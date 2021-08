You do know that who wins the league deosn’t spoil the quality of other games right? I find it such an odd argument, but maybe that’s because I support Mainz, who’s goal is to just stay in the leagueI go into each season not even thinking about Bayern, or even watching them, it’s easy. There are better battles throughout a season that what Bayern are doing at the top.Bundesliga 2 can be fun, but it’s not a patch on Bundesliga. Whoever the teams are. The only shame will be if Sky just constantly only shows Bayern games, that’d be dull as dishwater, and if I lived over there still, it’d mean I’d not watch the league. Thankfully that isn’t a problem here, with them showing every game.