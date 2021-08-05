You do know that who wins the league deosnt spoil the quality of other games right? I find it such an odd argument, but maybe thats because I support Mainz, whos goal is to just stay in the leagueI go into each season not even thinking about Bayern, or even watching them, its easy. There are better battles throughout a season that what Bayern are doing at the top.Bundesliga 2 can be fun, but its not a patch on Bundesliga. Whoever the teams are. The only shame will be if Sky just constantly only shows Bayern games, thatd be dull as dishwater, and if I lived over there still, itd mean Id not watch the league. Thankfully that isnt a problem here, with them showing every game.