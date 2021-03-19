Good points, appreciate that point of view. I am not a local fan, I'm an America armchair fan, pointing things out as I interpret them.



From my perspective, I would love to see Schalke or Hamburg win the lottery like Man City or PSG did, and take the league to Bayern. I love watching the Bundesliga and I think the mismanagement of these massive clubs is a shambles. But what matters is what the local fans who go to the game want, of that there is no doubt.



For sure there is nothing worse that could happen for Schalke than that, it would be devestating to their fans. Same for HSV. These clubs mean more to them than seeing their souls ripped out by outsiders - especially sports washing scumbags like the ones that own PSG and Man City. There is no honour or repsect in winning like that anyway, so I dont see it as winning a lottery. They are shallow victories, that no one cares about but their own fans. And even they seem to get more irate by not getting what they percieved as the respect they deserve, than in actually enjoying the wins.Appreicate you acknowledging the fact its from an outsiders point though! I get that too! And I think for Americans it may be tougher to get the German way especially, because here (and I live in the US now) teams literally are franchises that can be moved eleswhere - let alone owned by whoever has the money to buy them. Apart form the oldest teams, thre is often not that social or local standing. Even with the oldest teams - I support New York Rangers, and they arent community based at all. It literally is about the sport and nothing else.Germany is a different case for sure. The actual idea of it, is truly wonderful - fans being members of the club, therefore safe in the knowledge their club cant be sold from under them. And feeling that link to their club that is deeper than a purely sporting one. But yes, it can of course hamper investment, greatly.But also, like I mentioned with Schalke - there is a way they can get more investment, and that is to split the football side from the sport side (most German clubs have multiple sports teams within the same organisation). It was their choice not to do this - so it is a way they can help themselves - if they choose to go down the route of spliting.Yes there is mismanagement at these clubs - but honestly, each league has that, teams in England have had it more than any, Liverpool included, so that definately isnt peculiar to Germany.Teams can get back on track though, Stuttgart is a good example of one now hopefully turning things around after yo-yoing for a while, thanks to having a good managment structure in place. Hopefully Schalke can be the next.