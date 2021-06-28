He was amazing for the U21's, which was my main exposure to him alongside the promise he showed at Schalke. It sounds reductive, but at that level I thought 'fucking hell, they've got another Neuer here.' It would be a shame for him not to make the grade, but you're essentially asking him to get near to the level of possibly the finest Goalkeeper of the last 12 years of European football. Germany has been rich with Keepers in that time and no one has adequately challenged him (I'd argue Ter Stegen chained together a few superior seasons compared to Neuer at that point, but politics kept him from usurping him in the national team).



U21s a weird one, Germanys goalie this time round, Finn Dahmen, looked really good too, but hes played just 3 first team games for Mainz and isnt the number 1. But yeah, hopefully he can get back on track and show that it was more than just that early promise. I think it may happen a lot with goalies - that its tough to make that step, and most just end up being good rather than great!The whole thing with ter Stegen was ridiculous, wouldnt blame him for never even bothering with the German national team again after the way he was treated. That team has basically been managed by Manuel Neuer the past few seasons.