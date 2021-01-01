« previous next »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 01:24:40 pm
Hope he comes here after Klopp leaves. Dude has a fun sense of fashion.

Sorry but its for that reason why I hope we never get him. Either that or he agrees to tone it down.
And I say all this knowing full well I'm biased, as an American.

Have admired Marsch's journey from afar, both in coaching and the journey he's taken his family on to get to this point. Like any manager (well, besides the Frank Lampard's of the world  ;)), there's been a lot of sacrifice and obstacles to overcome. No idea if he's going to be a "success" at RBL. But to have an American in charge of a club expecting to compete at the top end of the Bundesliga and play and advance in the CL, will hopefully inspire more American coaches to make the jump into Europe and hopefully start to shed the oft-mocked image that American coaches and to a lesser degree, players, have in large parts of the continent.

Anyway, enough of that.  ;D I'll give it a rest until he's officially in charge and on the touchline.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 04:26:43 pm
The obvious appointment and definitely an interesting one. He has done a good job at RB Salzburg - to be expected - but the fact they're happy for him to make the jump rather than looking to an outside hire is good enough for me, they've the perfect structure to do what they do (just not the perfect structure to ever mount a significant and sustained challenge to Bayern).

Another Champions League finish would be a success, given they're losing Upamecano, probably Konate and maybe Nkunku.

We'll will his move to Liverpool into existence, DS!
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 04:48:13 pm
We'll will his move to Liverpool into existence, DS!
I'm all about positive manifestation  ;D
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:33:11 am
Do you mind me asking if this is based on watching a lot of his teams, or more based on seeing his Hoffenheim and RBL teams across 4 games v Liverpool?

I definitely understand the point you're making, because there's a lot of unorthodox requirements from certain players when playing in Nagelsmann's teams, but I don't think this is due to him being obtuse for the sake of it - as we have often seen with Guardiola in the past - more because he's obsessed with exploiting opposition weakness. He's one of the most tactically flexible coaches I've seen really, able to make a defence more solid (RBL have only conceded 25 league goals) whilst still producing inventive, attacking football that has an element of surprise and danger to it.

We've seen RBL play with a 5 and 4 at the back this season, using defensive midfielders as shields to drop in between split centre halves, allowing the wing backs to attack whilst being protected, but still having the bodies to hit with a pure striker and a runner from midfield. Is any of it revolutionary? Not as such, tactics are cyclical and virtually nothing is presently completely original, but Red Bull's use of an inverted runner from an advanced midfield position to open up space for another attacking midfielder - thus offering the wing back's in possession options inside and in the box is not something you altogether see often and produces some lovely little interchanges. Dani Olmo and Christopher Nkunku are two of the most fun players to watch in Europe, I feel.

They also can fall into a back four, using Halstenberg or Klostermann as a full back and pushing Mukiele out, which gives them defensive solidity and a more considered forward approach - less progressive, more possession based, bringing Sabitzer deeper and relying on his and Forsberg's ability to keep the ball moving whilst working space for the deeper of the two attackers to get beyond a target man, usually Poulsen. It's rare to see a team have two plan As that they can not only seamlessly transition between, but most of the players seem to understand, work to their roles well, and the squad also has the specific parts to do it. A lot of that's to do with RBL's scouting network and unrivalled recruitment, but by and large I think Nagelsmann seems to have a way of communicating multi-faceted ideas to his players in a way that gets them executing it at a very high level.

Whether the 'been there, done that' Bayern players will gel as well with his thinking is going to be one of his biggest challenges.

I've watched more than 4 games but with the way you respond to most things on here I doubt it matters how many games I've actually watched.  You start your response by admitting you can see where I'm coming from and then go into a multi paragraph exposition of your own views.  Uhh, ok.....
