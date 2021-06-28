« previous next »
Bundesliga Thread

Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
June 28, 2021, 01:06:36 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on June 28, 2021, 12:56:11 pm
He was amazing for the U21's, which was my main exposure to him alongside the promise he showed at Schalke. It sounds reductive, but at that level I thought 'fucking hell, they've got another Neuer here.' It would be a shame for him not to make the grade, but you're essentially asking him to get near to the level of possibly the finest Goalkeeper of the last 12 years of European football. Germany has been rich with Keepers in that time and no one has adequately challenged him (I'd argue Ter Stegen chained together a few superior seasons compared to Neuer at that point, but politics kept him from usurping him in the national team).

U21s a weird one, Germanys goalie this time round, Finn Dahmen, looked really good too, but hes played just 3 first team games for Mainz and isnt the number 1. But yeah, hopefully he can get back on track and show that it was more than just that early promise. I think it may happen a lot with goalies - that its tough to make that step, and most just end up being good rather than great!

The whole thing with ter Stegen was ridiculous, wouldnt blame him for never even bothering with the German national team again after the way he was treated.  That team has basically been managed by Manuel Neuer the past few seasons. 
Re: Bundesliga Thread
June 29, 2021, 08:42:12 pm
Terzic has taken a role as Dortmund's technical director
Re: Bundesliga Thread
June 29, 2021, 08:49:18 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on June 29, 2021, 08:42:12 pm
Terzic has taken a role as Dortmund's technical director

I suppose he just wants to be at his home town team  ;D Interesting really, as he really did mature very quickly into that coaching role last season, a fair few wrote him off very quickly, but he did very well. There was a couple clubs after him Im sure.

There will be a changing of the guard next year at BVB, Michael Zorc retiring, Seb Kehl the new sporting director, and now this.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
July 2, 2021, 12:34:28 pm
I noticed Max Meyer was released by Köln. A Lewis Holtby-esque career for him at the moment. Turns 26 in September.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
July 2, 2021, 12:41:47 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on July  2, 2021, 12:34:28 pm
I noticed Max Meyer was released by Köln. A Lewis Holtby-esque career for him at the moment. Turns 26 in September.

Such a weird career.  I wonder if its an attitude thing, or work rate thing or something? I.E. not putting in the work in training.  Maybe he just isnt a good pro.

Hes gone form having 3 good and pretty consistant seasons as a 18/19/20 year old, at a time Schalke where competing each year in CL or Europa, to falling off a cliff. His last 2 seasons at Schalke where already very underwhelming to say the least, so its not a sudden thing. Maybe he thought hed made it and got too big for his boots, got bad advise or whatever.

 
Re: Bundesliga Thread
July 2, 2021, 12:48:47 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on July  2, 2021, 12:34:28 pm
I noticed Max Meyer was released by Köln. A Lewis Holtby-esque career for him at the moment. Turns 26 in September.

Quote
When trying to sign Max Meyer while at Borussia Dortmund, Jurgen Klopp said: "he would be a starter and captain at 90% of national teams".
Re: Bundesliga Thread
July 2, 2021, 12:52:07 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on July  2, 2021, 12:48:47 pm

There's your answer - Kloppo's praise went to his head and he hasn't ever been the same since.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
July 2, 2021, 12:55:07 pm
Shame for him, if hed gome to Dortmund from Schalke, already thatd been a hell of a move  ;D

Could have been career defining too.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
July 2, 2021, 01:09:34 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July  2, 2021, 12:52:07 pm
There's your answer - Kloppo's praise went to his head and he hasn't ever been the same since.

Or, technically he said he wouldn't make it in the top 20 countries in the world.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
July 6, 2021, 07:02:44 pm
Ralf Rangnick has made his return to the game as Head of Sports and Development at......Lokomotiv Moscow.  ???
Re: Bundesliga Thread
July 6, 2021, 08:28:02 pm
Quote from: Garrus on July  6, 2021, 07:02:44 pm
Ralf Rangnick has made his return to the game as Head of Sports and Development at......Lokomotiv Moscow.  ???

Pays very well Ive been told.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
July 6, 2021, 08:29:26 pm
Quote from: Garrus on July  6, 2021, 07:02:44 pm
Ralf Rangnick has made his return to the game as Head of Sports and Development at......Lokomotiv Moscow.  ???

Bit like Bielsa. He'll work almost anywhere.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
July 6, 2021, 08:49:53 pm
Quote from: Garrus on July  6, 2021, 07:02:44 pm
Ralf Rangnick has made his return to the game as Head of Sports and Development at......Lokomotiv Moscow.  ???

So hes at Lokomotiv, and Zeljko Buvac is sporting director at Dynamo Moscow.   Interesting career moves I suppose!
Re: Bundesliga Thread
July 15, 2021, 12:56:52 pm
5 subs to remain in Bundesliga next season.

Re: Bundesliga Thread
July 15, 2021, 02:39:11 pm
hi there; trying to get a trip to berlin to watch hertha - dortmund. Doable in terms of tickets ?
Re: Bundesliga Thread
July 15, 2021, 03:47:19 pm
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on July 15, 2021, 02:39:11 pm
hi there; trying to get a trip to berlin to watch hertha - dortmund. Doable in terms of tickets ?

in Berlin a decent chance, although it is one of the 2 matches they actually do sell out in a normal (non pandemic!) season usually - cos of course the very well travelling Dortmund fans buy them.  So youd still have to snap them up rather than risk it closer to the time.

Re: Bundesliga Thread
July 16, 2021, 11:11:11 am
Leipzig signing Silva puts them in a great position to have another go at the title this season (hopefully not), but they will be relying on Gvardiol and Simakan settling very quick, as well as obvious managerial changes.

This season is probably going to be more exciting for the amount of young talent on show.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
July 16, 2021, 11:14:23 am
Quote from: Elzar on July 16, 2021, 11:11:11 am
Leipzig signing Silva puts them in a great position to have another go at the title this season (hopefully not), but they will be relying on Gvardiol and Simakan settling very quick, as well as obvious managerial changes.

This season is probably going to be more exciting for the amount of young talent on show.

its kind of mad how the top 6 clubs last season all have new head coaches too. (And Gladbach who finished 8th).

All in all, it is going to be very interesting to see how some of these clubs settle early on. 
Re: Bundesliga Thread
July 19, 2021, 11:51:12 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on July 16, 2021, 11:14:23 am
its kind of mad how the top 6 clubs last season all have new head coaches too. (And Gladbach who finished 8th).

All in all, it is going to be very interesting to see how some of these clubs settle early on. 

It's one of those seasons that any of about 10 clubs could end up in a champions league spot.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 06:33:03 pm
2. Bundesliga starts tonight  :o

And it starts with quite the matchup, Schalke 04 vs HSV.

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 06:38:28 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:33:03 pm
2. Bundesliga starts tonight  :o

And it starts with quite the matchup, Schalke 04 vs HSV.



This will be one of the most difficult divisions in Europe this season
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 06:40:24 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 06:38:28 pm
This will be one of the most difficult divisions in Europe this season

yeah, could be quite the season. Its a slightly bonkers league at the best of times.

Going to be some massive derby battles too with Bremen joining HSV in the league, and of course still St Pauli and HSV too.



