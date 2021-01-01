And I say all this knowing full well I'm biased, as an American.Have admired Marsch's journey from afar, both in coaching and the journey he's taken his family on to get to this point. Like any manager (well, besides the Frank Lampard's of the world), there's been a lot of sacrifice and obstacles to overcome. No idea if he's going to be a "success" at RBL. But to have an American in charge of a club expecting to compete at the top end of the Bundesliga and play and advance in the CL, will hopefully inspire more American coaches to make the jump into Europe and hopefully start to shed the oft-mocked image that American coaches and to a lesser degree, players, have in large parts of the continent.Anyway, enough of that.I'll give it a rest until he's officially in charge and on the touchline.