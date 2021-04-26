Bayern just days from being cryarses about how Flick went public about leaving as itd be disruptive, now busily disrupting RB Leipzig who still have much to play for, by going public about Nagelsmann joining them next season



Daft sods.



It's what they do. There's a saying in Bavaria that goes "Wer ko, der ko", which basically means you can do whatever you want, if you're in a position that enables you to do so (literally it would be "He who can, can" or something like that). It comes from a rich guy who overtook the King's horse carriage despite that being forbidden. While he was speeding past the king he shouted "Wer ko, der ko".With Bayern it's the same thing. They do whatever they want, because they can. And it's not new. I remember how they were whining when Real were using Zidane (who was something connected to them as a consulter or something like that, but it was still a couple of years before he became there manager) and other people with a connection to Real to basically tap up Ribery by saying what a great fit he'd be for Real. Yet, only a couple of years before that, it was revealed that Hoeness and Hitzfeld had met with Miroslav Klose at some airport, while Klose was still under contract at Werder Bremen. They didn't ask Werder for permission. In the end, Klose went to Bayern as we all know now. As I've said before. That's one of the reasons nobody likes them except Bayern supporters...