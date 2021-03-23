Dim, interested to know your thoughts on a few Bundesliga players I like, who I've not seen you mention or discuss before (though you might have done and I've missed it)



Baku at Wolfsburg (also really like Schlager but we've spoken about him before - so impressed with Baku this season)



Bailey at Leverkusen (discussed at length on here in the past - I think the dip in form then reemergence warrants some discussion)



Andre Silva of Frankfurt (quite a bit of opposition to us being linked with him in the transfer thread)



Nicolas Gonzalez (missed games with injury recently, but perhaps out of the lauded Stuttgart players he has the highest ceiling?)



Thanks in advance!



Leon Bailey, amazing hes only 23, seems to have been about a long time already! He just seems to blow hot and cold, I think this season hes bounced back well, there where questions about his attitue a couple years ago, but he seems to have shown this season more of the Bailey of his first season at Leverkusen. I defo won't know more than anyone else about him though, hes been pretty high profile for a while. I wonder if hell get that big move that once once touted? Still young enough!Same with Silva really, hes found a home in Frankfurt - maybe people will be a bit suspicious as they have had a few forwards the last 2 or 3 years who have shone brightly, but struggled when they leave! I didnt know much about him beyond his time in Frankfurt, so not sure what issues he had in Milan. He is a clinical finisher, a poacher. Some say hes a bit slow though? But how slow can he be, hes not a snail for sure! Sometimes I think too much emphasis is put on pace, sure you need it in some players. But an ability to find space, to time runs and to finish is often as if not more important. So yeah, cracking player for sure.Nicolas Gonzalez is great, apart from the obvious high profile wingers/wide forwards in Bundesliga, hes right up there for me. Great close control, can go on these mazy runs, taking short strides and just slalom his way through, fun player to watch. Good burst of pace too. Bit of a shame though that hes got the injury bug this season, hopefully its not something thatll repeat itself long term.Yeah I would say him, and Silas are the two Stuttgart players with the highest ceiling. Orel Mangala is a nice player too there, centre mid.LOVE Ridle Baku, he of coures was at Mainz, and you could see the talent from the get go, shame they had to sell, but that is how it is for a club like Mainz! Another player with good close control, what I love about him is how robust he is, low centre of gravity, good in the tackle. He played much more in midfield and wide midfield for Mainz, but I think he has played more as a full back at Wolfsburg - all in all, thats a positive I would say, cos he is strong and good in duels, but has that flair, energy and attacking intent to go up and down the wing.