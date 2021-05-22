« previous next »
Bundesliga Thread

dalarr

Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 22, 2021, 07:09:10 pm
rafathegaffa83 on May 22, 2021, 04:45:32 pm
Dynamo Dresden and Hansa got promoted to Bundesliga 2. Ingolstadt will contest the playoff
Dresden. Beautiful city, but I remember being afraid of their traveling support. Lets hope theyve cleaned that up. That being said, we need more teams from the East in the Bundesliga.
stoa

Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 22, 2021, 11:43:02 pm
dalarr on May 22, 2021, 07:09:10 pm
Dresden. Beautiful city, but I remember being afraid of their traveling support. Lets hope theyve cleaned that up. That being said, we need more teams from the East in the Bundesliga.

Sadly, they're still a bunch of right wing fucking c*nts...
Garrus

Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 23, 2021, 06:06:20 am
Gerry Attrick on May 22, 2021, 05:15:19 pm
5 hat-tricks in 1 season for my guy Lewandowski. Thats a decent number for some strikers entire career. Hes in the top 10 strikers ever already and climbing fast.
I remember how loads on RAWK were calling him a fraud after our CL tie with them in 2019  ;D

Sad to see Bremen go down but they've been really poor for some time now.
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 23, 2021, 12:48:27 pm
Garrus on May 23, 2021, 06:06:20 am
I remember how loads on RAWK were calling him a fraud after our CL tie with them in 2019  ;D

Sad to see Bremen go down but they've been really poor for some time now.

Its the RAWK way! Its amaizng how any other teams ever win a game with the amount of frauds they have both playing and coaching  ;D

But indeed, theres been a few shouts, when all it took was one glance at his European scoring record as well as domestic to clarify that yes, he really is one of the greatest strikers of all time.

And agree about Bremen, always had a big soft spot for them, but recently they have been a mess, hope they can rebuild.
Vinay

Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 23, 2021, 12:53:58 pm
I would very much like it if voters are sensible and Lewandowski wins the much deserved Ballon d'Or this year. He has been denied it on at least 2 occasions recently.
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 23, 2021, 01:56:40 pm
Vinay on May 23, 2021, 12:53:58 pm
I would very much like it if voters are sensible and Lewandowski wins the much deserved Ballon d'Or this year. He has been denied it on at least 2 occasions recently.

I think he will.

If he doesnt, the whole process is a con.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 23, 2021, 03:27:26 pm
As it stands right now, Bochum and Kiel will be automatically promoted. Fürth are currently down to ten men. They would face Köln in the playoff.
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 23, 2021, 03:53:59 pm
rafathegaffa83 on May 23, 2021, 03:27:26 pm
As it stands right now, Bochum and Kiel will be automatically promoted. Fürth are currently down to ten men. They would face Köln in the playoff.

Bochum the only one doing things the easy way today (although they are now drawing)! Kiel now losing, but lucky for them, so are Fürth.

Looks like Kiel may thrown this away. Losing 3-2 and now Fürth despite being down to 10 are leading 3-2.
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 23, 2021, 04:28:40 pm
VfL Bochum and Greuther Fürth are promoted to Bundesliga.

Köln will play Holstein Kiel in the playoff.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 23, 2021, 05:01:00 pm
Kiel absolutely threw that away
mobydick

Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 23, 2021, 05:01:22 pm
Dim Glas on May 23, 2021, 04:28:40 pm

Köln will play Holstein Kiel in the playoff.
Could be oxygen needed again in our house. (mumblings of fuck, they beat Bayern in the cup)
stoa

Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 23, 2021, 05:28:19 pm
mobydick on May 23, 2021, 05:01:22 pm
Could be oxygen needed again in our house. (mumblings of fuck, they beat Bayern in the cup)

But after that they lost 5-0 to Dortmund, Köln got a 2-1 win and a 2-2 draw against Dortmund this season, so over two legs against Kiel I expect at least a 6 goal difference to win the tie. It's simple maths... ;)
mobydick

Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 23, 2021, 07:31:17 pm
stoa on May 23, 2021, 05:28:19 pm
But after that they lost 5-0 to Dortmund, Köln got a 2-1 win and a 2-2 draw against Dortmund this season, so over two legs against Kiel I expect at least a 6 goal difference to win the tie. It's simple maths... ;)

I agree but it's still ifs and buts. Best wait and see. I have checked online if oxygen is available for, the just in case scenario. ;-)
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 25, 2021, 02:37:10 pm
Erling Haaland wins the fan voted for Bundesliga player of the year

:lmao

But seriously, this is why fans should never vote for players/coaches/teams of the year etc  ;D
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 26, 2021, 12:49:08 pm
Multiple reports now saying Oliver Glasner will be announced as Eintracht Frankfurts new head coach very soon.

Garrus

Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 26, 2021, 01:04:04 pm
Dim Glas on May 26, 2021, 12:49:08 pm
Multiple reports now saying Oliver Glasner will be announced as Eintracht Frankfurts new head coach very soon.
Good move for him. Although he's giving up a season of CL football, Eintracht's ceiling can be higher than Wolfsburg's.
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 26, 2021, 01:21:44 pm
Garrus on May 26, 2021, 01:04:04 pm
Good move for him. Although he's giving up a season of CL football, Eintracht's ceiling can be higher than Wolfsburg's.

Frankfurt are a big team with amazing support and I cant say I blame him going there!  Shame to miss out on CL football after doing such an immense job with Wolfsburg, but its all about timing for coaches, and I guess he sees this as a very good opportunity.

Its official now too, Frankfurt announced it:
https://twitter.com/Eintracht/status/1397526986625634306?s=20
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 26, 2021, 06:47:13 pm
not surprisingly the FC Köln vs Kiel playoff 1st leg is a rather scrappy, fractious, shouty affair  ;D For a game with so much as stake, and a 2nd leg to come, its pretty tight of what I have seen so far. (Only saw some of the first half).  Lots of bookings. Köln with the better of it, but Kiel will be ok with this 0-0 I would think too. Although Effzeh wont be too upset as away goals count as double I believe.  35 mins plus stoppages left.
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 26, 2021, 06:50:18 pm
Holstein Kiel take the lead  :o
rafathegaffa83

Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 26, 2021, 07:01:43 pm
Dim Glas on May 26, 2021, 06:50:18 pm
Holstein Kiel take the lead  :o

Could be a tasty 2nd leg if they manage to hold on
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 26, 2021, 07:03:06 pm
rafathegaffa83 on May 26, 2021, 07:01:43 pm
Could be a tasty 2nd leg if they manage to hold on

yep!

This is a really tense, feisty game, everyone is very angry - well mainly Effzeh players!   

20 mins to find at least an equaliser.

Almost 2 for Kiel, thumping header off the crossbar.
PeterTheRed

Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 26, 2021, 07:14:53 pm
Well, that was close from Koln ...
Gerry Attrick

Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 26, 2021, 07:27:48 pm
Koln in quite a hole and Terodde already has a club for next season, so they cant rely on him coming back.
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 02:34:35 pm
Biggest game in Europe is this evening in Kiel  ;D

Effzeh will need a big performance to overturn the deficit, looking forward to it, it could well be quite the scrap!
mobydick

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 04:45:41 pm
Dim Glas on Today at 02:34:35 pm
Biggest game in Europe is this evening in Kiel  ;D

Effzeh will need a big performance to overturn the deficit, looking forward to it, it could well be quite the scrap!

I'm in. The lad's on the beer, could get painful.
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 05:02:15 pm
mobydick on Today at 04:45:41 pm
I'm in. The lad's on the beer, could get painful.

 ;D

Nice to see fans there.

what a start for Effzeh.

Hector doing captains work again.
mobydick

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 05:03:28 pm
Ha ha 0-1 Effzeh.
mobydick

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 05:04:04 pm
Oh shit. 1-1
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 05:04:21 pm
:lmao

bonkers
Gerry Attrick

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 05:05:29 pm
Not a game to swerve the first 5 minutes of.
mobydick

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 05:06:24 pm
1-2 good God. Whats happening?
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 05:06:43 pm
haha, this game  ;D

Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:05:29 pm
Not a game to swerve the first 5 minutes of.

imagine how annoyed youd be!
