I know they're long gone, but I still can't believe Schalke will be playing in the 2nd tier next season, will be very strange to watch. Is Huntelarr going to stay on? Even at his age he'd do double figures in the 2nd tier.



yeah it will be strange for sure, 1991 I think was the last time they where in Buli 2. I hope fans will be back next saeson though, cos they will fill the stadium regardless!Im guesssing Huntelaar wont be there, but no idea really. Wouldnt be surprised if hes retiring.Got the Gladbach vs Frankfurt game on, Gladbach holding on to an early lead so far. And now Thuram had a great chance to make it 2, he should have really, but he dinked it wide.