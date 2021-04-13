Financially a bigger club with a higher ceiling. If Frankfurt hold on to finish 4th, thatll be a massive overachievement by them given the resources clubs like Leverkusen, Dortmund, Schalke (lol), Gladbach and to an extent Hertha have who will all finish below them. Think his release clause was 7.5m so they cant complain to much I guess, be interesting to see who comes in.



They were in 20th place in the most recent Deloitte "Money League" with only three German clubs ahead of them (Bayern, Schalke and Dortmund). They've increased their commercial revenue by 60 percent in five years. And they are ahead of Gladbach (24th). It's certainly not the be all and end all, but that's what I mean by saying Gladbach aren't miles ahead of them. Gladbach have been more consistent in terms of finishing near the top of the table, but the Bundesliga is much more competitive and clubs are more similar to each other than elsewhere if you take Bayern out of the equation. Frankfurt basically has it all, they just need to take advantage of it. They are in a big city with loads of money there, they have a similar size stadium compared to Gladbach and they have a very loyal fanbase. There's not that much money in the Bundesliga so a run in the CL can help establish yourself at the top end of the table. At the same time, if you fuck it up you'll drop further down faster than you can look...