Frankfurt's Adi Hutter confirmed to take over from Marco Rose at Borussia Monchengladbach.
damn, poor old Frankfurt!
But a very good choice I reckon for Gladbach? Him or Glasner would have been a good choice.
I am already getting twitchy about what team is going to poach Bo Svensson at this point
I was reading today about the situation with Flick and Bayern, seems it still could be a possibility hell leave and take the Germany job. All is not rosy with him and Salihamidić.
Don't really get it as it seems like a sideways move with very little to gain.I would see playing with Frankfurt in the CL next season and then maybe looking for a higher profile job as a better prospect than trying to get back into the CL with Mönchengladbach...
But Gladbach are a bigger club than Frankfurt, its all about the possibilities. Itd be like someone taking over Liverpool out of CL positions, rather than staying at Spurs in a CL position.
Also bit of turmoil at Frankfurt at the moment with Fredi Bobic going too.
And Gladbach do have one of the best sporting directors around.