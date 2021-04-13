« previous next »
Bundesliga Thread

Gerry Attrick

Re: Bundesliga Thread
April 13, 2021, 01:35:02 pm
Good move from them. Theyre upgrading.
stoa

Re: Bundesliga Thread
April 13, 2021, 01:35:02 pm
Don't really get it as it seems like a sideways move with very little to gain.I would see playing with Frankfurt in the CL next season and then maybe looking for a higher profile job as a better prospect than trying to get back into the CL with Mönchengladbach...
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
April 13, 2021, 01:38:12 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on April 13, 2021, 01:28:47 pm
Frankfurt's Adi Hutter confirmed to take over from Marco Rose at Borussia Monchengladbach.

damn, poor old Frankfurt!

But a very good choice I reckon for Gladbach? Him or Glasner would have been a good choice.

I am already getting twitchy about what team is going to poach Bo Svensson at this point :lmao

I was reading today about the situation with Flick and Bayern, seems it still could be a possibility hell leave and take the Germany job. All is not rosy with him and Salihamidić.


Quote from: stoa on April 13, 2021, 01:35:02 pm
Don't really get it as it seems like a sideways move with very little to gain.I would see playing with Frankfurt in the CL next season and then maybe looking for a higher profile job as a better prospect than trying to get back into the CL with Mönchengladbach...

But Gladbach are a bigger club than Frankfurt, its all about the possibilities. Itd be like someone taking over Liverpool out of CL positions, rather than staying at Spurs in a CL position.

Also bit of turmoil at Frankfurt at the moment with Fredi Bobic going too.

And Gladbach do have one of the best sporting directors around.
FlashGordon

Re: Bundesliga Thread
April 13, 2021, 01:45:26 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on April 13, 2021, 01:35:02 pm
Good move from them. Theyre upgrading.

You're gonna be eating these words this time next year when Marco Rose has Dortmund top of the league.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Bundesliga Thread
April 13, 2021, 01:46:54 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on April 13, 2021, 01:45:26 pm
You're gonna be eating these words this time next year when Marco Rose has Dortmund top of the league.

If Dortmund had Nagelsmann Im not convinced theyd be top of the league, let alone Rose ;D
Red Cactii

Re: Bundesliga Thread
April 13, 2021, 02:18:13 pm
Quote from: stoa on April 13, 2021, 01:35:02 pm
Don't really get it as it seems like a sideways move with very little to gain.I would see playing with Frankfurt in the CL next season and then maybe looking for a higher profile job as a better prospect than trying to get back into the CL with Mönchengladbach...

Financially a bigger club with a higher ceiling. If Frankfurt hold on to finish 4th, thatll be a massive overachievement by them given the resources clubs like Leverkusen, Dortmund, Schalke (lol), Gladbach and to an extent Hertha have who will all finish below them. Think his release clause was 7.5m so they cant complain to much I guess, be interesting to see who comes in.

This tweet made me laugh:

Quote
@sampsonmensah_
Replying to  @goal
This league looks more like a company with managers being promoted to different departments lol
Drinks Sangria

Re: Bundesliga Thread
April 13, 2021, 02:26:25 pm
It wouldn't surprise me either if he had a very strong inkling that they lose Andre Silva and Evan N'Dicka in the summer. Gladbach are a bigger club historically and whilst they too might be in need of somewhat of a rebuild in the summer, at least Hutter will be starting fresh with some funds and capability to shape the squad.
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
April 13, 2021, 02:28:46 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April 13, 2021, 02:26:25 pm
It wouldn't surprise me either if he had a very strong inkling that they lose Andre Silva and Evan N'Dicka in the summer. Gladbach are a bigger club historically and whilst they too might be in need of somewhat of a rebuild in the summer, at least Hutter will be starting fresh with some funds and capability to shape the squad.

Id be amazed if Silva is still at Frankfurt next season.

The stability at Gladbach will be a pull too. Max Eberl has signed a new long term contract, and hes one of the best sporting directors in the business. 
aw1991

Re: Bundesliga Thread
April 13, 2021, 02:41:28 pm
Surprising. I thought Hutter would stay for a CL season with Frankfurt, potentially landing a higher-profile job than Gladbach afterwards. Happy for BMG and I think Hutter would suit their squad. Plea would score for free under him.

I hope this isn't the beginning of the end for Frankfurt, a proper club. They need to make a shrewd appointment here and try to keep hold of at least some of their key players, or it will go bad for them next season.
Red Cactii

Re: Bundesliga Thread
April 13, 2021, 02:44:29 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April 13, 2021, 02:26:25 pm
It wouldn't surprise me either if he had a very strong inkling that they lose Andre Silva and Evan N'Dicka in the summer. Gladbach are a bigger club historically and whilst they too might be in need of somewhat of a rebuild in the summer, at least Hutter will be starting fresh with some funds and capability to shape the squad.

Plus Bruno Hubner is out the door in the summer as sporting director so who knows what team he wouldve had to work with come the start of 21/22. Best to leave when your stock is high.
stoa

Re: Bundesliga Thread
April 13, 2021, 03:15:04 pm
Quote from: Red Cactii on April 13, 2021, 02:18:13 pm
Financially a bigger club with a higher ceiling. If Frankfurt hold on to finish 4th, thatll be a massive overachievement by them given the resources clubs like Leverkusen, Dortmund, Schalke (lol), Gladbach and to an extent Hertha have who will all finish below them. Think his release clause was 7.5m so they cant complain to much I guess, be interesting to see who comes in.

This tweet made me laugh:


They were in 20th place in the most recent Deloitte "Money League" with only three German clubs ahead of them (Bayern, Schalke and Dortmund). They've increased their commercial revenue by 60 percent in five years. And they are ahead of Gladbach (24th). It's certainly not the be all and end all, but that's what I mean by saying Gladbach aren't miles ahead of them. Gladbach have been more consistent in terms of finishing near the top of the table, but the Bundesliga is much more competitive and clubs are more similar to each other than elsewhere if you take Bayern out of the equation. Frankfurt basically has it all, they just need to take advantage of it. They are in a big city with loads of money there, they have a similar size stadium compared to Gladbach and they have a very loyal fanbase. There's not that much money in the Bundesliga so a run in the CL can help establish yourself at the top end of the table. At the same time, if you fuck it up you'll drop further down faster than you can look...
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
April 13, 2021, 03:19:01 pm
But Frankfurt do have some issues coming up with Bobic and Hubner leaving - there is uncertainty. Gladbach dont have these issues.

Adi Hütter didnt have an easy ride at Frankfurt either - pretty sure he was close to getting sacked at one point. So its not like hes leaving a really safe position. He will be leaving on a huge high though so long as they do qualify for CL. 
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
April 13, 2021, 03:53:18 pm


˄
Kloppo and Ansgar Knauff - the latest youngster to make it to Dortmunds first team, scored vs Stuttgart at the weekend, and played vs Man City in the CL last week.

7 years ago he was invited by Jürgen Klopp to trial for BVBs U13s after he won a player of the tournament award at a youth tournament Kloppo was at  ;D
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Bundesliga Thread
April 13, 2021, 04:09:33 pm
And now news breaking that it looks like Ralf Rangnick will go to Frankfurt as sporting director and head coach...
Gerry Attrick

Re: Bundesliga Thread
April 13, 2021, 04:10:31 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on April 13, 2021, 04:09:33 pm
And now news breaking that it looks like Ralf Rangnick will go to Frankfurt as sporting director and head coach...

Crikey, thats a heck of a move.
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
April 13, 2021, 04:17:35 pm
Poor Schalke.....  :P

Mad coaches merry-go-round at the moment in Buli.

At least its all good coaches though, if it was the prem, its be sodding Sam Allardyce, Steve Bruce and Frank Lampard.
afc turkish

Re: Bundesliga Thread
April 13, 2021, 04:31:58 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on April 13, 2021, 04:17:35 pm
Poor Schalke.....  :P

Mad coaches merry-go-round at the moment in Buli.

At least its all good coaches though, if it was the prem, its be sodding Sam Allardyce, Steve Bruce and Frank Lampard.

Rangnick drinks his wine by the glass, not the pint. Kopfmensch... :D
Statto Red

Re: Bundesliga Thread
April 13, 2021, 04:39:26 pm
Looking at Schalke's fixtures, next 2 are away at Freiburg Saturday & at Arminia Bielefeld next Tuesday, lose those 2 & relegation will be confirmed
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
April 13, 2021, 11:10:52 pm
Hansi Flick after the game tonight:

I have a contract with Bayern, but I always think about what's going to happen next, how things will develop, whether everything is going well here - things like this. My family is behind me no matter what my decision is.

Whereas Jürgen Klopp made it very very clear he wouldnt take the Germany job now, Hansi Flick is not making it clear. Im kinda expecting him to leave at the end of the season now. Perfect situation for Germany, can just wait it out till the Euros are done.

And Lothar Matthäus has basically told Sky Germany tonight: "That was Hansi Flick's last Champions League game as coach of FC Bayern. He is first choice at the DFB to succeed Joachim Löw. He will accept the offer. in the summer.
aw1991

Re: Bundesliga Thread
April 14, 2021, 12:29:05 am
Seems like everything falls into place. Flick joins the NT, and for Bayern it's the perfect time to go for Nagelsmann.

Very interesting to see Rangnick at Frankfurt. I love Hutter but Rangnick is someone who can transform a club entirely. He wouldn't have half the resources he had with RBL though, so it would be interesting to see how (and if) this project turns out.
Sarge

Re: Bundesliga Thread
April 14, 2021, 12:31:31 am
Bayern need a freshen up of that sqad, be interesting to see who they get in.
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
April 14, 2021, 02:38:27 am
Quote from: Sarge on April 14, 2021, 12:31:31 am
Bayern need a freshen up of that sqad, be interesting to see who they get in.

Not too much i dont believe.

Going into next season they will only have 3 players over 30 - Neuer, Müller and Lewandowski. They have a decent age profile at the moment, with a lot of the team in its mid 20s.

Upamecano also arriving of course, they are after Flo Neuhaus as well.

Then the likes of Boateng, Alaba, Martinez all likely going on contract expiry, theyll be freshening up that way.

They do need a better striking option off the bench though!
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Bundesliga Thread
April 14, 2021, 10:00:12 am
So Flick to the German national team, then Nagelsmann to Bayern and Marsch to Leipzig?

Quote from: Dim Glas on April 14, 2021, 02:38:27 am
Not too much i dont believe.

Going into next season they will only have 3 players over 30 - Neuer, Müller and Lewandowski. They have a decent age profile at the moment, with a lot of the team in its mid 20s.

Upamecano also arriving of course, they are after Flo Neuhaus as well.

Then the likes of Boateng, Alaba, Martinez all likely going on contract expiry, theyll be freshening up that way.

They do need a better striking option off the bench though!

I wonder if Bayern - under Nagelsmann - might look to bring Timo Werner back to the Bundesliga. Might be gettable if Chelsea decide to bring another striker in, although it does feel unlikely.
sinnermichael

Re: Bundesliga Thread
April 14, 2021, 03:41:22 pm
So Nagelsmann gets rid of Upemecano and will end up managing him again anyway.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Bundesliga Thread
April 14, 2021, 03:44:39 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on April 14, 2021, 03:41:22 pm
So Nagelsmann gets rid of Upemecano and will end up managing him again anyway.
I don't think it's a case of Nagelsmann getting rid - clearly highly rates the guy. It's just he has that release clause kicking in, as with all RB players.

One of the main reason's you'd go for Nagelsmann as Bayern is to completely restructure the way you defend, with a higher line that utilises pressing midfielders to cover the gaps left by your full backs - Upamecano is schooled in this system and highly effective in it, as long as with age comes less mistakes.

Hernandez aside I don't see Bayern's other central defensive options handling such a stark change. Wouldn't surprise me to see him look to bring someone like Mukiele across too and move him central or place Pavard centrally with Mukiele as the full back.

Let's see if RB have release clauses for their coaches also.
Dave McCoy

Re: Bundesliga Thread
April 14, 2021, 04:27:51 pm
Is the Bundesliga the only top 5 league now where if you're managing the biggest team in the league you'd want to move to the NT?  It sounds like he was going to get fired if he didn't leave anyway due to his issues with the Salihamidzic so maybe "choice" isn't an accurate description but it certainly is an odd situation.  I remember Low being sold as the brains behind Klinsman and now Flick will be sold as the same to Low.  Kind of funny how it just goes round and round.

Leipzig are saying Nagelsmann can't leave yet.  Normally you'd say that doesn't matter as German football is notorious for every club knowing their place on the food chain and how talent flows upwards but with Frankfurt fans questioning Hutter leaving for Monchengladbach and Watzke's recent comments is this finally changing?  I guess we'll see.
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
April 14, 2021, 04:44:23 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April 14, 2021, 03:44:39 pm
I don't think it's a case of Nagelsmann getting rid - clearly highly rates the guy. It's just he has that release clause kicking in, as with all RB players.

One of the main reason's you'd go for Nagelsmann as Bayern is to completely restructure the way you defend, with a higher line that utilises pressing midfielders to cover the gaps left by your full backs - Upamecano is schooled in this system and highly effective in it, as long as with age comes less mistakes.

Hernandez aside I don't see Bayern's other central defensive options handling such a stark change. Wouldn't surprise me to see him look to bring someone like Mukiele across too and move him central or place Pavard centrally with Mukiele as the full back.

Let's see if RB have release clauses for their coaches also.

Hernandez impressed me last night, and Ive never been a fan of his - but so much because of his football, just cos of his excessive shithousery (not a surprise being an ex Simeone player!). But he looked really good last night.

Im sure RB Leipzig will have a clause, it seems the done thing with coaches, Hütter had one as well I believe, as did Marco Rose.

Like BD mentioned above -Marsch to Leipzig is just logical at this point.

Flick leaving Bayern, as looks quite likely, wont be a problem for Bayern, I doubt they are upset at the prospect. In fact like you say, itd see a re-thinking of how they play.
Dave McCoy

Re: Bundesliga Thread
April 14, 2021, 04:51:56 pm
Hasn't Bayern's problems in the league this year been due to their suicidally high line that they no longer have the legs for?  They still score tons of goals but their defense has just turned laughable at times in which a simple ball over the top gets at them.  Nagelsmann is going to change that even though he plays similarly? He does this rube goldberg crap for his attack but in defense they push way up just like Bayern.  You could watch the game against ManU where they gave up 5 and it wouldn't look out of place with any Bayern game where they drop points.  Seems strange to me to think that will change.
Logged

Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,363
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Bundesliga Thread
April 14, 2021, 04:55:16 pm
Dave, forgive my laziness but I did a fairly lengthy post a while back about how Bayern's asymmetrical attack patterns under Flick along with a semi-high line differ in structure to what Nagelsmann has done with his defence at Hoffenheim and evolved it at RB. I'm not going to go into such detail again but suffice to say there's significant differences - mainly based upon the way RB utilise their midfield to act as shields and play proper wing backs without wingers, whereas Bayern haven't defensive cover from wide midfield unless they play Muller, who in turn allows Kimmich to be more defensive.
Dave McCoy

Re: Bundesliga Thread
April 14, 2021, 05:00:37 pm
That's great.  I'd still say the only thing Nagelsmann would be fixing is using different players at Bayern that what is currently being used.
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
April 14, 2021, 07:50:38 pm
A sign that Hertha BSC might be starting to get their shit together. Its now official that Fredi Bobic will be their new managing director from the summer.

Hes been instrumental in Eintrach Frankfurts success and growth over recent years.

https://twitter.com/HerthaBSC_EN/status/1382379885604319237?s=20

RedSince86

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Yesterday at 10:52:15 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on April 14, 2021, 07:50:38 pm
A sign that Hertha BSC might be starting to get their shit together. Its now official that Fredi Bobic will be their new managing director from the summer.

Hes been instrumental in Eintrach Frankfurts success and growth over recent years.

https://twitter.com/HerthaBSC_EN/status/1382379885604319237?s=20
I wonder when the culture of ex players being DoFs will happen in England, seems they'd all rather be Managers when they hang the boots up here.

Being a DoF seems be better job security than a Manager.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Yesterday at 11:07:33 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on April 14, 2021, 05:00:37 pm
That's great.  I'd still say the only thing Nagelsmann would be fixing is using different players at Bayern that what is currently being used.
If we're to assume that he's going to transpose his way of thinking at Leipzig directly onto the Bayern team, they will be dramatically different structurally.

They will definitely need to sign a new right back and another central midfielder to make it work.
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Yesterday at 05:28:41 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 10:52:15 am
I wonder when the culture of ex players being DoFs will happen in England, seems they'd all rather be Managers when they hang the boots up here.

Being a DoF seems be better job security than a Manager.

I suppose with sporting directors not being so commonplace in england until recently itll take a while! Although the idea of some of the ex players here who go into coaching and who think themselves as experts when they are anything but, suddenly thinking they can recruit and run a football clubs staff is both amusing and frightening  ;D 

But yeah, when you look at Bundesliga clubs sporting directors, there are some very high profile ex players. The most high profile being Michael Zorc, Rudi Völler and Hasan Salihamidzic I would think!
Dave McCoy

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Yesterday at 05:36:57 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:07:33 am
If we're to assume that he's going to transpose his way of thinking at Leipzig directly onto the Bayern team, they will be dramatically different structurally.

They will definitely need to sign a new right back and another central midfielder to make it work.

DS, forgive my laziness but I did a long post many, many pages ago that you should be completely aware of where I wondered at length whether Nagelsmann's would stop this Rube Goldberg type tactics if he had better talent. I'm not going to go into detail on this again but suffice to say I'd be pretty amazed if Nagelsmann sidelined Lewa just to orchestrate getting Alphonso Davies all alone in the box to shoot.
Buggy Eyes Alfredo

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 08:04:27 am

Hertha are down. The club has to go in self isolation for 14 days. Will have to play six matches in quick succession when they come back.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 10:44:28 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:36:57 pm
DS, forgive my laziness but I did a long post many, many pages ago that you should be completely aware of where I wondered at length whether Nagelsmann's would stop this Rube Goldberg type tactics if he had better talent. I'm not going to go into detail on this again but suffice to say I'd be pretty amazed if Nagelsmann sidelined Lewa just to orchestrate getting Alphonso Davies all alone in the box to shoot.
I was suggesting for your reference if you were at all interested in seeing my view on a debate you were actively engaging in. If you don't want to utilise the search function, that's fine, but the sardonic and derisive response seems out of step with what I initially said - I wasn't trying to be derisive, just offering you some information you may have been interested in.

It seems you're not interested in it and we have very different views on Nagelsmann's abilities as a coach and his inventiveness and what I see as experimental but pioneering tactics. That's fine, just don't look to insult a poster who was just looking to offer you further information on a topic that you chose to be involved in. 
Dave McCoy

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 06:14:07 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:44:28 am
I was suggesting for your reference if you were at all interested in seeing my view on a debate you were actively engaging in. If you don't want to utilise the search function, that's fine, but the sardonic and derisive response seems out of step with what I initially said - I wasn't trying to be derisive, just offering you some information you may have been interested in.

It seems you're not interested in it and we have very different views on Nagelsmann's abilities as a coach and his inventiveness and what I see as experimental but pioneering tactics. That's fine, just don't look to insult a poster who was just looking to offer you further information on a topic that you chose to be involved in.

It's an internet forum not a wikipedia page.  To think that posters should have complete awareness of other posters positions at all times or should use the search function first otherwise it's lazy might be somewhat crazy but maybe that's just me.   I've given my opinion on Nagelsmann multiple times in this thread, why didn't you use the search function?  I can guess the answer but lets hear it.
