less appealing with plastic clubs like Hoffenheim, Leipzig and Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga while many of the biggest clubs in the country are in the league below. Obviously the quality will be higher in the top flight but not having fixtures like Schalke-Dortmund and Hamburg-Bremen is a loss. The fan culture and atmosphere is a big part of the Bundesliga USP, so hopefully there's full crowds back soon.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
August 5, 2021, 09:56:05 pm
terrible news about Ballack's son, I can't imagine the pain they are going through, may he rest in peace.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
August 6, 2021, 12:02:02 am
Quote from: elsewhere on August  5, 2021, 09:56:05 pm
terrible news about Ballack's son, I can't imagine the pain they are going through, may he rest in peace.
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/aug/05/son-of-german-football-star-michael-ballack-dies-in-quad-bike-crash

Just saw that myself. Absolutely heartbreaking.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
August 6, 2021, 12:04:20 am
Quote from: elsewhere on August  5, 2021, 09:56:05 pm
terrible news about Ballack's son, I can't imagine the pain they are going through, may he rest in peace.

RIP
Re: Bundesliga Thread
August 7, 2021, 08:58:55 pm
Some bloke called Haaland with a hatrick.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
August 7, 2021, 09:45:28 pm
A few cupsets in the first round of the Pokal so far:
3. Ligas VfL Osnabrück beating Werder Bremen. Regionalliga team SV Babelsberg 03 beating Fürth. 1860 Munich beat Darmstadt too.  8)
Re: Bundesliga Thread
August 8, 2021, 03:49:26 pm
Effzeh playing some absolute crap.. 1-0 down and no plan. My partners son is sinking into a semi-coma.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
August 8, 2021, 03:54:47 pm
Quote from: mobydick on August  8, 2021, 03:49:26 pm
Effzeh playing some absolute crap.. 1-0 down and no plan. My partners son is sinking into a semi-coma.

Frankfurt in all sorts of trouble too, 2-0 down and down to 10 men against 3.Ligas SV Waldhof Mannheim.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
August 8, 2021, 04:00:52 pm
Jena 1-1 Köln. A well played move.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
August 8, 2021, 04:11:09 pm
Mainz are on the way out too, down 1-0 to Regionalliga Südwest team SV Elversberg  :-[

Wolfsburg in trouble as well, also 1-0 down, to another Regionalliga team - Preußen Münster.

89th minute equaliser for Mainz.

And a 90th min equaliser for Wolfsburg.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
August 8, 2021, 04:28:09 pm
ET in Jena. 90 min 1-1
Re: Bundesliga Thread
August 8, 2021, 05:07:59 pm
Pelanties in Jena. No goals in ET.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
August 8, 2021, 05:09:13 pm
Mainz have had 38 shots in this game  :o

It has gone to penos too, 2-2 after ET
Re: Bundesliga Thread
August 8, 2021, 05:17:17 pm
Köln wins 3-5 after pelanties.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
August 8, 2021, 08:01:48 pm
Wolfsburg in danger of being booted out of the competition, because they made six substitutions despite only five being allowed... :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Bundesliga Thread
August 9, 2021, 01:04:40 am
If you want an idea of how much COVID has affected the Bundesliga transfer market (and the Bundesliga clubs typically get their signings done early)

Incoming transfers over 10m (according to Transfermarkt)

2021/22 - 9  (Bayern, Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen)

Spoiler
Upamecano - 42.5m (Bayern)
Malen - 30m (Dortmund)
Kossounou - 23m (Leverkusen)
Silva - 23m (Leipzig)
Gvardiol - 18m (Leipzig)
Angeliño - 18m (Leipzig)
Kobel - 15m (Dortmund)
Heinrichs - 15m (Leipzig)
Simakan - 15m (Leipzig)
[close]

2020/21 - 9 (Bayern, Leverkusen, Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Freiburg, Wolfsburg)
Spoiler
Sane - 45m (Bayern)
Schick - 26.5m (Leverkusen)
Can - 25m (Dortmund)
Bellingham - 23m (Dortmund)
Szoboszlai - 20m (Leipzig)
Sorloth - 20m (Leipzig)
Frimpong - 11m (Leverkusen)
Baku - 10m (Wolfsburg)
Santamaria - 10m (Freiburg)
[close]

2019/20 - 31 (Bayern, Leverkusen, RB Leipzig, Dortmund, Hertha BSC, BMG, Hoffenheim, Wolfsburg, Schalke, Eintracht Frankfurt)
Spoiler
Hernandez - 80m (Bayern)
Pavard - 35m (Bayern)
Demirbay - 32m (Leverkusen)
Hummels - 30.5m (Dortmund)
Hazard - 25.5m (Dortmund)
Schulz - 25.5m (Dortmund)
Brandt - 25m (Dortmund)
Tousart - 25m (Hertha BSC)
Piatek - 24m (Hertha BSC)
Olmo - 22m (Leipzig)
Alcacer - 21m (Dortmund)
Haaland - 20m (Dortmund)
Lukébakio - 20m (Hertha BSC)
Lookman - 18m (Leipzig)
Tapsoba - 18m (Leverkusen)
Cunha - 18m (Hertha BSC)
Palacios - 17m (Leverkusen)
Schlager - 15m (Wolfsburg)
Diaby - 15m (Leverkusen)
Kabak - 15m (Schalke)
Samassékou - 14m (Hoffenheim)
Nkunku - 13m (Leipzig)
Lainer - 12.5m (BMG)
Dabbur - 12m (Hoffenheim)
Wolf - 12m (Leipzig)
Embolo - 11m (BMG)
Skov - 10m (Hoffenheim)
Raman - 10m (Schalke)
Pongracic - 10m (Wolfsburg)
Ascacíbar - 10m (Hertha BSC)
Sow - 10m (E. Frankfurt)
[close]

RB Leipzig, Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern are pretty much the only clubs that have been able to afford individual transfers of 10m+ over the past three years.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 07:38:54 am
Sky will only be showing the late kickoff on saturday.

One game a week seems a bit crap, but I suppose the 3pm thing blocks most games as the Bundesliga still play most at the traditional time
