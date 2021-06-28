« previous next »
He was amazing for the U21's, which was my main exposure to him alongside the promise he showed at Schalke. It sounds reductive, but at that level I thought 'fucking hell, they've got another Neuer here.' It would be a shame for him not to make the grade, but you're essentially asking him to get near to the level of possibly the finest Goalkeeper of the last 12 years of European football. Germany has been rich with Keepers in that time and no one has adequately challenged him (I'd argue Ter Stegen chained together a few superior seasons compared to Neuer at that point, but politics kept him from usurping him in the national team).

U21s a weird one, Germanys goalie this time round, Finn Dahmen, looked really good too, but hes played just 3 first team games for Mainz and isnt the number 1. But yeah, hopefully he can get back on track and show that it was more than just that early promise. I think it may happen a lot with goalies - that its tough to make that step, and most just end up being good rather than great!

The whole thing with ter Stegen was ridiculous, wouldnt blame him for never even bothering with the German national team again after the way he was treated.  That team has basically been managed by Manuel Neuer the past few seasons. 
Terzic has taken a role as Dortmund's technical director
Terzic has taken a role as Dortmund's technical director

I suppose he just wants to be at his home town team  ;D Interesting really, as he really did mature very quickly into that coaching role last season, a fair few wrote him off very quickly, but he did very well. There was a couple clubs after him Im sure.

There will be a changing of the guard next year at BVB, Michael Zorc retiring, Seb Kehl the new sporting director, and now this.
I noticed Max Meyer was released by Köln. A Lewis Holtby-esque career for him at the moment. Turns 26 in September.
Such a weird career.  I wonder if its an attitude thing, or work rate thing or something? I.E. not putting in the work in training.  Maybe he just isnt a good pro.

Hes gone form having 3 good and pretty consistant seasons as a 18/19/20 year old, at a time Schalke where competing each year in CL or Europa, to falling off a cliff. His last 2 seasons at Schalke where already very underwhelming to say the least, so its not a sudden thing. Maybe he thought hed made it and got too big for his boots, got bad advise or whatever.

 
Quote
When trying to sign Max Meyer while at Borussia Dortmund, Jurgen Klopp said: "he would be a starter and captain at 90% of national teams".
There's your answer - Kloppo's praise went to his head and he hasn't ever been the same since.
Shame for him, if hed gome to Dortmund from Schalke, already thatd been a hell of a move  ;D

Could have been career defining too.
Or, technically he said he wouldn't make it in the top 20 countries in the world.
