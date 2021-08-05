If you want an idea of how much COVID has affected the Bundesliga transfer market (and the Bundesliga clubs typically get their signings done early)
Incoming transfers over 10m (according to Transfermarkt)2021/22
- 9 (Bayern, Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen)
2020/21
Spoiler
Upamecano - 42.5m (Bayern)
Malen - 30m (Dortmund)
Kossounou - 23m (Leverkusen)
Silva - 23m (Leipzig)
Gvardiol - 18m (Leipzig)
Angeliño - 18m (Leipzig)
Kobel - 15m (Dortmund)
Heinrichs - 15m (Leipzig)
Simakan - 15m (Leipzig)
- 9 (Bayern, Leverkusen, Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Freiburg, Wolfsburg)
2019/20
Spoiler
Sane - 45m (Bayern)
Schick - 26.5m (Leverkusen)
Can - 25m (Dortmund)
Bellingham - 23m (Dortmund)
Szoboszlai - 20m (Leipzig)
Sorloth - 20m (Leipzig)
Frimpong - 11m (Leverkusen)
Baku - 10m (Wolfsburg)
Santamaria - 10m (Freiburg)
- 31 (Bayern, Leverkusen, RB Leipzig, Dortmund, Hertha BSC, BMG, Hoffenheim, Wolfsburg, Schalke, Eintracht Frankfurt)
Spoiler
Hernandez - 80m (Bayern)
Pavard - 35m (Bayern)
Demirbay - 32m (Leverkusen)
Hummels - 30.5m (Dortmund)
Hazard - 25.5m (Dortmund)
Schulz - 25.5m (Dortmund)
Brandt - 25m (Dortmund)
Tousart - 25m (Hertha BSC)
Piatek - 24m (Hertha BSC)
Olmo - 22m (Leipzig)
Alcacer - 21m (Dortmund)
Haaland - 20m (Dortmund)
Lukébakio - 20m (Hertha BSC)
Lookman - 18m (Leipzig)
Tapsoba - 18m (Leverkusen)
Cunha - 18m (Hertha BSC)
Palacios - 17m (Leverkusen)
Schlager - 15m (Wolfsburg)
Diaby - 15m (Leverkusen)
Kabak - 15m (Schalke)
Samassékou - 14m (Hoffenheim)
Nkunku - 13m (Leipzig)
Lainer - 12.5m (BMG)
Dabbur - 12m (Hoffenheim)
Wolf - 12m (Leipzig)
Embolo - 11m (BMG)
Skov - 10m (Hoffenheim)
Raman - 10m (Schalke)
Pongracic - 10m (Wolfsburg)
Ascacíbar - 10m (Hertha BSC)
Sow - 10m (E. Frankfurt)
RB Leipzig, Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern are pretty much the only clubs that have been able to afford individual transfers of 10m+ over the past three years.