Interesting. I know Salihamidić came under fire with the Kovač appointment but after the CL triumph I got the impression that he had managed to win over his detractors. We'll see how the saga ends. Thanks for the insight!

no worries!

Augsburg vs FC Köln on now, and yet again it seems no bugger will do Mainz a favour  :butt

A stunning strike fron Ondrej Duda giving Effzeh the lead.
ha, bonkers game.  Köln 3 up at half time.

Now Augsburg have 2 goals back, with almost half an hour to go.
Good game that. My partners son is an effzeh supporter. He was shitting bricks when their first goal went in and just about comatose after their second. 🤣
Good game that. My partners son is an effzeh supporter. He was shitting bricks when their first goal went in and just about comatose after their second. 🤣

 ;D

Augsburg did so well to get back into it after that disaster of a 1st half, but then completely lost the plot in the last few mins, they just couldnt keep the ball.

Still, a fun game!
Good game that. My partners son is an effzeh supporter. He was shitting bricks when their first goal went in and just about comatose after their second. 🤣
;D He picked himself a tough team to follow
;D He picked himself a tough team to follow

The club picks you.
The club picks you.

Born, not manufactured
