Gerry Attrick

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15520 on: Today at 01:35:02 pm
Good move from them. Theyre upgrading.
stoa

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15521 on: Today at 01:35:02 pm
Don't really get it as it seems like a sideways move with very little to gain.I would see playing with Frankfurt in the CL next season and then maybe looking for a higher profile job as a better prospect than trying to get back into the CL with Mönchengladbach...
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15522 on: Today at 01:38:12 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:28:47 pm
Frankfurt's Adi Hutter confirmed to take over from Marco Rose at Borussia Monchengladbach.

damn, poor old Frankfurt!

But a very good choice I reckon for Gladbach? Him or Glasner would have been a good choice.

I am already getting twitchy about what team is going to poach Bo Svensson at this point :lmao

I was reading today about the situation with Flick and Bayern, seems it still could be a possibility hell leave and take the Germany job. All is not rosy with him and Salihamidić.


Quote from: stoa on Today at 01:35:02 pm
Don't really get it as it seems like a sideways move with very little to gain.I would see playing with Frankfurt in the CL next season and then maybe looking for a higher profile job as a better prospect than trying to get back into the CL with Mönchengladbach...

But Gladbach are a bigger club than Frankfurt, its all about the possibilities. Itd be like someone taking over Liverpool out of CL positions, rather than staying at Spurs in a CL position.

Also bit of turmoil at Frankfurt at the moment with Fredi Bobic going too.

And Gladbach do have one of the best sporting directors around.
FlashGordon

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15523 on: Today at 01:45:26 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 01:35:02 pm
Good move from them. Theyre upgrading.

You're gonna be eating these words this time next year when Marco Rose has Dortmund top of the league.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15524 on: Today at 01:46:54 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 01:45:26 pm
You're gonna be eating these words this time next year when Marco Rose has Dortmund top of the league.

If Dortmund had Nagelsmann Im not convinced theyd be top of the league, let alone Rose ;D
Red Cactii

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15525 on: Today at 02:18:13 pm
Quote from: stoa on Today at 01:35:02 pm
Don't really get it as it seems like a sideways move with very little to gain.I would see playing with Frankfurt in the CL next season and then maybe looking for a higher profile job as a better prospect than trying to get back into the CL with Mönchengladbach...

Financially a bigger club with a higher ceiling. If Frankfurt hold on to finish 4th, thatll be a massive overachievement by them given the resources clubs like Leverkusen, Dortmund, Schalke (lol), Gladbach and to an extent Hertha have who will all finish below them. Think his release clause was 7.5m so they cant complain to much I guess, be interesting to see who comes in.

This tweet made me laugh:

Quote
@sampsonmensah_
Replying to  @goal
This league looks more like a company with managers being promoted to different departments lol
Drinks Sangria

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15526 on: Today at 02:26:25 pm
It wouldn't surprise me either if he had a very strong inkling that they lose Andre Silva and Evan N'Dicka in the summer. Gladbach are a bigger club historically and whilst they too might be in need of somewhat of a rebuild in the summer, at least Hutter will be starting fresh with some funds and capability to shape the squad.
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15527 on: Today at 02:28:46 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:26:25 pm
It wouldn't surprise me either if he had a very strong inkling that they lose Andre Silva and Evan N'Dicka in the summer. Gladbach are a bigger club historically and whilst they too might be in need of somewhat of a rebuild in the summer, at least Hutter will be starting fresh with some funds and capability to shape the squad.

Id be amazed if Silva is still at Frankfurt next season.

The stability at Gladbach will be a pull too. Max Eberl has signed a new long term contract, and hes one of the best sporting directors in the business. 
aw1991

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15528 on: Today at 02:41:28 pm
Surprising. I thought Hutter would stay for a CL season with Frankfurt, potentially landing a higher-profile job than Gladbach afterwards. Happy for BMG and I think Hutter would suit their squad. Plea would score for free under him.

I hope this isn't the beginning of the end for Frankfurt, a proper club. They need to make a shrewd appointment here and try to keep hold of at least some of their key players, or it will go bad for them next season.
Red Cactii

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15529 on: Today at 02:44:29 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:26:25 pm
It wouldn't surprise me either if he had a very strong inkling that they lose Andre Silva and Evan N'Dicka in the summer. Gladbach are a bigger club historically and whilst they too might be in need of somewhat of a rebuild in the summer, at least Hutter will be starting fresh with some funds and capability to shape the squad.

Plus Bruno Hubner is out the door in the summer as sporting director so who knows what team he wouldve had to work with come the start of 21/22. Best to leave when your stock is high.
stoa

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15530 on: Today at 03:15:04 pm
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 02:18:13 pm
Financially a bigger club with a higher ceiling. If Frankfurt hold on to finish 4th, thatll be a massive overachievement by them given the resources clubs like Leverkusen, Dortmund, Schalke (lol), Gladbach and to an extent Hertha have who will all finish below them. Think his release clause was 7.5m so they cant complain to much I guess, be interesting to see who comes in.

This tweet made me laugh:


They were in 20th place in the most recent Deloitte "Money League" with only three German clubs ahead of them (Bayern, Schalke and Dortmund). They've increased their commercial revenue by 60 percent in five years. And they are ahead of Gladbach (24th). It's certainly not the be all and end all, but that's what I mean by saying Gladbach aren't miles ahead of them. Gladbach have been more consistent in terms of finishing near the top of the table, but the Bundesliga is much more competitive and clubs are more similar to each other than elsewhere if you take Bayern out of the equation. Frankfurt basically has it all, they just need to take advantage of it. They are in a big city with loads of money there, they have a similar size stadium compared to Gladbach and they have a very loyal fanbase. There's not that much money in the Bundesliga so a run in the CL can help establish yourself at the top end of the table. At the same time, if you fuck it up you'll drop further down faster than you can look...
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15531 on: Today at 03:19:01 pm
But Frankfurt do have some issues coming up with Bobic and Hubner leaving - there is uncertainty. Gladbach dont have these issues.

Adi Hütter didnt have an easy ride at Frankfurt either - pretty sure he was close to getting sacked at one point. So its not like hes leaving a really safe position. He will be leaving on a huge high though so long as they do qualify for CL. 
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15532 on: Today at 03:53:18 pm


˄
Kloppo and Ansgar Knauff - the latest youngster to make it to Dortmunds first team, scored vs Stuttgart at the weekend, and played vs Man City in the CL last week.

7 years ago he was invited by Jürgen Klopp to trial for BVBs U13s after he won a player of the tournament award at a youth tournament Kloppo was at  ;D
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15533 on: Today at 04:09:33 pm
And now news breaking that it looks like Ralf Rangnick will go to Frankfurt as sporting director and head coach...
Gerry Attrick

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15534 on: Today at 04:10:31 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 04:09:33 pm
And now news breaking that it looks like Ralf Rangnick will go to Frankfurt as sporting director and head coach...

Crikey, thats a heck of a move.
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15535 on: Today at 04:17:35 pm
Poor Schalke.....  :P

Mad coaches merry-go-round at the moment in Buli.

At least its all good coaches though, if it was the prem, its be sodding Sam Allardyce, Steve Bruce and Frank Lampard.
afc turkish

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15536 on: Today at 04:31:58 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:17:35 pm
Poor Schalke.....  :P

Mad coaches merry-go-round at the moment in Buli.

At least its all good coaches though, if it was the prem, its be sodding Sam Allardyce, Steve Bruce and Frank Lampard.

Rangnick drinks his wine by the glass, not the pint. Kopfmensch... :D
Statto Red

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15537 on: Today at 04:39:26 pm
Looking at Schalke's fixtures, next 2 are away at Freiburg Saturday & at Arminia Bielefeld next Tuesday, lose those 2 & relegation will be confirmed
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #15538 on: Today at 11:10:52 pm
Hansi Flick after the game tonight:

I have a contract with Bayern, but I always think about what's going to happen next, how things will develop, whether everything is going well here - things like this. My family is behind me no matter what my decision is.

Whereas Jürgen Klopp made it very very clear he wouldnt take the Germany job now, Hansi Flick is not making it clear. Im kinda expecting him to leave at the end of the season now. Perfect situation for Germany, can just wait it out till the Euros are done.

And Lothar Matthäus has basically told Sky Germany tonight: "That was Hansi Flick's last Champions League game as coach of FC Bayern. He is first choice at the DFB to succeed Joachim Löw. He will accept the offer. in the summer.
